Community

Obituaries

News

History

Lifestyle

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

Christmas is coming!

Laurie Panter, organizer of the 2023 Walsenburg Parade of Lights, reported 26 floats participated in this year’s event. Photo by Geri Ugolini-Craddock

by David J. Santistevan Jr.
   
TRINIDAD —  Residents of all ages lined the beautifully decorated downtown streets, braving frigid temperatures and brisk conditions to enjoy the 2023 Trinidad Parade of Lights.  The parade route started on South Oak Street, then onto East Main Street, turning left onto Animas Street going in front of the historic Trinidad City Hall, and ending on Monica Drive. The after party was held on Main Street at the Space to Create Commons Area across the street from the Coal Miners Memorial.

Joe Ortiz and Dave Ortiz are brothers who braved the cold and brought out their grandkids to see the heart of Trinidad lit up with all the wonderful floats.  Joe said, “This is great! Our kids and our grandkids love this parade. It was a little cold but it was worth seeing the kids have fun!” Dave said, “Our family and the grandkids look forward to this annual event every year. The downtown area looks good, all lit up and the floats all lit up were great. Everyone did a good job this year again.”

The Mighty Miner Trinidad High School Marching Band played Christmas tunes as well as the Miner School Song, as they marched down the festive streets of Trinidad, under the direction of Greg “Zoot” Olsen who plays saxophone with the Good Ol’ Guys Band and at the Sunset Grill.  Olsen said, “It was great to see the Miner Band in this years parade again. The kids really work hard to perform. They continue to sound good.”
The winners of the float contest were first place, First National Bank, second place Lovato Concrete, and third place went to Colorado Floors and Blinds/ Old School House Venue. Trails End Hotel.

Ken Lovato, owner of Lovato Concrete paid homage to the movie, A Christmas Story with a black 1937 Oldsmobile  and a 1962 red and white Oldsmobile. He said, “Everyone seemed to love our classic cars in the Parade of Lights.”

Organizers of the hometown holiday event are thankful to the “people who help make this event possible including the volunteers, Trinidad Historic Main Street Board, and the Space to Create for hosting our after party Kris Miller, but I can’t tell you exactly how he helped, hint hint, he has a long beard.”

Other folks helping to make the parade a success include the city of Trinidad, Trinidad police, and tourism, the elves from Fishers Peak Lighthouse Club, the Rotary Club for providing hot chocolate every year, the Trinidad Music Association Community chorale, Mount Carmel Youth Orchestra, and the priests from Holy Trinity Catholic Church for blessing the tree. Sponsors included Tri-Peaks Theater and Events Center, Purgatoire River Run Company and Moose’s Social Club.

Trustee resigns position

November 30, 2023

Town now accepting letters of interest for vacancy by E.E.Mullens LA VETA — Citing an upcoming medical procedure and the subsequent recuperation period, La Veta

Read More »

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office

504 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

130 Park Ave
Raton, NM 87740

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC