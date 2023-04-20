Classifieds for April 20, 2023

BUSINESS

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment. 38-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HELP WANTED

City Of Trinidad Power & Light Department- Lineman I. (Complete Job Description Available at trinidad.co.gov)

POSITION SUMMARY: Performs tasks related to assisting in the installation, maintenance, testing and repair of the electrical distribution and generating systems of the City of Trinidad. This will include but not be limited to 120 volts DC and all AC voltages from 12 up to 13,800 volts.

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma or G.E.D.

2-3 yrs experience and/or training & Basic electrical knowledge required.

Lineman certification preferred.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid current state-issued driver’s license (CDL). A class “B” CDL license with Air Brakes endorsement is required or must be acquired within 6 months from date of hire at the applicant’s expense.

Position is subject to mandatory drug and/or alcohol screening tests.

BENEFITS:

Beginning wage $23.07/hour with opportunity for self-advancement. Competitive health insurance (City pays 79% at every level) & matching retirement contribution. Work week is Mon-Friday with holidays off.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

Applications can be obtained from the HR Dept at City Hall, 135 N. Animas St, Trinidad, CO 81082, downloaded from our website, www.trinidad.co.gov, and submitted to HR@trinidad.co.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5:00pm on Friday, May 5, 2023. 15-3XU

City Of Trinidad Power & Light Department- Groundman. (Complete Job Description Available at trinidad.co.gov)

POSITION SUMMARY:

Performs tasks and activities related in assisting in the construction, repair, testing and maintenance of the electrical distribution and generating systems of the City of Trinidad Power & Light Department.

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma or G.E.D.

2 yrs experience of progressively responsible exp working with personnel in the maintenance, repair, inspection and construction industries with emphasis on electrical installations.

Secondary electrical distribution systems experience preferred.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid current state-issued driver’s license (CDL). A class “B” CDL license with Air Brakes endorsement is required or must be acquired within 6 months from date of hire at the applicant’s expense.

Position is subject to mandatory drug and/or alcohol screening tests.

BENEFITS:

Beginning wage $22.50/hour with opportunity for self-advancement. Competitive health insurance (City pays 79% at every level) & matching retirement contribution. Work week is Mon-Friday with holidays off.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

Applications can be obtained from the HR Dept at City Hall, 135 N. Animas St, Trinidad, CO 81082, downloaded from our website, www.trinidad.co.gov, and submitted to HR@trinidad.co.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5:00pm on Friday, May 5, 2023. 15-3XU

Full Time maintenAnce person. Wanted for Pleasantview Apartments. Experience and own tools required. Apply in person at 304 Pinkerton Rd. La Veta. Phone number is 719-985-0232 or email: mountainsiderhonda@gmail.com. 13-4XP

Carl’s Jr in Walsenburg now hiring FT & PT w/ flexible scheduling and hrs. Apply now on bytherio.com or come in for a paper application. 12-TFN

Vacancy for Elementary Teacher. The Aguilar School District Re-6 located in Aguilar Colorado is now accepting applications for elementary teachers for the 2023-2024 school year. The applicant must have a current Colorado teaching license with the appropriate Elementary endorsement, must have a strong elementary background and must be a team player with strong communication skills. The schedule for this position is Monday through Thursday with some professional development days on Fridays. When complete, please send an email to the Aguilar School District Re-6 Superintendent Mr. Justin Cowan at jcowan@aguilarschools.com including your proof of licensure, three letters of recommendations, letter of interest, resu\me and the completed application expressing your interest in this specific position. A housing apartment and competitive salary will be offered to the qualified applicant. Applications will be reviewed as they are received. Please visit the Aguilar School District Re-6 website for an application at www.aguilarschools.com or call the district office at 719-941-4188 for more information. 11-11XU

The Huerfano County Department of Human Services is accepting applications for a full time Child Protection Caseworker. A Bachelor’s degree in Human Behavioral Science is required. Must be able to communicate both verbally and in writing and have advanced computer knowledge. Applications and a detailed job description are available at 121 W 6th Street Walsenburg, CO, by emailing dhsjobs@ huerfano.us or by calling 719-738-2810 ext. 110. Salary $43,500-$45,500 negotiable D.O.E. and full benefit package. Drug testing and background checks are required. HCDSS is an equal opportunity employer. Applications must be received by April 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. 15-2XU

City Of Trinidad Police Dispatch Department Dispatcher.

