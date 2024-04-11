Colfax county clerk relocates

New voting location goes into effect in May

COLFAX — Change is constant, even within the staid halls of the Colfax County Courthouse.

And county residents accustomed to climbing the venerable staircase to the County Clerk’s office to vote and conduct official business will, in the future, head around the corner to 333 Savage Ave. to perform those functions.

The county clerk’s office has moved to more spacious, safer quarters where any clerk business will be conducted, said County Clerk Rayetta Trujillo. “We are trying to keep staff safe,” she said, therefore staff is now protected by glass and there is no longer any walk-in direct access. Patrons will be escorted through the locked door entryway by staff. Colfax County has purchased this building for this purpose.

The new location will face its first test during early voting, beginning May 7, 2024 and running through June 1. Usually, there is a turnout of 300-400 early voters, said Trujillo. Parking is available on the east side of the building.

Upcoming in the June 4, 2025 primary ballot will be the following positions and candidates:

County Clerk: Sara Torres

District Court Judge: Steven Romero

County Treasurer: Alfonso Ortiz

County Commission District 3: Bret Wier and Gary Todd Tatum