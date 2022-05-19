Upcoming Events for May 19, 2022

Throughout Our World

2nd annual Memorial Day baking fundraiser

TRINIDAD/ WALSENBURG— Call today & before Monday, May 23 to reserve your delicious homemade yummy for delivery on Friday, May 27th. First come first serve as some have limited quantities. Payment can be taken at time of delivery or you can pay beforehand at Corradino Auto Body, 124 N. Maple St, in Trinidad or Farm Bureau, 713 Walsen Ave in Walsenburg. A ROAR for Relay for Life fundraiser!

Relay for Life luminaria bag decorating

TRINIDAD/ WALSENBURG—Join us at one of our decorating nights to decorate a luminaria bag(s). Enjoy pizza, pop and water on us. You can bring your own things or pictures to decorate them or some things will be provided for you. Our big event is Saturday, August 6th and we want to line the walking track with lots of luminaria bags honoring loved ones. Each bag is $5. If you can’t come to one of our decorating nights and would still like a bag you can stop by Corradino’s in Trinidad or Farm Bureau in Walsenburg to decorate them at your leisure. Decorating nights in Trinidad are Thursday, June from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Corradino Auto Body, 124 N. Maple St. Please contact Kendra Doherty at 719-680-0693 or 719-946-5510.

HUERFANO

Summer hours for Walsenburg Mining Museum at the Old Jail House

WALSENBURG— Summer hours are Mon-Tues-Fri 10:00-4:00 and Saturday 10:00-2:00. When you arrive don’t forget to greet our Mr. Miner statue and pay your respects to our miners list engraved on the base.

Farmers Market season May-October

HUERFANO— La Veta Farmers Market Starting May 19 through Oct 13, Thursday’s 3-5 p.m. next to the Library on Main St. Cuchara Farmers Market May 27 through Oct 13, Friday’s 4-6 p.m. at Cuchara Mountain Mercantile. Gardner Farmers Market May 21 through Oct 13 – Saturday’s 10 a.m.-12 p.m. under the Pavilion Next To Methodist Church. Walsenburg Farmers Market May 29 through Oct 13, Saturday’s 12-3 p.m. at Heritage Park on Main Street.

Do you enjoy crocheting?

LA VETA— Help La Veta Public Library create a crochet coral reef display to decorate the library for our

“Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program. Pick up a ‘take and make’ kit at the La Veta Public Library, or use the patterns available on our website, or create your own design. Bring your creations into the La Veta Public Library anytime between now and Friday, May 20 and we will arrange them into a coral reef display. For more information call 719-742-3572 or email stephanie@lvpl.org.

Beginning T’ai Chi classes

LA VETA— Often referred to as “the gentle art of yielding”, the ancient, slow moving Chinese practice of T’ai Chi Chuan is also healing in many ways. New, beginning classes will be held at The La Veta School of the Arts – 105 W Ryus, across from the town park every Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. during the month of May. The cost is a donation of $5 per class or $20 for a month of classes. For more information, call Peggy Zehring 719-742-5193, or e-mail PeggyZehring@msn.com or LVArtSchool@yahoo.com

Fox Theatre weekend movie

WALSENBURG— Join us at the historic Fox Theatre in Walsenburg for our weekend movie “The Northman,” rated R with a run time of 2 hours and 17 minutes. Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow — save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father. Movie showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m.

“The Bad Old Days in Colorado”

LA VETA— Ever wondered what it was like in the bad old days in Colorado? Randi Samuelson-Brown wondered too and after extensive research into the little known stories and whispers of the past, she came up with her book “The Bad Old Days In Colorado…. Untold Stories of the Wild West.’ Join us at the LaVeta Library on Thursday, May 19th at 2 p.m. as Randi discusses this fascinating look at the old west which was a finalist in the Colorado Book Awards and featured on C-Span. It is sure to be an exciting look at our history that you won’t want to miss. Free with refreshments.

Huerfano County Business Meet & Greet at Francisco Fort Museum

LA VETA— Thursday, May 19, 2 to 6 p.m. All Huerfano County business owners and employees are welcome at the business meet and greet at the Francisco Fort Museum located at 306 South Main Street in La Veta. Enjoy tours of the fort, refreshments, and information about upcoming events. For more info, please visit franciscofort.org/events-calendar or call 719-742-3776.

Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #1187 in search of vice president

WALSENBURG— The Ladies Auxiliary #1187 held a meeting on Friday April 22, 2022 to nominate officers positions. There is still a position open for a qualified person to run for vice-president. If interested, please attend our next meeting on Friday May 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. at 614 Main St in Walsenburg.

Geology Hike

WALSENBURG— Join us for a Geology Hike at Lathrop State Park, Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. on the Hogback Trail, starting from the Amphitheater. Experience the rocks of Lathrop State Park. Walk through 50 million plus years of history with geologist/geophysicist Heloise Lynn. A CPW Park Pass is required for vehicles. It is suggested to bring water, and wear a hat and sunscreen. The Park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg. For more information, please call Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376..

Movie and book discussion

LA VETA— On Wednesday, May 25 at 2 p.m., the LaVeta Library will present the classic Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams” for our matinee movie. In conjunction with that event, the library is offering the book “Shoeless Joe’ by W.P. Kinsella via Hoopla and movie buff, Bob Hettenhausen, will host a lively book and movie discussion on Thursday, June 2, 2 p.m. Hoopla is a FREE library service with hundreds of titles available. Set up your account by clicking on Hoopla at www.lvpl.org or stop by the library for assistance. Join us for a relaxing afternoon and free refreshments.

Ribbon cutting for Spanish Peaks Highway of Legends

WALSENBURG/ TRINIDAD— Please mark your calendars for Friday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Country Welcome Center, 400 Main Street in Walsenburg, to join your fellow citizens at an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the designation of the Scenic Highway of Legends (SHOL) as an official America’s Scenic Byway. A similar event will take place the same day at the Trinidad Welcome Center at 11 a.m. refreshments will be served.

This federal designation was awarded last year but due to concerns related to Covid, we have waited until 2022 to celebrate. The designation will bring SHOL broader recognition and esteem, along with increased visitation.”

Wildflower hikes on the hogback

WALSENBURG — Please join us on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 10 a.m. for wildflower hikes on the hogback trail at Lathrop State Park with the incomparable Edie Flanagan! Bring your smartphone for a tutorial on using the iNaturalist app. Also bring water and weather appropriate attire.

Community Garden pumpkin patch relocation

WALSENBURG— Bring your shovels, gloves, hats and muscles, were making room for a greenhouse and more pumpkins! Join us on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. and help move the pumpkin patch at the Walsenburg Community Garden on 928 Russell St. Last year the garden provided 30 pumpkins for local kids and this year we’re hoping for more to provide all the kids with pumpkins. Help us move things around and turn the soil for another succesful year.

Honoring our cultures: Internationally acclaimed performers

HUERFANO—Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle from Zuni New Mexico are returning for performance events Memorial Day Weekend. Shelley won the prestigious Native American Music Industries’ Artist of the Year award in 2019. Fabian recently won the men’s northern traditional, golden age category at the 2022 Denver March Pow Wow. They will greet their many friends and present mini performances at the Francisco Fort Museum Opening Day Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. On Sunday, May 29, they will do a full performance concert at the Fox Theatre in Walsenburg at 1 p.m. The Honoring our Cultures concert will also include folkloric dancing by the beautiful and talented Tiana Camacho.

Tickets for that event are available by contacting tickets@foxtheatrewalsenburg.org $15 for adults; kids

under ten are free. Tickets ($20) will also be available at the door the day of the concert. The event is a

fundraising collaboration between the Fox Theatre and Huajatolla Heritage Foundation. You can contact

zfreeman@hhfoundation for more information.

Artist’s Choice Show at SPACe Gallery

LA VETA—The Artist’s Choice Show at SPACe Gallery in the Main Gallery plus photography by Ted Shafer, native masks by Becky Myers, and Native American art curated by Janice Benham in the Fuller Gallery. Opening reception at SPACe Gallery on Saturday, May 28 from 5-7 p.m. – Free Admission. Come by to meet the artists who have entered this exciting show and enjoy their artwork. Refreshments available.

La Veta Trails Mini Yard Sale

LA VETA—Mark your calendar for the 2022 La Veta Trails Yard Sale Fundraiser. Saturday, May 28, 8 a.m. -2 p.m. at 309 S Oak Street, La Veta. If you have items to donate, we will start collecting them on May 23rd. There will be lots of bargains. Yard sale proceeds benefit you because we use them to build trails. For information, call (719) 890-4071

La Veta Fire Protection District Auxiliary pancake breakfast

LA VETA—Stop by the La Veta Fire Department located at 100 South Birch on Saturday, May 28 from 8-11 a.m. To meet your volunteer fire fighters and enjoy a tasty pancake breakfast!

