Changes are afoot

different printer, different offices, different deadlines

OUR WORLD- It’s gonna be a busy August here at WJHQ.

We are still moving our main office in Walsenburg down two doors (because we’re enjoying it so much, we’re dragging it out to make it last.) We’re also moving our Raton office, as our lease ran out there. Cool.

And, as some of you may know, up to now, we had been printing our newspaper up in Pueblo, on the Pueblo Chieftain presses. Last month, however, they abruptly announced they would close their facility down (and laid off almost 50 employees, and are leaving over 40 other small and regional publications printerless.)

After a panicky couple of days, we eventually found a new printer, down in Santa Fe, New Mexico (we’ll be printing with the Santa Fe New Mexican, which has a really great facility and top notch crew.)

One change, however, is we need to upload our newspaper earlier to the than we have in the past, which means we have to finish editing and laying out the paper earlier, which means…

Our deadlines will be changing.

Starting with the August 3rd issue, our deadline for most everything being sent into the World Journal will now be Mondays at 4 p.m. One catagory that WON’T be changing are legals- they’re kind of a separate beast anyways, so they will stay on their regular deadline of Tuesdays at noon.

Obviously, there will be late meetings and breaking stories that we will work with, but the everyday stuff, INCLUDING advertising and classifieds deadline, will now be each Monday at 4 p.m.

We know it will take time to remember this new deadline, and we’re prepared for a ‘fuzzy’ changeover in August, but come September, it will be our hard and fast deadline.

We appreciate your understanding on this; it’s gonna be a crazy month, but everything will be calmer and cooler in September. Thanks for reading us!