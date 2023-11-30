Christmas is coming!

by David J. Santistevan Jr.



TRINIDAD — Residents of all ages lined the beautifully decorated downtown streets, braving frigid temperatures and brisk conditions to enjoy the 2023 Trinidad Parade of Lights. The parade route started on South Oak Street, then onto East Main Street, turning left onto Animas Street going in front of the historic Trinidad City Hall, and ending on Monica Drive. The after party was held on Main Street at the Space to Create Commons Area across the street from the Coal Miners Memorial.

Joe Ortiz and Dave Ortiz are brothers who braved the cold and brought out their grandkids to see the heart of Trinidad lit up with all the wonderful floats. Joe said, “This is great! Our kids and our grandkids love this parade. It was a little cold but it was worth seeing the kids have fun!” Dave said, “Our family and the grandkids look forward to this annual event every year. The downtown area looks good, all lit up and the floats all lit up were great. Everyone did a good job this year again.”

The Mighty Miner Trinidad High School Marching Band played Christmas tunes as well as the Miner School Song, as they marched down the festive streets of Trinidad, under the direction of Greg “Zoot” Olsen who plays saxophone with the Good Ol’ Guys Band and at the Sunset Grill. Olsen said, “It was great to see the Miner Band in this years parade again. The kids really work hard to perform. They continue to sound good.”

The winners of the float contest were first place, First National Bank, second place Lovato Concrete, and third place went to Colorado Floors and Blinds/ Old School House Venue. Trails End Hotel.

Ken Lovato, owner of Lovato Concrete paid homage to the movie, A Christmas Story with a black 1937 Oldsmobile and a 1962 red and white Oldsmobile. He said, “Everyone seemed to love our classic cars in the Parade of Lights.”

Organizers of the hometown holiday event are thankful to the “people who help make this event possible including the volunteers, Trinidad Historic Main Street Board, and the Space to Create for hosting our after party Kris Miller, but I can’t tell you exactly how he helped, hint hint, he has a long beard.”

Other folks helping to make the parade a success include the city of Trinidad, Trinidad police, and tourism, the elves from Fishers Peak Lighthouse Club, the Rotary Club for providing hot chocolate every year, the Trinidad Music Association Community chorale, Mount Carmel Youth Orchestra, and the priests from Holy Trinity Catholic Church for blessing the tree. Sponsors included Tri-Peaks Theater and Events Center, Purgatoire River Run Company and Moose’s Social Club.