Dry no mo’

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Board demands open session; Will offer proposed dates for meeting by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — NotiSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock LA VETA — The La Veta Fire Protection District will enter the summer with a nearlSubscribe or log in to view this
OUR WORLD — The World Journal, named the best newspaper in its class in 2021 and 2022, could be liSubscribe or log in to view