POSITION SUMMARY: Responsible for dispatch of Police, Fire, EMS, Rural Fire, and Sheriff units to emergency situations. Maintains records and handles citizen calls.

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma or G.E.D.

Twelve (12) months related experience or training.

Knowledge of electronic communications and computer equipment preferred.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid current state-issued driver’s license and not be under suspension, revocation or denial nor have any prior alcohol related driving offenses within the last five years.

Position is subject to mandatory random drug and/or alcohol testing.

CPR, First Aid and Emergency Medical Dispatch certifications required BENEFITS:

Beginning wage $21.31/hour. Competitive health insurance (City pays 79% at every level) & matching retirement contribution. $2500 incentive payment paid at 1-year anniversary. Personnel are subject to shifts and holiday work.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

Complete job description can be viewed on our website, www.trinidad.co.gov, and application can be completed and submitted to mandi.schlensker @trinidad.co.gov or HR@ trinidad.co.gov. Position open until filled. 15-3XU

MSquare Restaurants are growing and needing honest, loyal and dependable associates to work at 1 of our 3 locations in Trinidad CO. M2 is a privately owned company with over 30 years combined work history in the hospitality industry. It is our pleasure to bring new and exciting food and beverage into Southern Colorado! Now Hiring for all locations and positions. Position include but not excluded to servers, bartenders, supervisors, prep/line cooks. FOH managers, Sous Chef, Bar Supervisors.

· M2 Café

· Eli’s Wings &Things

· Gagliardi’s 489 By M2 at Hilton Garden Inn Trinidad CO. All supervisor/manager positions are salaried. All other positions are hourly wages based upon experience, Benefits include medical insurance, 401K, meal plan. Please send resumes to chefjohn@ msquarecafe.com or apply in person at M2 Café, 326 N. Commercial St #105 Trinidad CO located in The Food Court @ The MarketPlace. Tuesday- Saturday 3:00-5:00 pm 16-4XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $33,000. Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us Application will be accepted until position is filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 14-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting base wage of $40,000.16. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 37-TFN­

Huerfano School District RE-1 is accepting applications for the following positions: Business Manager – $62,438.00 negotiable D.O.E. Paraprofessionals Peakview and John Mall – 14,800.00/9 month negotiable D.O.E. Cook Gardner Valley Charter School -$16,609.00/ 9months negotiable D.O.E. Job Description available on District Website http://huerfano. k12.co.us/ Also accepting application for substitute teachers, secretaries, custodians and cooks. Applications can be picked up at the School District Office located at 201 East Fifth Street, Walsenburg, Colorado 81089 or are available on our website http://huerfano.k12.co.us/ under employment. Questions please contact Human Resources Director Lorna Eddleman at 719-738-1520 or leddleman@huerfano.k12.co.us for details. Open until filled. EOE 16-2XU

South Central Council of Governments Children’s Program Director – Las Animas County. Summary: The position for the general supervision management of the SCCOG Children’s Programs in Las Animas County and Huerfano County. The person selected for this position must be professionally prepared as a Teacher of young children, capable of supervising staff effectively and meet requirements of the Colorado Child Care licensing Agency. This person must have the personality and abilities to provide leadership and stability for program continuity. Closing date: May 12th, 2023, at noon. For a copy of the comprehensive job description, please email Jennifer Oliver: joliver@sccog.net If you have any questions, please contact myself or Donna Sue Torres at dtorres@sccog.net 16-2XU

