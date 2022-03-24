Upcoming Events for March 24, 2022

HUERFANO

Youth Baseball Signups

HUERFANO—Signup for Two Peaks Fitness Youth Sports Leagues Baseball! Ages 4-15. Walsenburg and La Veta leagues. Sign up Monday through Friday, now through March 24 from 3-6 p.m. at Two Peaks Fitness, 216 S Main St. Scholarships are available! Or signup online through March 27 at www.twopeaksfitness.org/youth-sports-leagues. Practice starts in April; games May-June. All funds collected are used for youth sports in Huerfano County.

Questions regarding youth sports? Call Two Peaks Fitness at 719-742-3555. Let’s play ball!

Ward 2 meeting with council member Lara at 5:30 p.m. today

WALSENBURG — Council member Carmen J. Lara will be hosting a Ward meeting with her constituents. Join her on Thursday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Walsenburg Housing Authority meeting room, 220 Russell St. in Walsenburg.

‘The Bless Me, Ultima’ book and movie discussion -UPDATED

WALSENBURG—The Bless Me, Ultima event at the Spanish Peaks library in Walsenburg has had some changes brought about by the recent storms. Thursday, March 24 at 2 p.m. we will begin our exploration of the book by Rudolfo Anaya. Ava Archuleta Clark, local herbalist will lead a discussion about the herbs and experiences that Ultima shares in the book. She will share her understanding of the work and gifts of a Curandera. On Thursday, March 31 at 1 p.m. (note the time change), the Bless Me, Ultima movie will be shown followed by a lively discussion led by Bob Hettenhausen exploring the similarities and differences between the book and the movie. Please join us the Spanish Peaks Library for these special events.

Two Spirits movie at LVPL

LA VETA—On Thursday, March 24 at 2 p.m. the La Veta Library patron Alex Lukens will share the movie “Two Spirits” and then facilitate a discussion of this moving and heart wrenching true story that interweaves the tragic tale of a mother’s loss with a revealing look at a time when the world wasn’t simply divided into male and female and many Native American cultures held places of honor for people of integrated genders. Adult themes but guaranteed to be thought provoking and enlightening.

2022 Municipal Election Candidate Night

HUERFANO—Get to know your 2022 municipal election candidates! The 2022 Municipal Election Candidates will come together at the La Veta Community Center on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

The community center will open at 6:30 p.m. for the public to turn in questions for the candidates. Questions can be for all candidates or for specific candidates. No questions will be accepted after 6:55 p.m. The forum will begin at 7p.m. with candidate intros. Questions from the public will follow immediately after and will be run by a moderator. Please call Town Hall at 719-742-3631 if you have any questions about the event.

Two Peaks-One Book – Walsenburg

WALSENBURG— Please join us for a community book read, Two Peaks-One Book Walsenburg. The mission of this program is to foster community dialog & interaction by the reading & discussion of a common book. Our selection is “Bless Me, Ultima” by Rudolfo Anaya, which is a coming-of-age novel centering on Antonio Márez y Luna and his mentorship under his curandera and protector, Ultima. It has become the most widely read and critically acclaimed novel in the Chicano literary canon since its first publication in 1972

We will have free copies available of this novel for you to pick up at SPLD (Walsenburg). A Colorado Humanities grant to Huajatolla Heritage Foundation has made this program possible. The dates for our discussion sessions are Thursdays, March 24 & 31 at 2 p.m. Stop in and get your copy and let’s make this a great community event!

Spanish Peaks Library Storytime

WALSENBURG— Join us at Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg for story time this Friday, March 25 from 10:30a.m.-11.30a.m. Lois Ehlert is one of Ms. Sherry’s favorite author/illustrators. Our next storytime will feature 3 of her books about planting. Our activity will be planting seeds, like we will hear about in her books. Storytime is every Friday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the library and every week we explore new books and activities. If you have any questions you may contact Ms. Sherry at 738-2774 or sherry@spld.org.

We have revised our hours at the library. We are now open M – W from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Th – F from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. We hope to see you soon.

MT. Rose heartworks health and wellness programs

HUERFANO—Come get everything you need to create “Vial of Life” concept materials to have available for family members or Emergency Services Personnel. We will have stickers for your door as well as a great

magnet for your refrigerator to attach information.

