A crowded field of Congressional hopefuls

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — There were signs of life all around John Mall High School Tuesday moSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Budget packets sent to elected officials this week by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — Huerfano county govSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Remediation already underway by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — In the correspondence segment of the HuerSubscribe or log in to view this content.