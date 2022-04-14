Community

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

VIDEO: Fly-through rendering of new Walsenburg school


The Huerfano RE-1 school board got a sneak peek at the design of it new junior/senior high school April 11, via a “fly-through video” of the latest design renderings, produced by Wold Architects and Engineers.

The 3D rendering is based on the most-recent design concepts, as threshed out by the the architects and a local design advisory committee. The final version of the building may not contain all aspects depicted in this rendering, as skyrocketing construction costs are forcing the committee to re-evaluate design decisions, but it represents the community’s first look at the proposed new school

The new school, to be built just east of the present John Mall High School, will be funded by a nearly $21 million state Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant and a matching $16.3 million bond issue approved by district voters in November, 2020.

Opinion Page April 14

April 14, 2022

Our Opinion This week, we are beginning something new, an opinion page in the World Journal. One of the most important services a community newspaper

Read More »

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

CURRENTLY NO REGULAR HOURS

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

Colfax Office

113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740

505-681-8551

Hours:
1st & 3rd Mon 10-1,
2nd & 4th Mon 12-2
Tues-Wed 10-1
Thurs 9-12


