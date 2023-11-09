Aguilar issued second water violation notice in two months

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Ruth Orr OUR WORLD — Well folks, it’s official. We’re dry. On Oct. 19, 2023, CSubscribe or log in to view
Work continues on 2024 budget-special meeting set to adopt Dec. 12 by E.E.Mullens LA VETA — Subscribe or log in to view this
City Council hires new IT contractor, passes water haul amendment on first reading by Mark Craddock Subscribe or log in to view this content.