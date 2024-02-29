Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

Date set for Ben Pollack memorial concert

John Mall High School music teacher passed away unexpectedy December 14, 2023

WALSENBURG —  Ben Pollack joined the John Mall teaching staff in 2015, taking on a floundering music department.  His directive from on high: make it better.  Ben accepted that challenge and met it head on, building a program that won awards across the state.  He was awarded the Colorado Music Educators Association’s Young Teacher of the Year in 2019, a reflection of the impact he had on his students.
In recognition and memory of Ben and all he contributed to this community, a memorial band and choir concert has been organized.
The concert will be held in the new Walsenburg High School on Saturday, March 23, at 5 pm.  Performing will be a mix of his friends, students, and colleagues from across the country.

If you’d like to participate in the concert, call or text 719-289-4548 or  email HuerfanoRE1Foundation@gmail.com.  Otherwise, mark your calendars and be sure to come out for this beautiful tribute to a man who gave his whole heart to our community and our kids.

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office

504 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

130 Park Ave
Raton, NM 87740

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC