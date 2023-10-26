Building inspector: ‘Walsenburg owes the Andreattas an apology’

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Runner a strong state contender by Ruth Stodghill PRIMERO —Sometimes, strategy is everything. PrSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Billy Donati KRTN Multi-Media RATON — The Raton Tigers and the Robertson Cardinals met in Subscribe or log in to view this content.
by Marty Mayfield KRTN Multi-Media. RATON —Raton Lady Tigers hosted the Santa Fe Prep Lady GrifSubscribe or log in to view this content.