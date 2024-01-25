Classifieds for January 25, 2024

BUSINESS

Tree service! Winter rates! Tree removal, Trimming of trees, bushes and shrubs. Yard cleaning, brush and limb chipping. Yard cleaning and debris removal. Senior and military discounts licensed and insured. 719-546-9575. 3-13XP

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

CPA SERVICES–in person/remotely. www.larryperrycpaservices.com. Income tax preparation for individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. New required reporting for small businesses’ beneficial ownership information 49-4XP

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment. 38-TFN

HELP WANTED

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for an Operator in the Road and Bridge Department. This is a full-time non-exempt position that is benefit eligible with a salary of $41,500.00. Knowledge of diesel engines, light vehicle maintenance, and heavy equipment operation is required. Must possess a valid Colorado State Class A Commercial Drivers License, with endorsement “N” or obtain within six months of hire.

Applicant must be able to pass a DOT pre-employment drug test with a negative result and future

DOT random drug and alcohol testing will be required. A pre-employment background investigation will be required.Go to https://

www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano for more information, or call 738-3000 ext 205. Applications will be accepted until 4:00pm mst time on Friday Februray 9, 2024. 04-2XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for the position of MV Clerk I in the Huerfano County Clerk & Recorders Office. This is a full time position based on a 40-hour work week and is eligible for County offered benefits. The starting salary is $33,000.00. The position has a six month probationary period at which time performance and salary will be reviewed. The position requires working with and for the general public in the areas of motor vehicle, recording of official documents and elections. Must demonstrate knowledge in various computer applications including Excel, Word and Adobe. Candidates must have a High school Diploma or equivalent. Higher education classes and or degree desirable. Qualified applicants will be required to complete skill tests performed by the Work Force Center. Go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano/ for more information, or call 738-3000 ext. 205. Applications will be accepted until Friday February 9, 2024 4PM MST.04-2XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for a Part Time Accounting Clerk in the Administration Department. The position will be responsible for payroll, book keeping and general administrative support. Part time hours will be 1500 hours a year paying $20.00 per hour. Go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano/ for more information, or call 738-3000 ext 205. Applications will be accepted until Friday February 9, 2024 4PM MST. 04-2XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for an Automotive Mechanic in the Road and Bridge Department. This is a full-time non-exempt position that is benefit eligible with a salary of $44,000.00. Knowledge of diesel engines, light vehicle maintenance, and heavy equipment operation is required. Must possess a valid Colorado State Class A Commercial Drivers License, with endorsement “N” or obtain within six months of hire.

Applicant must be able to pass a DOT pre-employment drug test with a negative result and future

DOT random drug and alcohol testing will be required. A pre-employment background investigation will be required.Go to https:// www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano for more information, or call 738-3000 ext 205. Applications will be accepted until 4:00pm MST time on Friday February 9, 2024. 04-2XU

Chaé Organics Cosmetics Manufacturing, Full Time Quality Control Technician I. Responsibilities include: Working with production team to Perform Quality Assurance Checks. Experience with Quality Control lab equipment is preferred but not required. Must have high attention to detail, customer service, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multitask. Must be able to lift 40lbs. 4 DAY WORK WEEK & BENEFITS AVAILABLE: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life and Retirement. Paid vacation and sick time. Pay range is $15.25-$17.25 depending on experience with opportunities for advancement. Must be able to pass background check. Pick up application at front desk, 23300 US HWY 160 or apply online at www.chaemanufacturing.com . For more details call (719)695-5554. 04-1XU

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks qualified applicants to establish a candidate pool for the position of Detention Deputy.

Job Summary-Work involves maintaining the security of Pueblo County Detention Center while preserving order to ensure the safety and welfare of staff, visitors, and inmates. This includes processing and supervising detainees/ inmates, operating the jail facility, and performing related duties.

Requirements-Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license.

Additional Information-The selection process includes, but is not limited to, an entry-level written test. Prior to employment, candidates will complete a background investigation, polygraph examination, physical examination to include a drug screen, and psychological evaluation. The expected duration of the selection process will not normally exceed two months. Candidates not selected may reapply in the future. This position requires shift work, including weekends and holidays. Salary range $4,370.00-$6,552.00 per month with benefits. This posting may be used to fill multiple openings. Please visit the Pueblo County website at http://county.pueblo.org/ to submit the required application. All applications must be submitted online by Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer-The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or provision of services. 03-2XU

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that; Huerfano County is accepting applications for a Dispatcher/Communications Officer in the Emergency Management Department. This is a full-time position; the position is benefit eligible with a salary of $38,000.00 non-exempt position.

Under the supervision of the Communications Manager and Shift Supervisor, receives calls to the 24-Hour Communications Center, analyzes the calls, and determines the appropriate need for a response. Notifies law enforcement, fire, and ambulance personnel of service requests and follows through on all responses.