Outdoor movie

WALSENBURG—Join Fox Theatre and Walsenburg Golf Course for their summer Outdoor Movie series on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. This months featured movie is ‘Hook’ starring Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts and the late Robin Williams, directed by Steven Spielberg. Located at the Walsenburg Golf Course at 1399 Co Rd 502, Walsenburg. Enter at Lathrop State Park (no pass required) or take Second Street out from Walsenburg. The movie start time is roughly 8 p.m. and food and snacks will be available for purchase. **Weather permitting

Lawn Concert with The Flores

LA VETA—Lawn Concert at Hooblers Outdoor Concert Stage, Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m. Back by popular demand, The Flores, a 1950’s Rock ‘N Roll duo. Some Patsy Cline, some Rockabilly, and a whole lot of classic rock ‘n roll. Bring your lawn chairs, drinks and friends and enjoy your evening. 707 East Virginia St., La Veta. $20.00 at the door. Please call us at 719-989-1530 for more information.

Fun family walk/run/bike event

WALSENBURG—Lathrop State Park and La Veta Trails are hosting a Fun Family Walk/Run/Bike on the Cuerno Verde Trail to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4th. This fun walk/run/bike is a great way to celebrate National Trails Day and Lathrop State Park. The Cuerno Verde Trail is a 3-mile concrete trail that is wide, and easy with no incline, so it is stroller- and wheel-chair friendly and suitable for all ages and abilities. There will be a scavenger hunt checklist so children and Junior Rangers can find things on the trail.

We are looking for 1-2 Business Sponsors to provide $250 to pay for prizes and snacks. We will hang a banner with the logos of the business sponsors. The business sponsors will be able to display business cards and literature, and staff at the event. The event will start and end at the Group Shelter. Are you interested in sponsoring this family-friendly event? Let us know by May 22nd. Email russellm999@gmail.com for more information.

LAS ANIMAS

Youth outdoors job opportunity

TRINIDAD — Applications are open for Mile High Youth Corps’ (MHYC) Land Conservation Summer of Service program. MHYC is searching for positive, hardworking individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 to spend 12-14 weeks this summer working on environmental stewardship projects near Trinidad.

Corpsmembers earn a bi-weekly stipend, and are enrolled in AmeriCorps, earning a scholarship to be used towards advancing their learning after the program. They also receive up to four free mental health counseling sessions.

Corpsmembers will also receive training in one or more stewardship skillsets, including chainsaw operation, trail building and maintenance and pesticide application. No experience is necessary.

Corpsmembers receive industry-recognized certifications that lead to effective service and highly-desirable qualifications and experience that support opportunities for future employment in natural resource management.

Applications now being accepted online at www.milehighyouthcorps.org/apply-now .

Trail Song art show opening

TRINIDAD—Friday, May 20 from 6-8 p.m. Trail Song art show opening at A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art in Trinidad. Wonderful group show featuring works from Colorado and New Mexico based artists Jaime Molina, Johnny DeFeo, Alexander Richard Wilson, Johanna Mueller, Mike Strescino, and Anthony Garcia, Sr. Curaged by Max Kauffman.

Armed Forces Day parade

TRINIDAD—Come out on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. for a parade celebrating Armed Forces Day down Trinidad’s Main St. A ceremony at 11 am at Memorial Park (across from Cimino Park) follows. Sponsored by Las Animas County Veterans Memorial Committee, Featuring the Ft. Carson Marching Band and Color Guard, Line up at 9 on Elm St, Picnic served at Cimino Park following the parade and ceremony with a live KCRT remote, for Information contact Linda Barron at 719-846-8223.

Indigenous Workshop- Porcupine and Bead Earrings

TRINIDAD— There will be an Indigenous workshop on making porcupine and bead earrings on Saturday, May 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bloom House/Trinidad History Museum, 312 E. Main in Trinidad. The workshop is open for ages 12+, cost is $15/person, and there is a 20 person limit. Please call 719-846-2361 or Laura at 541-227-3362 for reservations.

