A purrfect holiday paws

World Journal offices closed for the week

OUR WORLD- Well folks, the bosses have left me in charge of the paper this week. Since we’re coming out so early and not many meetings have happened since Thursday, the paper is going to be a little bit lighter on news this week.

That means it’s up to me to fill up the pages of this paper with whatever I see fit.  The last time I was given this much power,  I took the chance to make you all look at photos of my pets.  I see no reason why I shouldn’t do so again this time, and I’ve even decided to gracriously extend the fur-fest to the other staff members in the office.

Keep your eyes peeled as you read through the paper this week and see if you can spot any of our four-legged employees.
Also, in the spirit of the holiday season, we’re giving our regular two-legged employees a bit of a Christmas break.  As such, our offices will be closed from December 19-25.   We’ll pop in from time to time to check phone messages and emails, but don’t be surprised if it takes a bit for us to get back to you.
The next paper will come out on Thursday, Dec. 28. All the usual deadlines apply.

We hope you all have a safe and warm holiday season, full of lots of cookies and love.
-Ruth Orr

 

Two-month-old Lydia had her very first picture with Santa taken at the Bachman & Associates office in La Veta. This festive event was sponsored by Broker Associate Deborah Ferrari. Photo by Jim Lambert

CBI to investigate coroner

December 19, 2023

over burial of indigent bodies in Las Animas County by Mark Craddock and Ruth Stodghill TRINIDAD —  The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is

Read More »

