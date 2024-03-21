Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

A sweet treat for area dogs

Denver-area girl donates $200 to Friends of the Walsenburg Animal Shelter

WALSENBURG– Eight-year old budding entrepeneur Ava Eriksen, along with her 12-year old brother Houston, and with the help of their parents Tor and Bilyana Eriksen, have started on online dog treats business, and one of the first things they did was to donate all the January profits from their company to the  Friends of the Walsenburg Animal Shelter. No one in her family had been to Walsenburg before, but she did some research on animal shelters in Colorado that could use some assistance.
In appreciation, the board for the FOWAS invited them all down for a pizza party, a tour of what they’re helping fund, and a certificate of appreciation.

The dog treats come in a variety of flavors, and can be found at her facebook page, AvasK9treats.  Her website is currently being built.

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office

504 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

130 Park Ave
Raton, NM 87740

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC