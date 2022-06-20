Upcoming Events for June 16, 2022

HUERFANO

Enroll your kids in Headstart

WALSENBURG— Enrollment is open for South Central Colorado Head Start in Walsenburg. Pre-school children aged 3-5 years old are eligible. The program offers education services, parent education and activities, nutritious meals, serves for children with disabilities, and health and dental services. Call now to apply: 719-420-0125 or apply online at http://bit.ly/SCCOHSApplication

Call for Singers

HUERFANO— It’s not too late! We’re still making a call for singers! The Sangre de Cristo Vocal Arts Ensemble, southern Colorado’s premier community choir, is calling all singers, young and old, experienced, or willing to become experienced; sopranos, altos, tenors and basses –We’ll take all comers! Did I mention tenors? We love to make music and we’d love to have you join us. Did I mention sopranos? We’re preparing for our end of summer concert on Tuesdays, 6:15 pm sharp, at the La Veta United Methodist Church in La Veta. Did I mention altos? We’ll have the sheet music for you and a cd if you don’t read music. Did I mention basses? No matter what your range – come sing with us. Be ready to have fun making a joyful noise! Call Kalima at 719-742-5333 with any questions you might have or email me at amuse@rmi.net (please put “Call for Singers!” in the subject line).

Weekend movie

WALSENBURG—The historic Fox Theatre’s weekend movie is “Jurassic World Dominion,” rated PG 13 with a run time of two hours twenty-six minutes. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Our weekend schedule is: Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 & and Sunday, 3 p.m.

Expressionist Pastels at LVSA

LA VETA—The La Veta School of the Arts(LVSA) is proud to host artist and professor, Tony Ortega of Regis University, Denver on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 when he will teach Expressionist Pastels. He will help you open new ways of thinking about your art as he introduces students to his expressionist subjects and drawing techniques. The two-day workshop will explore composition, color theory, organizing a pastel palette, mark making, and understanding value through application of vivid and dynamic color. Learn to merge abstraction, simplification, and realism into your drawings. No experience is necessary. A supply list will be sent upon registration. All classes take place at LVSA across from Town Park on Ryus Ave in La Veta. For more information and to register, please visit www.the LVSA.org or call class administrator Lana Thomas at 719.746.2252. See Tony’s work and extensive bio at www.tonyortega.net

Sonic Bloom Festival

HUERFANO— The Hummingbird Ranch in northern Huerfano County, is home to the Sonic Bloom Festival, one of the longest-running music festivals in Colorado and a mecca for electronic and jam band fans alike. Each June, Spanish Peaks Country lights up with high-profile musical acts and much more! This fun weekend will be held Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19 at 732 Co Rd 653 Hummingbird Ranch. For more information please visit www.SonicBloomFestival.com

Little Shop of Horrors Musical

LA VETA— FCPA theater in La Veta invites you to their production of Little Shop of Horrors. Show times are as followed; June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7 p.m. and

June 19, 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets available online at Www.LaVetaTheaterweb.org Or at 127 West Francisco Street 10:00am to 4:00pm June 13,14,15! Tickets are $20.00 each.

SPLD Summer programs

WALSENBURG—This Friday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. we will be celebrating Dads. Come join us for some stories about Dads and make a card to share.

We are also starting a new program called 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and it is for children 0- 5. The goal is to read 1000 books to your child before kindergarten. We’ll help you reach that goal by providing milestones and rewards along the way. If you have any questions you may contact Ms. Sherry at 719-695-1105 or sherry@spld.org. We are open M – W from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Th – F from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays 1 pm – 5 pm. We hope to see you soon.

Small acreage workshop

HUERFANO—The Huerfano County Assessor’s Office will be holding a small acreage workshop to answer any questions you might have on agricultural status in a subdivision. Please join us on Friday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Center Conference room at 928 Russell Street.

Fridays for fun at LVSA

LA VETA—All children from ages 6- 13 are invited to participate in La Veta School of the Arts’ summer art program. Friday, June 17, 1 – 3 p.m. we will design and create sand paintings just like the Native Americans created. Sharona Nova-Whitley will explain the unique process and teach about how native Americans approached their art. Classes are $10 if you register early by calling: 719-742-3421 or $15 if you just come. Scholarships are available.

Spanish Peaks Country Fest 2022

LA VETA— Spanish Peaks Country Fest 2022, Colorado’s premier country music festival, will be held on Friday, June 17 and Saturday June 18, at the La Veta airport at base of the gorgeous Spanish Peaks. Providing the biggest names in country music, with a one of a kind backdrop.

