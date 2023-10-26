Trinidad Golf Association makes donation

Rick Torres, the President of the Trinidad Golf Association hands a check to Laura J. DeBella (left) and Deborah Hodel of Noah’s Ark for over $3,000 to help out the Trinidad Noah’s Ark Shelter on behalf of the Trinidad Golf Course and the Trinidad Golf Association. For the 11th year in a row, the Trinidad Golf Course and the Trinidad Golf Association (TGA) held a golf tournament back in July to raise money for local charities in the Trinidad and Las Animas County area. Photo by David J. Santistevan, Jr.