THE CITY OF WALSENBURG is accepting applications for the full-time Water/Sewer Technician I. Salary will be $15.50 per hour. Complete job description/requirements and applications may be obtained from the City of Walsenburg, 525 S. Albert Avenue or E Mail hr@walsenburg.org, or by calling 719-695-1034. Application excepted until 4:00 pm on 05/05/2023. 16-2XU

Early childhood teacher and teacher assistant position. Approximately 25-35 hours per week. Part-time positions available. Wage based on experience and education. Candidates should have or be working towards certification. Degree in Early Childhood and EQIT certification preferred. Background check required. CPR, first aid and universal precautions training available. Applicants apply at Indeed.com. SCCOG Early Learning Center, 100 W. Spruce St in Walsenburg. SCCOG is an equal opportunity employer. Position posted until filled. 18-TFN

COLFAX HELP WANTED

Angel Fire Airport Linesman. Reports to: Colfax County Manager/AFAP Manager. Pay Status: Non-Exempt. Salary:$16/hourly.Date Close: untill filled. Position Summary- Line maintenance technicians perform routine checks to ensure distribution of aviation fuel for daily, weekly, monthly operations. Aircraft Towing, Fueling and Maintenance, Hangars, Ramps and Terminal maintenance, Customer Service. Some boilerplate language.

Airport line technicians must interact with airport staff, security officers and patrons to make sure everything is safe and secure for departures and arrivals. Must be in compliance with all County, State and Federal Laws and Regulations will be required at all times.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Aircraft Experience

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written in English.

• Knowledge of standard office procedures and practices.

• Ability to interact effectively and professionally with the public, supervisors and co-workers.

• Ability to work alone and set priorities.

• Must be able to pass drug screen and background check.

• Must be 18 years of age or older.

Working conditions:

• All essential duties are performed indoors and outdoors.

• Worker often works alone both with and without directions from supervisor .

• Essential and marginal functions may require physical condition necessary for fueling aircraft and possible adverse weather conditions year-round.

Screening And Compliance:

The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check.

• Employee must successfully complete physical exam.

• Employee must comply with the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please email resume and application to the HR Director at svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or HR Assistant at tavitia@co.colfax.nm.us. Applications are available at www.co.colfax. nm.us. Colfax County Is An Equal Opportunity Employer 14-TFN

Northern Regional Housing Authority is now accepting applications for a Maintenance Lead and a Maintenance Tech for the Raton Site. This will cover the areas of Raton, Maxwell and Cimarron. Applications may be picked up at the housing office located at 309 Parsons Ave. in Raton or you may call 575-445-8021 and we can either mail out an application or e-mail it to you. When you submit your application, please attach your resume. The Deadline to submit your application will be May 17, by 5:00 P.M. 16-4XU

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)/Detention Officer. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Warden. Salary-Dependent upon experience.Closing date-Until filled.

Position Summary: • Provides rapid response to apparent medical emergencies throughout the correctional facility.

• Performs vital signs.

• Completes the Intake Screening in accordance with policies, procedures, and applicable standards.

• Demonstrates awareness of proper infection control practice by using Universal Precautions and following policies and procedures.

• Assesses and identifies health problems of new patients and develops medical record. Additional care is provided based upon assessment of the patient and obtaining historical information.

• Assists patients with administration of prescribed medications when/as needed.

• Documents medical history, treatment, and prescription drug use for patients

• Works collaboratively with other members of the health care team, and correctional staff in coordination of the patient’s care.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

• Helps to restock, sterilize, and maintain medical emergency bags and equipment.

Minimum Qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

 Must be at least 21 years of age.

Working Conditions:

• This position routinely requires (but is not limited to) the following:

• Ability to both remain STATIONARY and move traverse throughout the facility, including up and down flights of stairs

• Ability to position oneself in different spaces

• Ability to convey and discern information in a conversation, frequently communicate with patients; must be able to exchange accurate information.

• Ability to identify and detect objects and assess situation from a variety of distances.

• Ability to stay calm in stressful and demanding situation.

• Frequently transport objects up to 50 pounds.

