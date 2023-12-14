Classifieds for Dec. 14, 2023

BUSINESS

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment. 38-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HELP WANTED

LOOKING TO HIRE bartender for clean local bar in Walsenburg. Applicants clean, energetic, friendly people. Pay and tips. Experience great, but not a must. Will train the right person. Stop in and talk to Joyce or Ben at the Silver Dollar Bar. 50-1XP

Full Time maintenAnce person. Wanted for Pleasantview Apartments. Pay is $20 an hour. Experience and own tools required. Apply in person at 304 Pinkerton Rd. La Veta. Phone number is 719-985-0232 or email: mountainsiderhonda@gmail.com. 38-TFN

Auto Mechanic/ Technician- JM Tire Inc in Walsenburg CO. $18/HR+ (depending on experience) Benefits discussed at interview. We are seeking a full-time Auto Mechanic/Technician to join our team.

Requirements:

* 2 years’ experience in professional Automotive service center.

* proven ability to diagnose and repair vehicles and follow safety instructions and directions.

* Proficiency with hand tools and other equipment.

* Excellent active listening, problem-solving, and communication skills.

* Self-motivated, independent, and reliable with a strong work ethic.

* Must possess a valid driver’s license. Stop at JM Tire in Walsenburg, ask for Edgar or Johnny to pick up an application and set-up an interview. 29-46

NOW HIRING- Auto repair shop assistant. Energetic individual with or without experience who would like to learn and work in the auto repair business and help keep shop in a clean and professional manner. Must have clean motor vehicle record and license. Salary depends on experience. Apply in person at Daniel’s Towing & Auto Repair. or call 719-989-7469 41-TFN

PUBLIC NOTICE- The Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners is accepting letters of interest to serve on various Boards such as, Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment, Huerfano County Building Authority, Huerfano County Building Board of Review, Southern Colorado Economic Development District and Tourism Board. Members of the Board shall be appointed by the Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners and serve a three (3) year term. Letters of interest will be accepted until December 31, 2023. Selection of Board members will be completed shortly after the acceptance period. Letters of interest should be delivered or mailed to Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners, 401 Main Street, Suite 201, Walsenburg, CO 81089, or email to aglover@huerfano.us. 47-3XU

Carl’s Jr in Walsenburg now hiring FT & PT w/ flexible scheduling and hrs. Apply now on bytherio.com or come in for a paper application. 12-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $33,000. Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us Application will be accepted until position is filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 14-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and Holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting salary range between $47,000.00 to $50,000.00 based on experience. Job Description and applications are available at the Huerfano County Sheriff’s office at 500 S Albert Ave., Walsenburg, CO 81089. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. Apply online at shorturl.at/gwBEF. 37-TFN­

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks qualified applicants to establish a candidate pool for the position of Communications Officer. This posting may be used to fill multiple openings.

Job Summary

Work involves performing specialized and complex telecommunications and dispatch duties that require independent judgment and a thorough knowledge and understanding of communications equipment and policies and procedures. This includes answering emergency (911) and other calls, dispatching numerous local law enforcement and fire/emergency medical agencies, providing life-saving emergency medical instructions, and entering information into a computerized system.

Requirements

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license.

Additional Information

Testing includes, but is not limited to, a computerized multi-task test. Prior to employment, candidates will complete a background investigation, polygraph examination, physical examination to include a drug screen, and psychological evaluation. The expected duration of the selection process will not normally exceed two months. Candidates not selected may reapply in the future. This position requires shift work, including weekends and holidays. Salary range $3,894.000 – $5,841.00 per month with benefits.

Please visit the Pueblo County website at http://county.pueblo.org/ to submit the required application. All applications must be submitted online by December 31, at 11:59 PM.

Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer-The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or provision of services. 49-3XU

COLFAX HELP WANTED

­COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)/Detention Officer. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Warden. Salary-Dependent upon experience. Closing date- Until filled.

Position Summary:

• Provides rapid response to apparent medical emergencies throughout the correctional facility.

• Performs vital signs.

• Completes the Intake Screening in accordance with policies, procedures, and applicable standards.

• Demonstrates awareness of proper infection control practice by using Universal Precautions and following policies and procedures.

• Assesses and identifies health problems of new patients and develops medical record. Additional care is provided based upon assessment of the patient and obtaining historical information.

• Assists patients with administration of prescribed medications when/as needed.

• Documents medical history, treatment, and prescription drug use for patients

• Works collaboratively with other members of the health care team, and correctional staff in coordination of the patient’s care.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

• Helps to restock, sterilize, and maintain medical emergency bags and equipment.

Minimum Qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

 Must be at least 21 years of age.

Working Conditions:

• This position routinely requires (but is not limited to) the following:

• Ability to both remain STATIONARY and move traverse throughout the facility, including up and down flights of stairs

• Ability to position oneself in different spaces

• Ability to convey and discern information in a conversation, frequently communicate with patients; must be able to exchange accurate information.

• Ability to identify and detect objects and assess situation from a variety of distances.

• Ability to stay calm in stressful and demanding situation.

• Frequently transport objects up to 50 pounds.

• Work is performed inside a correctional facility. Employees are exposed to some level of risk and/or harm by inmates, including exposure to blood borne pathogens. THE EMPLOYEE is expected to work in accordance with all THE SECURITY rules and regulations to minimize the risk of danger and/or harm to themselves or other employees.

Screening & Compliance:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

• Must be able to pass a physical agility test.

• Employee must comply with the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume & application to Human Resources Director: svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us. PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or visit our website: www.co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer. 07-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Detention Correctional Officer. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Warden. Salary-Dependent upon experience. Closing date-Until filled.

Position Summary: Under general supervision of the Warden of VMDC, provides a wide range of working levels in Detention Center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and County Citizens that visit the facility.

Minimum Qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

 Must be at least 21 years of age.

Working Conditions:

Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays, and any on call requests.

Screening and

Compliance:

The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

 Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

 Must be able to pass a physical agility test.

 Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

 Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume & application to Human Resources Director: svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us. PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or visit our website: www.co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer. 07-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

***$10,000 Signing Bonus*** We are accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff positions from Lateral, Certified by Waiver, and Non-Certified applicants.

Salary Range:

• Uncertified Deputy $18.90

• Certified and Certified by Waiver applicants $25.18-$28.96

Additional Incentives:

• Educational Incentives

• Professional Certification Incentives

• NMLEA Certification Incentives

MINIMUM REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• High School Diploma or GED equivalent

• Must be 20 years of age at the time of application

• Possess or ability to obtain a valid New Mexico driver’s license

• No felony convictions

• No restraining orders

• No DWI convictions within the past three years

• No illegal drug use and no marijuana use within the past three years

• No domestic violence convictions

• No dishonorable discharge from any military branch

• Law Enforcement Certification is preferred. All applicants must obtain a law enforcement officer certification within one year of employment.

• Must pass a background check and all pre-employment screening and testing

• Must pass the mandatory physical exam, psychological exam, and drug screen test.Contact: Interested applicants should contact the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office ccsorecruiting@co.colfax.nm.us. PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS Non-Certified applicants must meet the physical requirements established by the State of New Mexico for entry into the Basic Law Enforcement Academy

• 5 push-ups in One Minute

• 27 sit-ups in One Minute

• One-and-a-half mile run in under 15:14

• 300-meter run under 71 seconds

COLFAX COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 51-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY job posting Accounts Payable/Chief Procurement Officer – Permanent. Pay status- non-exempt. Reports to County Manager. Annual salary- DOE. Date close; Dec. 18, 2023.

Position Summary:

Under supervision of the County Managers, is responsible for the oversight and coordination of Purchasing and Procurement for Colfax County. Providing invoice processing for all departments necessary to purchase under the State Procurement Code. Research vendor statements and assist vendors as needed. Chief Procurement Officer: issuance of bids and proposals. Approve procurements. Make determinations, regarding exemptions, bid specifications/scope of work. Oversee all procurement process for all purchase orders.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

1. Process of all county invoices in a timely manner. Research billing statement inconsistencies. Assist all vendors as needed, prepare monthly expenditure reports, create non-taxable transactions certificates as needed. Prepare monthly budgets reports

2. CPO: Oversee procurement, make determinations as to bids, proposals, sole-source. Advertise bids, proposals, sole-source. Determine when and where to open bids/proposals. Maintain all county wide contracts. Oversee procurement process for all purchase and scope of work

3. Provide general guidance to department managers of designated functions for policies governing the scope and direction of services provided under the NM State Purchasing Division.

4. Assist in the development and implementation of Procurement Policy for all Colfax county departments.

5. Maintain records pertaining to daily transactions for Accounts Payable, written monthly report and daily log of Accounts Payable.

6. Issues and prepares purchase order numbers to all departments as necessary for purchases. Sort all requisition in numerical order for preparation to input into system, making sure all supportive documentation is present with requisitions (quotes, sole source, letter, etc.) Verify all vendors updated (address, phone numbers, Federal ID, NM CRS#, Contacts). Prepare and match invoices to the correct purchase order. Check all amounts, budget line items and signature by department head. Prepare reports as needed.

7. Attend meetings as a representative of the department when necessary.

8. Daily data entry of accounts payable.

9. Work with Finance to build and maintain asset listing.

10. Direct maintains of department files.

11. Assist all County Manger with various projects NEEDED, such as budget and audit information.

12. Assist all county departments with purchases (computers, laptops, miscellaneous equipment on THE STATE Purchasing Web site.)

