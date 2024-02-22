Bertha Trujillo, 97, from Gardner, Colo., entered her eternal home on Feb. 12, 2024.

She was born in Gardner, Colo., on Sept. 30, 1926, to Pedro and Rose Castro. She leaves behind her four children, Rita Harmes of Littleton, William R. Trujillo of Gardner, Susan Valdez of Colorado Springs, M. Bernadette Villalon of Pueblo; and 11 grandchildren, Lynette, Paula, Roseann, Jennifer, Claudine, Steve, Amanda, William Lino, Ian, Greg and Jason; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Cora (Ray) Whitney, Martha Valdez, George (Yvonne) Castro and Jane Wahl; and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Bertha lived most of her life in Gardner where she and her late husband, Antonio Lino Trujillo, who preceded her in death, established the legendary Four Seasons Bar in 1961.

Bertha loved all her family dearly and cherished time spent with each one of them. She was a successful business owner/manager for 63 years and received so much joy from her customers who she considered “family”. Bertha cared greatly about her customers and looked out for them while still being a master of tough love. She woke up each day with gratitude, thankfulness, and a zest and zeal for life.

She was amazing, creative, multi-talented, intelligent, kind, and one of the most inspiring role models of what a strong elegant woman is. She was truly an iconic individual and all who met her will have special memories to cherish and comfort them.

Services will be in Walsenburg and include a viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Boies-Ortega Funeral Home, 115 E. 5th Street. Rosary, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, followed by a viewing at 9 a.m. and a Mass beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m., all at St. Mary Church, 121 E. 7th Street. Following church services, burial at Farisita Cemetery. Online condolences at www.boiesortega.com.