• Work is performed inside a correctional facility. Employees are exposed to some level of risk and/or harm by inmates, including exposure to blood borne pathogens. THE EMPLOYEE is expected to work in accordance with all THE SECURITY rules and regulations to minimize the risk of danger and/or harm to themselves or other employees.

Screening and

Compliance:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

• Must be able to pass a physical agility test.

• Employee must comply with the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume & application to Human Resources Director: svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us. PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or visit our website: www.co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer. 07-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Detention Correctional Officer. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Warden. Salary-Dependent upon experience.Closing date-Until filled.

Position Summary: Under general supervision of the Warden of VMDC, provides a wide range of working levels in Detention Center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and County Citizens that visit the facility.

Minimum Qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

 Must be at least 21 years of age.

Working Conditions:

Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays, and any on call requests.

Screening and

Compliance:

The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

 Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

 Must be able to pass a physical agility test.

 Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

 Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position.

Please submit resume & application to Human Resources Director: svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us. PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or visit our website: www.co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer. 07-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Solid Waste Tech. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Solid Waste Coordinator. Salary-$35,000. Date Close-Until filled.

Position Summary: Waste management technicians are part of a team that identifies hazardous waste sites and remediates and cleans up any waste present.

Solid Waste Tech:

• Investigate and complete field reports of illegal dumping and litter conditions; implement appropriate abatement methods and issue enforcement notices.

• Documents illegal dumping incidents in the system, coordinates with the County’s solid waste hauler and other agencies regarding solid waste cleanup.

• Independently respond to phone calls, letters, e-mails and general correspondence. Answer inquiries and complaints from the public and others in person and in writing.

• Ensure areas of responsibilities are in compliance with related laws, codes, ordinances, and legislation; advise staff of any irregularities in compliance

• Build and maintain positive working relationships with co-workers, and the public using principle of good customer service.

• Identifies hazardous waste sites and remediates, or cleans up, any waste present

• Perform related duties as assigned.

Skills and Qualifications:

• Must have and be able to maintain a valid driver’s license.

• Must pass and obtain a Defensive Driving Certificate

• Ability to work in all weather conditions

• Performs a variety of other heavy manual work in connection with solid waste pick up routes daily

• Demonstrated proficiency in operation of personal computer.

Education and experience requirements:

• High School diploma or GED.

Please submit resume & application to Human Resources Director: svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us. Or visit our website: www.co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer. 07-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Colfax DWI Prevention Specialist. Pay Status- Contract,Exempt. Reports to DWI Program Coordinator. Salary-DOE. Date Close-December 1, 2022.

Position Summary: Under general direction of the DWI Coordinator, the prevention specialist will organize and particpate in DWI public relations.

Minimum Qualifications: • A High School Diploma or GED. Some college is preferred.

• Must have a Valid Driver’s license and be willing to travel. Must have transportation for travel.

• Experience with community-based organizations.

• Experience working with youth and/or families.

• Must have computer-based skills.

Working conditions:

Work is performed in field setting in Colfax Counties. Travel WILL be required. Work schedule may include irregular hours. Work may require frequent bending, reaching and lifting, pushing and carrying items (books, reports, etc.) up to (30) pounds. Employee will have to set up prevention material at events (such as tables and chairs, etc.) Extended periods of sitting per day, may be up to four hours. Occasional use of stairs.

Screening and Compliance:

The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete the post offer employment, background check and pre-employment drug screening.

• Employee must comply with the Personnel Ordinance and Guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico Driver’s license and retain valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume or application and resume to County Resources Department. P.O. Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email tavitia@ co.colfax.nm.us, or drop off a resume and aplication to the DWI office at 112 N. 3rd St. in Raton. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 45-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

***$10,000 Signing Bonus*** We are accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff positions from Lateral, Certified by Waiver, and Non-Certified applicants.

