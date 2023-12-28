Cuchara Mountain Park’s ups and downs, part three

by Bob Kennemer



CUCHARA — In part two of this series we closed by posing the question, “Should Cuchara Mountain Park be returned by the County to the Cuchara Foundation?” That question was recently sent to the Huerfano County Commissioners in a letter dated Oct. 12, 2023.

Who’s Who and what do they want?

The Cuchara Foundation Board is currently made up of the following members: Jen Hotaling, Chris Smith, Ashley Hall, TR Beasley, Amanda Holleman, and Mike Moore. Some are long term residents and reside in the county year round. Others are part time residents with second homes in the area. They all are deeply committed to the park.

In their letter to the commissioners the board stated:

“We are writing on behalf of the Cuchara Foundation, a community-based organization dedicated to the preservation, enhancement, and sustainable development of Cuchara’s natural and cultural resources.

“The Cuchara Foundation is deeply committed to preserving the essence of this park and ensuring its continued relevance and utility for future generations. To this end, we humbly request the transfer of ownership of Cuchara Mountain Park from the county to the Cuchara Foundation.”

The big question is, “Why?”

The Foundation’s board listed the following benefits of making this transfer:

Dedicated Focus: As a foundation specifically invested in the well-being and progress of Cuchara, we can dedicate our full attention and resources to the park, ensuring its upkeep and development align with community needs and values.

Community Engagement: Our deep ties with local residents, businesses, and institutions mean that we can foster greater community involvement in decision-making processes,programming, and volunteer efforts related to the park.

Environmental Stewardship: With a dedicated focus on preserving the natural beauty of Cuchara, our foundation is uniquely positioned to undertake initiatives that prioritize environmental conservation and sustainable practices in the park.

Cultural Programming: Our foundation has consistently emphasized the cultural and historical significance of Cuchara. Owning the park would provide us with the platform to introduce educational programs, historical events, and community celebrations that resonate with the park’s history and the community’s shared heritage.

CF board member Chris Smith co-owns the Cuchara Mountain Mercantile and another building directly below the park. While he deeply appreciates the efforts the county has put into the park, Smith said, “We feel we could run the park better due to our knowledge. We are at a win/win [with the county] now.”

Ken Clayton is not on the CF board but is the treasurer of the Panadero Ski Corp, the nonprofit group that is the park’s current concessionaire. Clayton stated, “We can go either way [Have the park stay under the county’s ownership or move the park under the Cuchara Foundation] Clayton added, “We prefer the Foundation. We envision it being a public park always.”

This statement touches on the concern of the park evolving into more of a “Cuchara park” and less of a “county park.” With the park and with most of the board being located in Cuchara and money from a Cuchara based foundation being poured into the park, some are worried that could result in the park at least being perceived only as a Cuchara park.

However, Huerfano County Administrator pointed out CMP just happens to be located in Cuchara but there are other county parks. The communitycenter in Gardner has a five acre park attached to it. It is in disrepair but there are plans to change that. The Gardner school track is also considered county park land. Additionally, there is the Thorne Ranch at Badito, which the county is making into a county park.

Smith stresses that, “The Foundation will follow the park’s master plan as well as the research provided by the SE Group.” The SE Group also conducted public outreach and input efforts regarding the park, its uses and activities. That work is considered to be the “formal guide” to managing the park.

So what could go wrong?

There is a stipulation, from when the Foundation turned the park over to the county, that before the county could ever turn the park over to another entity, the Cuchara Foundation had first right of refusal. That issue was vague at first but it has been resolved.

The other issue has to do with Great Outdoors Colorado (or GOCO) grant funding. The county has received GOCO funds that are being used for park improvements. A requirement of those funds states that should the county ever transfer ownership of the park to another entity, the funds have to be returned to the state in part or in full. Similarly, if the park is not open to the public, the funds would need to be returned.

Such was the case with the Walsenburg Wild Waters swim park. GOCO funds were used by the City for the water park, but the park closed and did not open this year. That puts a black mark on Walsenburg when it comes to future GOCO grants.

Although CMP is a Huerfano County park, not a Walsenburg city park, there is a concern that should the county transfer the park back to the Cuchara Foundation, it would violate the contract agreement with GOCO. That could then be looked at as two black marks on Huerfano County and possibly impact the ability for the area to receive future GOCO funding. (Editor’s note: as of press time this issue had not been resolved.)

In a perfect world…..

Should this transfer of the park to the Cuchara Foundation work out; what are the hopes for the future of CMP?

Young stated, “The park would be a year round attraction. People would be able to eat out, stay in the area, and get outdoors.” But Young added, “That is not going to happen quickly,” noting additional tourism infrastructure is needed in Cuchara and in the county.

Clayton’s dream would be, “PSC working with the Cuchara Foundation along with our neighbors in La Veta and Cuchara.” Smith hopes, “The park will be open all year, offering nature hikes, star gazing, skiing, and more.”

These comments are reflected in the letter to the Huerfano County Commission regarding turning the park back over to the foundation, “Cuchara Mountain Park has played an invaluable role in our community, serving as a hub for outdoor activities, community gatherings, and environmental education. The park’s rich history, diverse ecosystem, and unique character make it an irreplaceable asset for residents and visitors alike.”