Join MT. ROSE HEALTH AND WELLNESS at the first of the monthly programs that will also include basic health screening of blood pressures, pulse and oxygen level screening. In addition, each month an

additional health related topic will be explored. Always free. Everyone is welcome to join.

Friday, March 25, 1p.m.-3p.m. Lisa Wagner, at Walsenburg Library

Saturday, March 26, 11a.m.-1p.m. Charlene Velarde, at La Clinica in Gardner

Mt. Rose Health Center Palliative Care and Hospice has received generous funding from the Next Fifty

Initiative to present these programs.

Pleas and Petitions’ Author discussion

WALSENBURG—On Saturday, March 26 at 2p.m. the Museum of Friends, 600 Main Street, in Walsenburg will introduce Virginia Sánchez to discuss her most recent book Pleas and Petitions Hispano Culture and Legislative Conflict in Territorial Colorado that sheds new light on the political obstacles, cultural conflicts, and institutional racism experienced by Hispano legislators in the wake of the legal establishment of the Territory of Colorado. The book reexamines the transformation of some 7,000 Hispano settlers from citizens of New Mexico territory to citizens of the newly formed Colorado territory, as well as the effects of territorial legislation on the lives of those residing in the region as a whole.

Mobile vaccine clinic: Walsenburg

WALSENBURG — The mobile vaccine bus will be in town on March 26 and 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Safeway parking lot. For more info visit www.comassvax.org.

Gardening 101 – Cold frames, greenhouses and root cellars

WALSENBURG—The Spanish Peaks Library will again be having their monthly introduction to gardening class on Sunday, March 27 at 1p.m. at the Library, 415 Walsen Ave. This month’s topics will be Cold Frames, Greenhouses and Root Cellars. We’ll discuss how and where to build these structures, the benefits and the problems. Please join us for a fun and educational discussion!

Walsenburg 55th anniversary class reunion

WALSENBURG—The Walsenburg High School Class of 1966-67 will be getting together this summer, with invitations being sent out in May. If you have questions about this event, please contact Jeanette, Sandra, Theresa or Valerina

Fox Theatre weekend movie

WALSENBURG— Join us at the historic Fox Theatre in Walsenburg for our weekend movie “Dog”, rated PG-13. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Movie Showtimes are Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday 7:30 p.m. & Sunday 3 p.m.

Community conversation about tourism

WALSENBURG— The Tourism Board invites you to an informative community conversation about tourism in our county on Monday, March 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. We will be hosting a series of community meetings to provide an overview of the work the tourism board is engaged in to bring visitors and tourism dollars to the county. We will discuss the ways we work to promote all the activities, attractions, and events that Spanish Peaks Country offers visitors. A light dinner will be provided. Huerfano County Tourism Board Conversation will be held at the community center in Walsenburg. A zoom link will be available for this meeting!

Water Conservancy board meeting

HUERFANO—The monthly board meeting of the Huerfano County Water Conservancy District will be held in person at the Walsenburg Housing Authority activity room, 220 Russell St, Walsenburg, on Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The draft agenda for the meeting can be found on the district’s website: www.hcwcd.net .

Roger Greene’s “4,284 Miles” UPDATED

LA VETA—The author of this year’s “Two Peaks/One Book” selection, Roger Greene, will join us at the LaVeta Library on Thursday, March 31 at 2 p.m. (Please note the new date!). Mr. Greene will discuss his process and motivation in creating his latest novel chronicling the amazing 1916 bicycle journey of Joe Bruce and Lester Atkinson, two young boys from Colorado. We will then have a spirited round table discussion of the book. Be sure and bring your copy to be signed by the author. Refreshments provided.

Book Nook hours changing

LA VETA— The Book Nook is changing from winter to summer hours starting April 1st. Our summer hours at Book Nook in La Veta will be Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. We are also in need of volunteers to staff our summer Hours. Please contact Ginny Carlson at ginnyleighc@yahoo.com if you are interested.

