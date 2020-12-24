E-Edition for December 24, 2020

Hope at last at SPRHC
On the heels of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, veterans center residents receive region’s first vacciSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
On the heels of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, veterans center residents receive region’s first vacciSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — Five of the seven members of the Walsenburg City Council took part in Subscribe or log in to read the rest
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — Last week the Trinidad City Council faced a heavy agenda that called foSubscribe or log in to read the rest