The 2022 lineup: includes Koe Wetzel, Tracy Byrd, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Charlie Jenkins, Cappton Reid, and Cody Cozz. More info and tickets available at www.spanishpeakscf.com. Tickets range from $60 general admission to $500 for VIPs.

Traditional Celtic music on the Bowed Psaltery

WALSENBURG—Join us Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. in Lathrop State Park’s amphitheater for a dash of history and a pinch of psaltery, bowed psaltery that is! Favorite local musicians Carol Queener and Larry Berg will be sharing songs, stories and a history of bowed psaltery instruments. The program is free and will last approximately 45 minutes. Park passes are required on all vehicles in the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376. The park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg.

Guided Walk on Edible, Medicinal, Dangerous and Useful Wild Plants

WALSENBURG—Join local naturalist and environmental interpreter, Bob Kennemer, this Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. for a two-hour guided walk along Horseshoe Lake to learn all about edible, medicinal, dangerous, and useful wild plants found in Lathrop State Park and the southern Rockies. There will also be a presentation by Bob Kennemer at the ampitheater at 7 p.m. The park is home to some of the most traditionally used edible and medicinal plants but also one of the most deadly poisonous plants, water hemlock. Learn how to: ID plants, the dos and don’ts of harvesting wild plants, along with a strong emphasis on safety, and the environmental ethics of foraging. This program is oriented towards adults, although children can attend with an adult. Pets are discouraged but allowed if on a leash. Bring sun protection, water, a notebook, and sturdy shoes. We will be meeting at the SE corner of Horseshoe Lake. Nearest parking is on the south end of Horseshoe Lake near the handicapped-accessible boat ramp. Walk up the gated, gravel service road toward the lake. The hike is free. Park passes are required on all vehicles in the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376.

Junior Rangers Program on Outdoor Awareness & Camping Awareness

WALSENBURG—Youth are invited to join us Saturday, June 18 afternoon at 1 p.m. near Lathrop’s State Park’s Swim Beach Playground. We’ll adventure with our natural awareness, and how to strengthen our outdoor awareness and camping skills. This program is free and Junior Rangers will earn their Junior Ranger badge. Park passes are required on all vehicles in the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376. The park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg.

Bruce Hayes

LA VETA—Sunday, June 19, 4-6 p.m. at Deerprint Wine Bar in La Veta. Bruce Hayes is a Colorado original. Singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer/engineer, and instrument collector/historian. His music combines bluegrass, celtic, blues, rock and R&B into a unique potpourri of original and interpretative songs. $15 for advance tickets and $18 day of show. https://www.simpletix.com/e/bruce-hayes-tickets-106281

Experimental Drawing & Painting at the La Veta School of the Arts

LA VETA— La Veta School of the Arts presents Peggy Zehring’s fun, abstract, experimental drawing and painting one week or two week class which will be happening at The La Veta School of the Arts in La Veta, CO from Monday, June 20 through Friday, July 1, 2022. Draw with charcoal and then use the images you created spontaneously to unfold abstract paintings. You’ll learn to make your work personal and original. You’ll also learn color mixing, recognizing and capitalizing on your own marks, compositional excellence and much more. All levels of experience are welcome. Cost is $375.00 a week. For more info or to register, call 719-742-3421, or e-mail LVArtSchool@yahoo.com or register online at www.theLVSA.org.

Rena Kaplowitz celebration of life

LA VETA— A Celebration of Life for Rena Kaplowitz will be held at Town of La Veta Park a on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. There will be music, dancing, singing and sharing of stories about our beloved Rena. This is a potluck; please bring something to share. No alcohol is allowed in the park; dogs must be leashed. Should weather be a factor, we will move to La Veta Mercantile.

Screenwriting Fundamentals & Workshop

LA VETA—Please join writer/director Stacy Arnold-Strider for fun and inciteful discussion about writing for film and developing your own screenplay. Arnold-Strider will break-down the screenwriting process, offer thoughtful critique of projects, and share helpful industry tips on writing for Hollywood and independent cinema. This workshop will be held Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. starting this Tuesday, June 21 at the La Vet Public Library, 310 S. Main St.

Clay Play Class



LA VETA—The clay play class will be conducted by Ethan Myeler, an Eagle Scout and future art teacher. Over the past eight years, Ethan has attended multiple child, teen and adult SPACe art workshops to include the La Veta School of the Arts Fridays for Fun series and Peggy Zehrings Drawing & Painting workshop. The clay being used is Plastilina, non hardening modeling clay. Students will be taught techniques of using clay utensils. This is a free class for kids 9-14. The class date is Tuesday, June 21 1 -3 p.m. It will be held in the Capps room at Francisco Fort Museum. To enroll students call (719) 989-8438 before June 20th. Thank you, Sandy Dolak and Huajatolla Heritage Foundation, and Arts in Society.

