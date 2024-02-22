Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

Bertha Trujillo

 

Bertha Trujillo, 97, from Gardner, Colo., entered her eternal home on Feb. 12, 2024.

She was born in Gardner, Colo., on Sept. 30, 1926, to Pedro and Rose Castro. She leaves behind her four children, Rita Harmes of Littleton, William R. Trujillo of Gardner, Susan Valdez of Colorado Springs, M. Bernadette Villalon of Pueblo; and 11 grandchildren, Lynette, Paula, Roseann, Jennifer, Claudine, Steve, Amanda, William Lino, Ian, Greg and Jason; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Cora (Ray) Whitney, Martha Valdez, George (Yvonne) Castro and Jane Wahl; and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Bertha lived most of her life in Gardner where she and her late husband, Antonio Lino Trujillo, who preceded her in death, established the legendary Four Seasons Bar in 1961.

Bertha loved all her family dearly and cherished time spent with each one of them. She was a successful business owner/manager for 63 years and received so much joy from her customers who she considered “family”. Bertha cared greatly about her customers and looked out for them while still being a master of tough love. She woke up each day with gratitude, thankfulness, and a zest and zeal for life.

She was amazing, creative, multi-talented, intelligent, kind, and one of the most inspiring role models of what a strong elegant woman is. She was truly an iconic individual and all who met her will have special memories to cherish and comfort them.

Services will be in Walsenburg and include a viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Boies-Ortega Funeral Home, 115 E. 5th Street. Rosary, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, followed by a viewing at 9 a.m. and a Mass beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m., all at St. Mary Church, 121 E. 7th Street. Following church services, burial at Farisita Cemetery. Online condolences at www.boiesortega.com.

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office

504 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

130 Park Ave
Raton, NM 87740

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC