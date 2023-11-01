Delphine Corsentino



4/6/1935 ~ 10/28/2023

Delphine Elaine Corsentino 88, of Pueblo, Colorado, passed away October 28, 2023.

She was preceded in death by parents John and Doris Fink, sisters Colleen Stimack and Shirley Duran.

Delphine is survived by her husband Butch Corsentino, children Donna (Don) Toller, Lori (Dean) Silva, Ron (Eric Koehler) Corsentino, grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) Toller, Brittany (Craig) Marshall, Jason (Jeni Skalko) McGraw, 6 greatgrandchildren and sister, Phyllis (Bob) Balich; numerous extended family and friends.

Delphine grew up in the coal camps and met Butch at St. Mary’s High School. Delphine and Butch lived on the family farm on Highway 10 east of Walsenburg until they recently moved to Pueblo. They were married for 69 years.

Delphine earned her master’s degree in milking cows and washing 4-H animals. Delphine looked forward to her monthly ladies sewing club, that met for about 60 years or so and never sewed a stitch of clothing. Delphine enjoyed gambling, playing cards and games.

Delphine will be remembered for her love and decorating for every holiday. Delphine will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to St. Mary Outreach Program, 121 East 7th Street, Walsenburg, CO, 81089 .

Memorial Service Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3:30pm

Romero Family Funeral Home, 110 Cleveland Street, Pueblo CO

Dinner served immediately following services at Knight of Columbus Hall. 1200 Acero Avenue, Pueblo, CO