High School Diploma or GED. Please see the job description for all qualifications and to apply go to

governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano

A pre-employment Drug Test and a Background Investigation will be required. For paper applications are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext 205 or emailing jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 03-2XU

The Town of La Veta is accepting applications for code enforcement officer position. Job duties include inspecting all properties in the Town limits, including residential, commercial and industrial building, land use, zoning, businesses, and other property complaints to make sure they are in compliance with LVMC. This is a part-time position and the salary is $20 an hour with a cap of $12,000/year. Applications are due to the Town Clerk by 5:00 p.m. on January 26, 2024. Applications are available at: Town of La Veta, 209 S Main St, La Veta, CO 81055 or at www.townoflaveta-co.gov. Town of La Veta is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Call 719-742-3631 with any questions. 02-3XU

South Central Council of Governments Early Learning Centers. Trinidad and Walsenburg. Employment Announcement. Announcement date: January 2nd, 2024. Position title: Teacher Assistant. Program: SCCOG Early Learning Centers- 1225 Rosita Ave in Trinidad, and 100 W. Spruce St in Walsenburg. Apply: Indeed.com and in person. Position hours: part-time (25-35 hours a week) Rate of pay: $15+ hourly, depending on experience. Closing date: open until filled. Position description: Assist the classroom teacher by interacting with children to enhance social and emotional skills. Provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow. Manage behavior effectively using positive reinforcement techniques. Collaborate with parents and fellow staff members to ensure the well-being and progress of each. Qualifications: High school diploma/GED. Early Childhood degree preferred. EQIT or pyramid certification. Previous experience working with young children in a childcare or preschooling setting. Knowledge of child development principles and best practices in early childhood education. Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively interact with children, parents and colleagues. Ability to create a positive and inclusive learning environment for all children. South Central Council of Governments is an equal opportunity Employer 02-3XU

Auto Mechanic/ Technician- JM Tire Inc in Walsenburg CO. $18/HR+ (depending on experience) Benefits discussed at interview. We are seeking a full-time Auto Mechanic/Technician to join our team.

Requirements:

* 2 years’ experience in professional Automotive service center.

* proven ability to diagnose and repair vehicles and follow safety instructions and directions.

* Proficiency with hand tools and other equipment.

* Excellent active listening, problem-solving, and communication skills.

* Self-motivated, independent, and reliable with a strong work ethic.

* Must possess a valid driver’s license. Stop at JM Tire in Walsenburg, ask for Edgar or Johnny to pick up an application and set-up an interview. 29-46

NOW HIRING- Auto repair shop assistant. Energetic individual with or without experience who would like to learn and work in the auto repair business and help keep shop in a clean and professional manner. Must have clean motor vehicle record and license. Salary depends on experience. Apply in person at Daniel’s Towing & Auto Repair. or call 719-989-7469 41-TFN

Carl’s Jr in Walsenburg now hiring FT & PT w/ flexible scheduling and hrs. Apply now on bytherio.com or come in for a paper application. 12-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $33,000.00. Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. Job Description and applications are available at the Huerfano County Sheriff’s office at 500 S Albert Ave., Walsenburg, CO 81089. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. Apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano/14-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and Holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting salary range between $47,000.00 to $50,000.00 based on experience. Job Description and applications are available at the Huerfano County Sheriff’s office at 500 S Albert Ave., Walsenburg, CO 81089. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. Apply online at shorturl.at/gwBEF. 37-TFN­

COLFAX HELP WANTED

CITY OF RATON Administrative and Accounting Specialist. The City of Raton will accept applications from qualified applicants for the position of Administrative and Accounting Specialist. Applications and a complete job description may be picked up at the Raton Municipal Building at 224 Savage Avenue or obtained online at http://www.ratonNM.gov/ at the Services tab, Jobs, Employment Opportunities. Applications are available online. Statement of Interest, Resume, References and Application for the position shall be accepted by Cyndi Parker, Human Resource Director until 5:00 p.m. on January 29, 2024, at the Raton Municipal Building. Position classification is full-time administrative with benefits. Applicants shall include a summary of relevant job experience, education and qualifications. Salary range depends on experience and qualifications. The City of Raton is an Equal Opportunity Employer with excellent benefits and retirement package. For more information contact HR Director at (575) 445-9551 cparker@cityofraton.com. 02-2XU

FOR RENT

TWO HOUSES for rent. 2&3 bedrooms available. 719-989-7469. 23-TFN

LIEN

Notice is hereby given that on January 26, 2024, the below described property will be sold by sealed bid. The property can be seen at Paperback Trading Post, 111 W. 4th St. Walsenburg, CO. Storage unit A, occupied by Arey Ortiz, of 700 Kansas, Walsenburg. Pictures, clothing, end table, mirrors, boxes, skis, comouter screens, kitchen stuff. 04-2XU

CLASSES

La Veta Fire Protection District EMT class. LaVeta Fire Protection District is excited to announce an EMT (emergency medical technician) class that will be held in partnership with pueblo community college from February 6, 2024 – May 9, 2024 tentatively. class is 6 pm-10 pm tuesdays and thursday and 8am to noon every other saturday. it is a 16 week course. do your training locally right in La Veta! scholarships may be available! Contact Dave Mower at 719-369-6408 for more information.04-2XU