Salary Range:

• Uncertified Deputy $18.90

• Certified and Certified by Waiver applicants $25.18-$28.96

Additional Incentives:

• Educational Incentives

• Professional Certification Incentives

• NMLEA Certification Incentives

MINIMUM REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• High School Diploma or GED equivalent

• Must be 20 years of age at the time of application

• Possess or ability to obtain a valid New Mexico driver’s license

• No felony convictions

• No restraining orders

• No DWI convictions within the past three years

• No illegal drug use and no marijuana use within the past three years

• No domestic violence convictions

• No dishonorable discharge from any military branch

• Law Enforcement Certification is preferred. All applicants must obtain a law enforcement officer certification within one year of employment.

• Must pass a background check and all pre-employment screening and testing

• Must pass the mandatory physical exam, psychological exam, and drug screen test.

Contact: Interested applicants should contact the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office ccsorecruiting@co.colfax.nm.us. PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS Non-Certified applicants must meet the physical requirements established by the State of New Mexico for entry into the Basic Law Enforcement Academy

• 5 push-ups in One Minute

• 27 sit-ups in One Minute

• One-and-a-half mile run in under 15:14

• 300-meter run under 71 seconds

COLFAX COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 51-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Maintenance. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Maintnenence Supervisor. Salary-$31,158.40. Date Close-until filled. Position Summary: Under general direction of the maintenance supervisor, primarily maintenance at the county buildings. clean office buildings and other county facilities and the outside grounds, as well as moderate maintenance duties. Please see the complete job description on the Colfax County website. Please application and resume to Colfax County Manager’s office, or email to svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us Applications are available on our website at www.co.colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer. 10-TFN

PETS

Free to caring, responsible homes. Adult Cats and Kittens. Affectionate, Social, Healthy, House trained, neutered. If interested, call: 719-766-6184 or 719-553-7440. Please leave a message.12-TFN

La Veta pass Kennels. Has spacious outdoor kennels covered. Includes outside play area. Including inside kennels for small dogs. Day boarding available. Call 719-470-9079. 8156 US Hwy 160. 19-TFN

YARD SALE

BIG YARD SALE 307 Wooten Ave in Aguilar. Twin bed, table set, kitchen appliances. Every day in April, 9a-6p 16-2XP

Living Estate Tag Sale for Jane Rose, Saturday, April 22, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM. 142 High Street, La Veta, Co (east of La Veta Propane) Complete Tag Sale conducted by Jim Hoobler Auctions, 719-989-1530. Everything will sell. Various art pieces, office chair and desk, cabinets, lamps, File cabinet, record player/speakers, love seat, recliners, large Sofa, round coffee table, end tables, step stool, TV/stand, baskets, China and silver, linens, table clothes, wine rack, canisters, Pots and pans, dishes, bowls, pottery, silverware, wine glasses, Towwls/linens, Queen bed/headboard/matching end tables, several Parlor chairs, Queen bed/headboard, suitcase holder, several antiques, Kenmore vac, tools, gas cans, sawhorses, coolers, shelves, ladders, Pet pen, lots more miscellaneous. Cash or good local check accepted. 16-1XU

YARD SALE- 25 Buffalo Rd. South, Navajo Ranch. Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30. 8am-4pm. Furniture, tools and household items. 16-2XP

MULTI FAMILY YARDSALE-900 W. Cedar St. 8am-3pm. April 28,29,30. Furniture, clothes, household items. Burritos, tamales, baked goods. 16-2XP

FOR SALE

2-HORSE TRAILER, good floor, tires, title-$2,000. 10HP boat motor- Evinrude. Clean; $300. Youth Saddle & Bridle, breast collar; $500. *Other saddles* 719-248-0895. 16-1XP

2.5 acres $150,000 owner finance, east of La Veta. 950 square feet, good. Need yardwork, gargage, haul, reliable help? Sell on consignment. Historical Jeep tours. Hourly, daily rates negotiable. Guaranteed satisfaction and fun adventure- unbelievable nearby undiscovered beauty. Numerous land opportunities, large and small, southern Colorado. Please text 719-248-7922 for all of these. 9-1XU