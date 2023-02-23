Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

Compost may play a key role in Huerfano’s future success

by Conor Boynton-Orr
Regenerative Agriculture. Circular Economies. These aren’t just some fancy bits of yuppie jargon. These are straightforward, logical approaches to farming, production and consumption that are backed by good science and common sense. If we want to succeed in this crazy and changing world, then we should engage with them and we should utilize them to our own benefit, both as individuals and as a community.

The massive-scale commercialization of agriculture has led to many ends; some good and some bad. One consequence is that it has led to the growing of food at home being seen as more of a hobby than as a way of sustaining oneself, and subsequently the act of composting is seen as extravagant and not worth the effort. As a consequence of that, a tremendous amount of food is wasted, all across the country and the world, and yes, here too in Huerfano County.

That food waste represents a lot of things, among which is the tremendous loss of nutrients and calories which are exiting Huerfano County on trucks instead of going back into our own ground in the form of compost for food gardens and local farms.  We need plants to survive, and plants need what we’re getting rid of.
How great would it be if we were all to save our compostables and put the nutrients that we don’t use back into the dirt to grow more food? If we were to turn our waste products into a new form of black gold which for once is destined to stay in Huerfano County and go back into the earth? How great would it be if Huerfano County were to become the county that feeds itself?

Local Horizons is a new, Huerfano-based company that seeks to serve the local community by providing an easy way for residents and businesses to transform their food waste into high-quality compost. Learn more about our services and our mission at localhorizons.org

Peggy Meyer

February 23, 2023

Peggy Meyer 4/19/1929 ~ 2/12/2023 One of Walsenburg’s finest has passed.  Peggy Meyer, a long-time resident of Walsenburg, joined her Lord and those who preceded

Read More »

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740

 

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC