A sweet treat for area dogs

Denver-area girl donates $200 to Friends of the Walsenburg Animal Shelter

WALSENBURG– Eight-year old budding entrepeneur Ava Eriksen, along with her 12-year old brother Houston, and with the help of their parents Tor and Bilyana Eriksen, have started on online dog treats business, and one of the first things they did was to donate all the January profits from their company to the Friends of the Walsenburg Animal Shelter. No one in her family had been to Walsenburg before, but she did some research on animal shelters in Colorado that could use some assistance.

In appreciation, the board for the FOWAS invited them all down for a pizza party, a tour of what they’re helping fund, and a certificate of appreciation.

The dog treats come in a variety of flavors, and can be found at her facebook page, AvasK9treats. Her website is currently being built.