Patterns and Spaces and Mined Resonance exhibits

WALSENBURG—Please join us to view two new exhibits opening at the Museum of Friends, 600 Main

Street on Friday April 1, 5p.m. to 7 p.m. We will celebrate the work of noted New York Artist Liz Whitney Quisgard Patterns and Spaces on the first floor. On the second floor is the work of local artist Max Kauffman Mined Resonance. Max will be available during the opening to discuss his exhibit and will present a new public program on April 15 th at 2 pm, Artist Talk on Art. On May 7 at 2 p.m. Maria Cocchiarelli will present a gallery tour and discussion of Liz Whitney Quisgard’s exhibit.

The museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please call for more information or visit www.museumoffriends.org or to schedule a group or school program tour.

Martin Gilmore Trio

WALSENBURG— Join us for a night of music at the La Veta Mercantile with the Martin Gilmore Trio on Saturday, April 2, 7 p.m. The Martin Gilmore Trio (MG3) is a bluegrass and folk music group from Denver, Colorado. Comprised of Martin Gilmore, Nick Amodeo, and Ian Haegele, their sound centers around acoustic bluegrass and folk music, but they stray into jazz, swing, country and blues. They have toured all over the United States and Ireland. More information about the release can be found at www.martingilmore.com and for tickets please visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/martin-gilmore-trio-tickets-100031

An “Afternoon of Poetry,”

LA VETA— In honor of National Poetry Month, “An Afternoon of Poetry’ will be held Saturday, April 2nd, 3-5p.m. at La Veta Public Library (please bring a mask). Bring poems to read (your own or other favorites!). For more information: Tom (742-3776) or Robin (742-3398).

The Heart of Life

WALSENBURG—Growing older, though mostly blessed and beautiful, often lacks stability when changes, challenges and losses interrupt our journey through the natural aging process. We are taught how to prepare financially for retirement, but rarely how to prepare emotionally. This presentation is great for those who are retired, soon to be retired, or those who want to understand a family member or friend who is struggling with their aging process. Join us on Tuesday, April 5 from 1p.m.-4p.m. at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. Bonnie JW Riley uses over 30 years of experience working with older adults to provide an insightful presentation.

Please email bjwriley@gmail.com or text (719)290-7074 to register. Please provide your name, address, phone number and email address. This information is solely for the purpose of registration and will not be shared. Attendance is limited, so if you are interested, please respond quickly to register.

Village Super Powers: Strategies for Expressing Strongly-Held Opinions

LA VETA— On Saturday, April 9th 2-4 p.m. join us for a village gathering to apply healthy communication skills and explore strategies for expressing strongly-held opinions in ways that result in positive change – even if that change represents compromise.

This is the second part of this two part series.

Using the action plans and information from part one, we will identify common complications that could arise through collaborative efforts. Through exploring our differences, our community can better implement best practices to work through conflicts for the sustainability of our community.

Hosted by La Veta Public Library at he La Veta Mercantile, 300 S. Main Street. Refreshments will be provided. Thank you to the American Library Association for their support through the Library Transforming Communities grants.

Roar for Relay for Life

WALSENBURG—Join in the fight against cancer with Relay for Life. Meetings will be held every 3rd Wednesday of the month at Farm Bureau, 713 Walsen Ave, Walsenburg. Our next meeting will be Wednesday, April 20th at 5:30p.m. For more information please contact Kendra Doherty at 719-946-5510 or 719-680-0693

LAS ANIMAS

Art with Heart

TRINIDAD— This months Art with Heart is hosted by Alexandra Stefanec in the Garden Room at Mt. Carmel. This class will be on Friday, March 25 from 5:30p.m.-7p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Please call (719)845-4894 for more information. No registration required.

4th Annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser

TRINIDAD—Once again it is time for Authentic Cajun Cooking for a good cause. Join us at Bomb Pizza on Saturday, March 26 at 12 p.m. All proceeds from the crawfish boil will go to supporting the intellectually and developmentally disabled in our community. Please come on out and enjoy good food, and community! Special to this year’s boil is the popular smoked and fried gator. We will also have whole live oysters as well!

