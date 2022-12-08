Classifieds for Dec. 8, 2022

HOW THIS WORKS

BUSINESS

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment.

38-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HELP WANTED

Early childhood teacher and teacher assistant position. Approximately 25-35 hours per week. Part-time positions available. Wage based on experience and education. Candidates should have or be working towards certification. Degree in Early Childhood and EQIT certification preferred. Background check required. CPR, first aid and universal precautions training available. Applicants apply at Indeed.com. SCCOG Early Learning Center, 100 W. Spruce St in Walsenburg. SCCOG is an equal opportunity employer. Position posted until filled. 18-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $33,000. Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us Application will be accepted until position is filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 14-TFN

Current Openings at LA VETA SCHOOLS: Support Staff Positions

· Custodian

· Bus Drivers

Coaching Positions- High School Assistant Coaches for: Girls’ & Boys’ Basketball, Wrestling. Visit www.lvk12.org for more information. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Superintendent Bree Jones at 719-989-1301 or bree.jones@lvk12.org 48-2XU

The Huerfano County Department of Human Services is accepting applications for a full time Family Development Worker. This position is housed at the Huerfano/Las Animas Family Resource Center. A Bachelor’s degree in Human Behavioral Science is preferred but not required. Salary $37,404.00 yearly, negotiable depending on experience and degree, plus full benefit package. Drug testing and background checks are required. HCDHS in an equal opportunity employer. Applications and full job description are available at 121 W 6th Street, Walsenburg, CO or by calling 719-738-2810. Applications must be received by December 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. 48-2XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting base wage of $36,627.38. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 37-TFN­

General Services is currently seeking a dedicated individual to serve as a Utility Worker (job tasks, for the water system, gas system, sewer, roads and other duties as assigned by Town Administrator) for the Town of Aguilar.

This posting will accept applications until 12/29/2022, the application must be received at Town Hall by 2 p.m. Thursday December 29, 2022.

In this role, you will provide maintenance support for various buildings across the Town. Schedule: All in office and field work. 8am-4:30pm Monday through Friday, some holidays are required and to alter every other week on call and Town chores. Mandated overtime (approximately 3 plus hours per week or more, sometimes may fall on a weekend, or Holiday). As a Aguilar utility worker you can expect to: • Perform exterior maintenance duties including reading the Town of Aguilar water wells daily and monitoring chlorine levels, taking water samples, mowing and edging in the Town park area, empty Town trash cans daily, and clearing dumpster areas • Perform unskilled, light to heavy physical labor on a variety of projects that involves lifting, physical exertion and the use of manual tools and limited use of small power operated tools • Perform minor repairs to grounds equipment; Preferred but not requited heavy equipment operating backhoe, road grader, and light weight equipment powered by small engines used for maintenance and cleaning such as power washer • Perform seasonal snow duties such as plowing, salting, and removal of ice on sidewalks, and snow by hand, clear streets with the truck snow plow. Move, remove, and relocate water, and gas meters, install new service line for water or gas as directed; Observe all common safety practices associated with operating small engines, hand and power tools and other work-related equipment • Utilize hand operated construction equipment such as chainsaws, weed eaters, shovels, riding lawn mowers, power washers • Perform vehicle upkeep by checking, keeping tools organized, pre-trip inspection on equipment for such things as fluid levels, leaks, condition of hoses and belts, tire pressure, brake lights, and related areas and secures, cleans, and cares for all tools and equipment needed for job assignments; Perform other duties as assigned. Our ideal candidate will have some or all the following: • Excellent customer service skills • Ability to lift up to 70 lbs. • Willingness and ability to work in all weather conditions • Team player; willing to jump in and help wherever needed. Interviews will be conducted with the Town Board of Trustees. Wages and benefits will also be discussed during the interview. Upon hiring the applicant must have and maintain a valid driver’s license, subject to a drug test, a High School Diploma, or GED. Applications can be printed off the aguilarco.us website. Applications and resume can be mailed to The Town of Aguilar, PO Box 538, Aguilar, CO 81020, or emailed to aguilartownclerk@gmail.com. The Town of Aguilar is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 48-4XU

Huerfano School District RE-1 is accepting applications for the following positions:

Business Manager – $62,438.00 negotiable D.O.E.

In School Suspension Supervisor- $15,000.00 January- May

Homegrown Talent Initiative Coordinator – $15,000.00 January-May

6th Grade Teacher-$37,000.00 Base

Job Descriptions available on District Website http://huerfano.k12.co.us/

Applications can be picked up at the School District Office located at 201 East Fifth Street, Walsenburg, Colorado 81089 or are available on our website http://huerfano.k12.co.us/ under employment. Questions please contact Human Resources Director Lorna Eddleman at 719-738-1520 or leddleman@huerfano.k12.co.us for details. Open until filled. EOE 49-2XU

COLFAX HELP WANTED

CITY OF RATON Library Aide. The City of Raton will accept applications from qualified applicants for the position of Library Aide at the Arthur Johnson Memorial Library. Applications and a complete job description may be picked up at the Raton Municipal Building at 224 Savage Avenue or obtained online at http://www.ratonNM.gov. A City Application, Statements of Interest/ Resume for the position shall be accepted by Cyndi Parker, Human Resource Director until 4:00 pm on December 16, 2022, at the Raton Municipal Building. Position classification is full-time administrative with benefits. Applicant shall include a summary of relevant job experience, education and qualifications. The salary range is $13.00 to $14.00 an hour, depending on experience and qualifications. The City of Raton is an Equal Opportunity Employer with excellent benefits and retirement package. For more information contact HR Director at (575) 445-9551 or cparker@cityofraton.com 48-3XU

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Colfax DWI Prevention Specialist. Pay Status- Contract,Exempt. Reports to DWI Program Coordinator. Salary-DOE. Date Close-Until Filled.

