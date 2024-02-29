Date set for Ben Pollack memorial concert

John Mall High School music teacher passed away unexpectedy December 14, 2023

WALSENBURG — Ben Pollack joined the John Mall teaching staff in 2015, taking on a floundering music department. His directive from on high: make it better. Ben accepted that challenge and met it head on, building a program that won awards across the state. He was awarded the Colorado Music Educators Association’s Young Teacher of the Year in 2019, a reflection of the impact he had on his students.

In recognition and memory of Ben and all he contributed to this community, a memorial band and choir concert has been organized.

The concert will be held in the new Walsenburg High School on Saturday, March 23, at 5 pm. Performing will be a mix of his friends, students, and colleagues from across the country.

If you’d like to participate in the concert, call or text 719-289-4548 or email HuerfanoRE1Foundation@gmail.com. Otherwise, mark your calendars and be sure to come out for this beautiful tribute to a man who gave his whole heart to our community and our kids.