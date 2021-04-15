BREAKING NEWS: The new La Veta school will remain within the town limits

by Mark Craddock

LA VETA — The La Veta Town Board and the La Veta RE-2 School District have successfully mediated an amended annexation agreement for the 33-acre school site, following two marathon mediation sessions that wrapped up about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

The town board returned from its day-long executive session into public session and voted 4-0 to direct Mayor Doug Brgoch to sign the agreement. Brgoch, and trustees Mickey Schmidt and Jack and Connie Grimm, attended the meeting, with Tim Tady, Kenny Arnold and Derek Sokoloski absent.

Brgoch said he would not comment until the school board had the opportunity to take up the agreement.

La Veta school superintendent Bree Jones said the school board will meet at 6 p.m. tomorrow, April 16, in a special session to consider the agreement.

She also withheld public comment until after that meeting.

More to come.