Summer Reading program opens at Trinidad Carnegie Public Library

TRINIDAD— Please join us this summer for outdoor programs, indoor programs, and crafts for kids from 0-18 years old. This summer we will be using a virtual platform, READSquared, to register for the Summer Reading Program, complete missions, track reading, and have access to some fun games. Please go to trinidadcpl.readsquared.com to register starting May 23 through June 12. Program theme is ‘Oceans of Possibilities’, and runs June 11-July 28.

Visit Trinidad Carnegie Public Library at 202 N Animas St. to pick up a brochure with age-specific information and a calendar of events.

Scenic Highway of Legends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

TRINIDAD — The Bi-County Scenic Highway of Legends (Colorado Hwy 12) has been awarded National Scenic Byway status and is now officially one of America’s Sceinic Byways!

To celebrate this, there is a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the Colorado Welcome Center, 309 Nevada Ave in Trinidad. Please join us for exciting announcements and refreshments.

All aboard the city of Trinidad Trolley

TRINIDAD—Take a guided tour of the city’s attractions and architectural gems! The trolley is operational Monday-Saturday, Memorial Day through Labor Day. It departs from the Colorado Welcome Center at 309 Nevada Ave at the top of each hour throughout the day. Stops include: City Hall, Trinidad History Museum in downtown Trinidad, Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Art Cartopia Museum and Louden-Henritze Archaeology Museum at Trinidad State College. For additional information or for group tour reservations, call 719-846-9512

First Friday- Saving Trinidad

TRINIDAD— Friday, June 3, 3-5 p.m., Echos of History- Saving Trinidad, at Trinidad History Museum- 312 E. Main. Presented by Trinidad Historic Preservation and is free for the public to attend. From 3-4 p.m.- meet at the Chapell House for a guided tour (formally Murphy’s Funeral home). 4-5 p.m.- gather at the Baca-Bloom heritage gardens for music, informational tables and introduction of the new walking tour. 5-7 p.m.,

First Friday Art Nights, Bloom House at Trinidad History Museum- 312 E. Main. These events are free to attend and we look forward to sharing this will everyone. For more information please email Al.Melton@state.co.us or call 719-846-2361 or Kris Hall 719-846-9843 x 120.

23rd Annual Fishing Tournament

WESTON—Stonewall Fire Auxiliary is hosting the 23rd Annual Fishing Tournament at Monument Lake Resort west of Trinidad on scenic HWY 12. The fun will begin on Saturday, June 4 with registration at 7 a.m. and orientation at 8 a.m., fishing will begin at 9 a.m. and continue to 3 p.m. with awards at 4 p.m. Boats and live bait will not be permitted and will be fishing for trout and salmon only. Discounted early registration must be received by Sunday, May 22 and forms are available online at www.stonewallfireauxiliary.com $3000 is cash prizes, winners to be judged by weight of fish and the earliest time of weigh in.

COLFAX

Folsom site tour

COLFAX— The Folsom Museum will open weekends in May until Memorial then daily through Labor Day and weekends in September. We look forward to you visiting the Folsom Museum this summer.

A Folsom Site tour will be held Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Folsom Museum appreciates reservations for the tours. There are no set fees for the tours, although we would appreciate all donations. (575) 278-2122

Sugarite Canyon State Park

COLFAX—Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m. is the Coal Camp walking tour starting at the visitor center. Join a ranger and explore on this 2.5 hour walk. Bring water and dress for te weather. At 8 p.m. join us at the Soda Pocket Amphitheater and discover how to live and let live with bears and cougars. Following at 9 p.m.is our Reach for the Stars presentation. Meet the Lion, the Strong Man and the Big Bear in the night sky.

Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m. we’re hosting Coffee with a Ranger. Come talk wildlife with a ranger while enjoying coffee and donuts. At 7 p.m. join us at the Soda Pocket Amphitheater for “Sugarite Rocks”. We’ll be discussing the areas rich history in coal, dinosaurs, volcanos, killer space rocks and more.

Classic night at the movies

RATON— Join us at the Shuler Theater on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. for some great programming!

Classic Night at the Movies in May is sponsored by the Raton Police Officers Association (RPOA). Turner and Hooch… Starring Tom Hanks and Beasley! Free Admission and all donations go to RPOA for youth outreach programs throughout the year.