Position Summary: Under general direction of the DWI Coordinator, the prevention specialist will organize and particpate in DWI public relations.

Minimum Qualifications: • A High School Diploma or GED. Some college is preferred.

• Must have a Valid Driver’s license and be willing to travel. Must have transportation for travel.

• Experience with community-based organizations.

• Experience working with youth and/or families.

• Must have computer-based skills.

Working conditions:

Work is performed in field setting in Colfax Counties. Travel WILL be required. Work schedule may include irregular hours. Work may require frequent bending, reaching and lifting, pushing and carrying items (books, reports, etc.) up to (30) pounds. Employee will have to set up prevention material at events (such as tables and chairs, etc.) Extended periods of sitting per day, may be up to four hours. Occasional use of stairs.

Screening and Compliance:

The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete the post offer employment, background check and pre-employment drug screening.

• Employee must comply with the Personnel Ordinance and Guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico Driver’s license and retain valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume or application and resume to County Resources Department. P.O. Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email tavitia@ co.colfax.nm.us, or drop off a resume and aplication to the DWI office at 112 N. 3rd St. in Raton. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 45-4XU

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Registered Nurse or NP/PA. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Detention Center Administrator. Salary-DOE. Date Close-until filled.

Position Summary: Under general supervision of Administrator of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility. Provide a broad range of services to the center including screening, assessment, medication delivery, treatment plans and patient education, assesses plans and delivers nursing care to inmates. Coordinates multiple medical services for diagnostic and treatment as directed, pass medical items and to conduct medical screening, when necessary, assist in screening of emergencies for necessity and priority for referral.

Mininum Qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

• Associate degree in Nursing (ADN) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

• 1-year general nursing experience

• Licensure: current, active, unrestricted license in New Mexico

• CPR from the American Heart Association

• Ability to pass facility requirements

Working Conditions

Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to be on call 24/7.

Screening & Compliance:

• The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

• Must be able to pass a physical agility.

• Employee must comply with the complete personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume or application if you are interested in applying for this position to County Manager’s Office. P.O. Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us, rslade@co.colfax.nm.us, or visit our website www.co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 30-TFN

BUDDY WANTED

WANTED: Fishing buddies for Alaskan Halibut, King Salmon, Ling Cod, rockfish, next summer. Booking soon. Call 719-941-4072 evenings. 49-2XP

PETS

Free to caring, responsible homes. Adult Cats and Kittens. Affectionate, Social, Healthy, House trained, neutered. If interested, call: 719-766-6184 or 719-553-7440. Please leave a message.12-TFN

La Veta pass Kennels. Has spacious outdoor kennels covered. Includes out side play area. Including inside kennels for small dogs. Day boarding available. Call 719-470-9079. 8156 US Hwy 160. 19-TFN

FOR RENT

Office Space Available: 523 Main Street, Walsenburg. $400 per month. Includes gas, water, electric, high speed internet, reception, copy and print service. Call My One Hour Office 719-249-5766 45-TFN

Two houses for rent in Walsenburg. 2 & 3 bedroom units available. Please call 719-738-3310 to arrange pickup of applications. 48-3XP

LEIN

NOTICE OF LEIN SALE Notice is hereby given that on Dec. 9, 2022 the below described property will be sold by sealed bid. The property can be seen at Paperback Trading Post, 111 W. 4th St. Walsenburg, CO 81089. Storage Unit A, occupied by Jenna Vigil of 410 W. 4th St in Walsenburg. Published on Dec. 1 and Dec 8, 2022. Bicycle, misc wires, 20 misc boxes, 4 sombreros, luggage/suitcase, 1 trunk various tools. 48-2XP

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 12/09/22 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Renata Brown at the Huerfano Mini Storage, is listed as: miscellaneous. 48-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 12/09/22 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Lindsay Doney at the Huerfano Mini Storage, is listed as: miscellaneous. 48-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 12/09/22 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Carmen Gloekler at the Huerfano Mini Storage, is listed as: miscellaneous. 48-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 12/09/22 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Jessie McAllister at the Huerfano Mini Storage, is listed as: miscellaneous. 48-2XU

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE- Notice is hereby given on 12/09/22 that the below described property will be sold or otherwise disposed of, in a manner consistent with Colorado law. The personal property of Patricia Johnson at the Huerfano Mini Storage, is listed as: miscellaneous. 48-2XU