Community cleanup at the cemetery

WALSENBURG — Come on out for a slightly belated Earth Day cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 at the Huerfano Masonic Cemetery in Walsenburg. Located behind the library at the end of West Elm St, the cemetery has had a rough winter and has lots of down trees and branches and accumulated trash.

The event was organized by a student in the Walsenburg High School Trailbuilding class. Gloves and some rakes will be provided, but be prepared to work outside with closed-toe shoes and a water bottle if you’ve got one.

Help us bring the cemetery back to life this spring and return it to a beautiful, safe place to remember and honor loved ones lost.

The event is catered by Gub Gub’s Pizza and Ice Cream and First Choice Market, and there will be coffee available.