Community cleanup at the cemetery

WALSENBURG — Come on out for a slightly belated Earth Day cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 at the Huerfano Masonic Cemetery in Walsenburg.  Located behind the library at the end of West Elm St, the cemetery has had a rough winter and has lots of down trees and branches and accumulated trash.

The event was organized by a student in the Walsenburg High School Trailbuilding class.  Gloves and some rakes will be provided, but be prepared to work outside with closed-toe shoes and a water bottle if you’ve got one.

Help us bring the cemetery back to life this spring and return it to a beautiful, safe place to remember and honor loved ones lost.

The event is catered by Gub Gub’s Pizza and Ice Cream and First Choice Market, and there will be coffee available.

al-Andalus

April 25, 2024

Part of the What Do You Know About That series SPAIN —  For much of our human history, we’ve been doing our best to bash

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office

504 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

130 Park Ave
Raton, NM 87740

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