April Fool’s Bingo Night

TRINIDAD—Help us raise money for Branson Senior class of ‘22 by playing bingo! This fundraising event will be held on Friday, April 1, 6p.m. at Fort Wooten in Trinidad. Along with Bingo there will be a pasta dinner, desert, one drink and one bingo card for $10. Each additional Bingo card will be $2 and there are a lot of great prizes to win. For more information please call 719-680-7059

Spring fling fundraiser for Holy Trinity Academy

TRINIDAD—Join the Holy Trinity Academy on Saturday, April 2 from 9a.m.-3p.m. for our Spring Fling. We will have a silent auction as well as a bake & rummage sale and arts & crafts vendors. This is to benefit the Holy Trinity Academy and will be held at Sebastiani Gym at 206 N. Animas St, Trinidad. For more information please call 719 846-4522

Easter wreath workshop

TRINIDAD— Join us for a fun wreath making morning at Mt. Carmel Wellness & Community Center. Learn how to make a wreath on Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. We will be working with 12″ wreath frames and Easter florals. $40 a person includes all wreath supplies, coffee, water and donuts/pastries.

Limited spots available, please pre-register and prepay with Darci at The Art Cottage 719-859-3123

Art Cartopia Museum re-opening

TRINIDAD— Come enjoy the fun at our re-opening party. Join us at 2702 Freedom Rd, Trinidad on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You will be able to get a tintype photo done, have a Three Sisters Fry Bread taco, listen to music by Robbie and the Reckless, enjoy art cars and maybe win prizes. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all.

Free acupuncture by Health Solutions

TRINIDAD— Join facilitator Amy Montoya, LPC and Health Solutions for free acupuncture every Tuesday starting Tuesday, April 5 at 1 p.m. We use the Nada Protocol which is a non-verbal approach to healing. It is standardized ear acupuncture and acupressure treatment with a lot of great benefits. For more information and to register please call 719-680-1392. Located at Mount San Rafael Hospital in the conference room.

The Fishers Peak State Park Master Plan public meeting

TRINIDAD—Celebrate the final phase of the master plan, see design concepts for the park, and share your thoughts on Monday, April 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of design concepts for Park facilities and infrastructure maps and data depicting proposed recreation and conservation areas. Question and answer period in an open house format for the public to provide feedback and explore the materials. Information on next steps and finalization of master plan. The project team presentation begins at 5:30, and an open house will follow from 6 to 7. This meeting will be held at the Pioneer Room in the Sullivan Student Center | Park Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

COLFAX

Spring youth football camp

RATON — Bring your 2nd through 7th graders for some football and fun. Football camp will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. We ask that you be at Tiger Stadium by 8:30a.m. for check-in and camp will cost $20 per athlete. This camp will be non-padded and will focus on individual and position specific drills. Any question, please contact Dustin Walton at (505) 918-3878.

Democrats’ March meeting

RATON — The March Meeting of the Democratic Party of Colfax County will be on Tuesday, March 29 at 5:15 p.m. at Casa Lemus Restaurant at 350 Clayton Road in Raton NM. This month’s topic is Women’s History Month -How to support and follow the lead of women and minority led organizations.

We will learn about our regional crisis of property valuation and learn how to confront the challenges of achieving housing and resources for those who have been left out of the economy.

Speakers will be from the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico, the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity, the Environmental Justice Caucus of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, and the New Mexico Veterans and Military Families Caucus of the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

We are marking National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Muslim Women’s Day, and the Transgender Day of Visibility, all happening within a few days of our meeting, and all very important to our thinking when we seriously consider our beautiful and hard-fought American ideals.

Zackary Quintero, who is a candidate for New Mexico State Auditor (https://www.zqfornm.com/), and New Mexico State Representative Roger Montoya (who represents Raton: https://www.rogerfornm.com/), are among our confirmed guests.

For more information email colfaxcountydemocrats@gmail.com

Family Literacy Academy

COLFAX— The PED is offering a three-part series of workshops called the Family Literacy Academy to equip pre-K through fifth grade families and caretakers with knowledge and strategies to support their children’s literacy development at home. The workshops will be offered in both English and Spanish once a month in February, March and April. These workshops will help families bring to life many of the strategies in PED’s Early Literacy Guide. Tuesday, March 29 and Tuesday, April 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. To register for English workshops visit https://bit.ly/NMFLA22 Register for Spanish workshops at https://bit.ly/NMAcademia.