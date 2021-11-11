Bringing Rotary back to Huerfano County

International club includes focuses on promoting peace, protecting the environment, youth leadership, youth exchange, promoting education and advancing world understanding

HUERFANO — There is interest in establishing a Rotary International Club for Huerfano County.

Rotary is organized from the club up. The projects and programs of local programs are driven by choices of local members.

That said, the District and Rotary International offer programs that can help in the local decision making process of identifying projects and programs.

For instance, two youth programs are Rotary Youth Exchange, which you participated in and RYLA, the Rotary Youth Leadership program which is an annual program the Colorado district holds each summer in Glenwood Springs. It is also common for local clubs to sponsor Interact Clubs that are clubs for high school students.

The Rotary International Vision Statement reads:

“Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

• Areas of Focus (Mission)

As Rotarians, our mission is to focus on making progress on each of the following by focusing on one or more at any given time.

• Promoting peace

Rotary encourages conversations to foster understanding within and across cultures. We train adults and young leaders to prevent and mediate conflict and help refugees who have fled dangerous areas.

• Fighting disease

We educate and equip communities to stop the spread of life-threatening diseases like polio, HIV/AIDS, and malaria. We improve and expand access to low-cost and free health care in developing areas.

• Saving mothers and children

Nearly 6 million children under the age of five die each year because of malnutrition, poor health care, and inadequate sanitation. We expand access to quality care, so mothers and their children can live and grow stronger.

• Supporting education

More than 775 million people over the age of 15 are illiterate. Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy.

• Growing local economies

We carry out service projects that enhance economic and community development and create opportunities for decent and productive work for young and old. We also strengthen local entrepreneurs and community leaders, particularly women, in impoverished communities.

• Protecting the environment

Rotary members are tackling environmental issues the way they always do: coming up with projects, using their connections to change policy and planning for the future.

• Rotary Foundation Mission

The mission of The Rotary Foundation is to help members advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving people’s health, providing quality education, protecting the environment, and alleviating poverty.

For more information or to get involved:

If you might be interested in helping to get the new club started, please email Greg Sund at greg.sund@gmail.com or phone him at 719-680-8292. Southern Colorado’s Roatery district, #5470, has a website with more information as well. Go to: https://Rotary5470.org. District grants for up to $5000 are also available to help clubs with working on international projects.