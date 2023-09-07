Who killed Raymond Morley?

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
City is courting former Kearny, Ariz., town manager Sharon Jakubowski Wolz by Mark Craddock WALSENBSubscribe or log in to view this content.
TRINIDAD — Trinidad celebrated Labor Day in style this year, with a full weekend jam-packed withSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Part of the What Do You Know About That series by Ruth Orr EARTH — Confession time: I love maps.Subscribe or log in to view