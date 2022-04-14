VIDEO: Fly-through rendering of new Walsenburg school



The Huerfano RE-1 school board got a sneak peek at the design of it new junior/senior high school April 11, via a “fly-through video” of the latest design renderings, produced by Wold Architects and Engineers.

The 3D rendering is based on the most-recent design concepts, as threshed out by the the architects and a local design advisory committee. The final version of the building may not contain all aspects depicted in this rendering, as skyrocketing construction costs are forcing the committee to re-evaluate design decisions, but it represents the community’s first look at the proposed new school

The new school, to be built just east of the present John Mall High School, will be funded by a nearly $21 million state Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant and a matching $16.3 million bond issue approved by district voters in November, 2020.