13. Performs monthly reports for Commissioner’s, County Manager, and department heads.

14. Perform additional duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

1. ASSOCIATEs degree plus 3 years office/clerical experience OR a combination of post-secondary education and/or experience in a business administration totaling five (5) years.

2. Background in accounting or financial procedures is preferred.

3. Demonstrated knowledge of generally accepted governmental accounting principles, techniques and methodologies· basic applications of computerized financial accounting.

4. Skilled in computer use, including preparation of spreadsheets.

5. Ability to maintain and analyze accounts, prepares accounting statements, reports, and other records as needed.

6.Ability to communicate effectively with others.

7. Ability to utilize written manuals, guides, regulations, and other guidelines in meeting accounting objectives.

8. Ability to understand and comply with New Mexico State Procurement Code, and other rules, regulations, and policies applicable in the processing or completion of procurement functions.

9. Ability to operate standard office equipment including computer, word processor, copier, fax machine, and multi-line phone system.

Screening and Compliance

the offer of this Colfax County position requires compliance with the following:

1. Employee must successfully complete the post-offer employment background screening and pre- employment drug screening.

2. Employee must comply with the Personnel Ordinance and Guidelines of the County.

Working Conditions

1. Essential job duties are performed in an office setting indoors in A CLIMATE-controlled environment.

2. Primary work surface is even, dry, carpeted or tiled floor.

3. Works alone primarily, with or without directions. Works with a group at times and with a select team at time.

Equipment, Tools, and Materials

1. Equipment typically used in the performance of office duties includes telephone, computer keyboard, computer printer, photocopy machine, fax machine, and calculator.

2. Materials and products handled in the course of performing essential duties include files, forms, reports, various other paperwork, and a wide variety of basic office supplies.

Please submit applications to svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or tromero@co. colfax.nm.us Applications are availiable AT our website www.co.colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an Equal Opportunity employer. 49-2XU

COLFAX COUNTY job posting Full- Time Deputy Clerk – Permanent. Pay status- FLSA non-exempt. Reports to County Clerk. Annual salary- $32,240. Date close; Dec. 14, 2023. Position Summary: Performs a variety of clerical functions in support of records and filings, including assisting customers, record keeping, and collecting cash; to maintain official County records and perform other duties as assigned. Maintains confidentiality of all privileged information.

Minimum Qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Combination of clerical training or progressively responsible experience in an office environment totaling three (3) years.

• Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written in English.

• Knowledge of standard office procedures and practices.

• Ability to operate standard office machines including but limited to word, processor, computer, and multi-line phone system.

• Ability to interact effectively and professionally with the public, supervisors, and co-workers.

• Ability to work alone and set priorities.

• Ability to perform transcription duties

Working conditions:

• All essential duties are performed indoors within a temperature-controlled environment.

• Worker often works alone both with and without directions from supervisor

• Office setting with desk and cubical environment.

• Essential and marginal functions may require physical condition necessary for sitting or standing for prolonged periods of time.

Screening and compliance:

The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check.

• Employee must comply with personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit applications to svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or tromero@co. colfax.nm.us Applications are availiable AT our website www.co.colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an Equal Opportunity employer. 49-2XU

FOR RENT

TWO HOUSES for rent. 2&3 bedrooms available. 719-989-7469. 23-TFN

4 BED ONE BATH; 6 month to year lease, $1,700 per month. Fantastic location by Lathrop State Park and hospital. Text 719-248-7922. 49-2XP

FOR SALE

TIRES-5 on rims, plus 5 hubcaps. Good rubber- $150. Size- 235-75-15. Four like new, size LT 245-75-R17 Michelon $250. 719-989-0188. Joe. 49-2XP

LAND FOR SALE: all sizes-such as 40 acres with trees, game $65,000. 1,000 acres $400 per acre. Two acres $15,000. Text 719-248-7922 for more. 49-2XP

SERVICES

LIVE CHRISTMAS trees, clean up and haul away junk, wood for sale, Text 719-248-7922. 49-2XP

CPA SERVICES–in person/remotely. www.larryperrycpaservices.com. Income tax preparation for individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. New required reporting for small businesses’ beneficial ownership information 49-4XP

COMMUNITY

Roommate Wanted Single woman to share rent and utilities with single mother and school-aged children in Walsenburg home. Bedroom, bath, kitchen and laundry included. No drugs, smoking, or drinking allowed. References and background check required. $550/month. Call 719-569-1675 50-2XP

Notice is hereby given that on December 16, 2023, the below described property will be sold by sealed bid. The property can be seen at Paperback Trading Post, 111 W. 4th St. Walsenburg, CO. Storage unit G, occupied by Angela Montez, of 333 E. 5th St, Walsenburg. Bags of clothes, dresser/mirror, tube TV, vaccuum, kitchen stuff, boxes, dishes, pots/pans. 50-1XU