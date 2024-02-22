Classifieds for February 22, 2024

BUSINESS

Tree service! Winter rates! Tree removal, Trimming of trees, bushes and shrubs. Yard cleaning, brush and limb chipping. Yard cleaning and debris removal. Senior and military discounts licensed and insured. 719-546-9575. 3-13XP

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for an Automotive Mechanic in the Road and Bridge Department. This is a full-time non-exempt position that is benefit eligible with a salary of $44,000.00. Knowledge of diesel engines, light vehicle maintenance, and heavy equipment operation is required. Must possess a valid Colorado State Class A Commercial Drivers License, with endorsement “N” or obtain within six months of hire.

Applicant must be able to pass a DOT pre-employment drug test with a negative result and future

DOT random drug and alcohol testing will be required. A pre-employment background investigation will be required.Go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano for more information, or call 738-3000 ext 205. Applications will be accepted until 4:00pm MST time on Friday February 23, 2024. 08-1XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for an Operator inthe Road and Bridge Department. This is a full-time non-exempt position that is benefit eligible with a salary of $41,500.00. Knowledge of diesel engines, light vehicle maintenance, and heavy equipment operation is required. Must possess a valid Colorado State Class A Commercial Drivers License, with endorsement “N” or obtain within six months of hire.

Applicant must be able to pass a DOT pre-employment drug test with a negative result and future

DOT random drug and alcohol testing will be required. A pre-employment background investigation will be required.Go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano for more information, or call 738-3000 ext 205. Applications will be accepted until 4:00pm mst time on Friday Februray 23, 2024.. 08-1XU

Ditch Rider Needed- The Vermejo Conservancy District in Maxwell, NM will be accepting applications for a Ditch Rider. The ditch riders’ main function is to regulate, measure and distribute irrigation water to the farms in the District under the supervision of the general manager. The ditch rider job requires daily physical activity, flexible work schedule including some weekends and holidays during irrigation season. Must have good driving record with current valid driver license (CDL is a plus). Experience operating heavy equipment such as loader, backhoe is also a plus. Pay rate depends on qualifications and experience applicable to this job. Benefits include paid sick and vacation days as well as 11 paid holidays annually. Applicants will be Subject to pre- employment drug screening at applicants’ expense and thereafter randomly at the companies’ expense. Applications accepted until the job is filled. Contact the district at PO Box 292, Maxwell, NM 87728 or 575-375-2381 for more information and to pick up an application. The Vermejo Conservancy District is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits unlawful discrimination in employment because of ethnic background, race, color, religion/creed, sex,

sex orientation, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, age or disability. 08-2XU

Arthur Rolloff Inc. in Raton, NM. Is hiring for Class A CDL drivers. Benefits available. Full time positions available. Pay is based on experience. Apply at 138 W. Troy in Raton. For information please call Jonathan Arthur at 575-447-8359. 07-4XU

HELP WANTED: looking for cooks and waitstaff, PT/FT. Apply in person between 9am-11am Tuesday through Friday. Located ay 503 W. 7th St; Walsenburg. Current days of operation are Tuesday thru Saturday. After hours, call 720-327-3261 05-4XP

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $33,000.00. Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. Job Description and applications are available at the Huerfano County Sheriff’s office at 500 S Albert Ave., Walsenburg, CO 81089. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. Apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/huerfano/14-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and Holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting salary range between $47,000.00 to $51,000.00 based on experience. Job Description and applications are available at the Huerfano County Sheriff’s office at 500 S Albert Ave., Walsenburg, CO 81089. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. Apply online

https://www.government jobs.com/careers/Huerfano 37-TFN­

Auto Mechanic/ Technician- JM Tire Inc in Walsenburg CO. $18/HR+ (depending on experience) Benefits discussed at interview. We are seeking a full-time Auto Mechanic/Technician to join our team.

* 2 years’ experience in professional Automotive service center.

* proven ability to diagnose and repair vehicles and follow safety instructions and directions.

* Proficiency with hand tools and other equipment.

* Excellent active listening, problem-solving, and communication skills.

* Self-motivated, independent, and reliable with a strong work ethic.

* Must possess a valid driver’s license. Stop at JM Tire in Walsenburg, ask for Edgar or Johnny to pick up an application and set-up an interview. 29-46

NOW HIRING- Auto repair shop assistant. Energetic individual with or without experience who would like to learn and work in the auto repair business and help keep shop in a clean and professional manner. Must have clean motor vehicle record and license. Salary depends on experience. Apply in person at Daniel’s Towing & Auto Repair. or call 719-989-7469 41-TFN

Carl’s Jr in Walsenburg now hiring FT & PT w/ flexible scheduling and hrs. Apply now on bytherio.com or come in for a paper application. 12-TFN

TWO HOUSES for rent. 2&3 bedrooms available. 719-989-7469. 23-TFN

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 3/01/24 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Diana Cupps at the Huerfano Mini Storage is listed as: miscellaneous. 8-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 3/01/24 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Barbara Graf at the Huerfano Mini Storage is listed as: miscellaneous. 8-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 3/01/24 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Angelica Lopez at the Huerfano Mini Storage is listed as: miscellaneous. 8-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 3/01/24 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Billy Manasco at the Huerfano Mini Storage is listed as: miscellaneous. 8-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 3/01/24 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Martin Mckeeuer at the Huerfano Mini Storage is listed as: miscellaneous. 8-2XU

Notice is hereby given that on January 26, 2024, the below described property will be sold by sealed bid. The property can be seen at Paperback Trading Post, 111 W. 4th St. Walsenburg, CO. Storage unit 21, occupied by Felicia Kind, of 808 S. Albert, Walsenburg. Box spring, six boxes, kitchen toys, end table, clothes. 08-2XU