Pride Walk

LA VETA—Pride Walk in La Veta on Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. We will meet at the La Veta Library and then walk proudly along Main Street to the Town Park. Wear your festive LGBTQ+ attire, bring your flags, and help us celebrate Pride Month. Dogs must be on leashes.

LVPL Summer Kids Program

LA VETA—Wednesday, June, 22 at 10 a.m. we will have our kids summer program. Our theme will be gardens and growing. We will be growing our own

hungry caterpillar plus other fun garden activities. Storytime starts at 10:00, activities afterward. Meet outside on the La Veta Public Library lawn. For more info visit our website www.lvpl.org or call 719-742-3572.

Cuchara Hermosa Welcome Back Potluck

CUCHARA—Come out for the first event of the year at the Cuchara Community Center. Bring a dish to share as we welcome everyone back for the summer. Also, be sure to purchase one of our beautiful calendars! Join us Wednesday, June 22nd 5:30 p.m.

Junior Golf Camp

WALSENBURG—Two Peaks Fitness is bringing LPGA golf coaches to teach youth golf lessons at the Walsenburg Golf Course on Thursday, June 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For only $20 enjoy lessons with all equipment, snacks, and lunch provided! For ages 7-12, please visit twopeaksfitness.org or call Billy Sill at 512-844-6900 for more information.

Landscapes in Fabric art workshop

LA VETA— Learn how to use fabric and adhesive to create colorful landscapes under the guidance of textile artist Marika Guthrie. Marika will share her techniques and help students discover their own personal style. $35 includes all materials. The workshop is Friday June 24, 1 – 3 p.m. at the SPACe Gallery in La Veta.

Register by contacting SPACe, 719 742-3074, email–spanishpeaksarts@gmail.com, or online at www.spanishpeaksarts.org. Deadline to register is Sat. June 18″

First Chair Festival and Fundraiser at Cuchara Mountain Park

Movie On the Mountain

CUCHARA— Friday, June 24, at sunset, Bachman & Associates is hosting a family movie night at the Cuchara Mountain Park to watch The Princess Bride! This event is free to the public, however, donations are encouraged to the La Veta Fire Protection District who will be on site! Concessions and production will be provided by the Fox Theatre. Please bring your own blankets or chairs for seating, the show will begin around sunset!

La Veta Independence Day Parade

LA VETA — Join us Saturday, July 2nd for the annual La Veta Independence Day Parade! We welcome any and all to participate including decorated floats or vehicles, businesses, non-profit groups, sports teams, political or religious entities, families, and friends of the community. Please join us in congratulating the Grand Marshall, Eleanor Foley! The theme this year is “Music of America” so let your creativity shine. The line-up will start at 9:30 a.m. at the old La Veta School parking lot located on Garland Street and Main. The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m.. We look forward to another fantastic La Veta Independence Day Parade! For more information please call Stephanie Thomsen at (719) 742-5551 or LaRissa Morris at (808) 936-0663.

First Chair Festival

CUCHARA— Panadero Ski Corporation is hosting First Chair Festival and Fundraiser on Saturday, July 2. Come join us for a day of fun at Cuchara Mountain Park and Cuchara Mountain Mercantile as we raise money to return skiing to Cuchara Mountain Park. The Festival kicks off at 12 p.m. with a disc golf tournament, presented by Bachman and Associates Real Estate. Following the tournament we will have park volunteers offering nature hikes, talks, and kids activities. Music by Ponder the Albatross, food & drinks, and silent auction starts at 4 p.m. – doors open at 3pm. Food by Fat Weller’s BBQ, cold drinks, and a silent auction with great items provided by local to national businesses. All proceeds go to returning skiing to Cuchara and Huerfano County. Thanks to our event sponsors: Capture Colorado, Cuchara Mountain Mercantile, and Bud Hut Inc. & Urban Smoken. Entry to the festival is $20 with kids under 16 free. More information and to buy tickets and register for the disc golf tournament go to skiingcuchara.org. Have questions, email info@skiingcuchara.org

Vendors needed

LA VETA— LaVeta’s premiere summer event “Art in the Park” sponsored by the SPAcE Gallery is coming up this July 2nd and 3rd. It is a wonderful festival with food, music and fun and this year should be bigger and better than ever! Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your wares and have some fun! If you are interested in a booth it is not too late. Contact Peggy Hoobler (719-742-5496) or Mitzi Keairns (719-742-5278) and we would be delighted to get you registered. It is going to be a great event.We hope that you can join us!

LAS ANIMAS

Pickup Roller Hockey

TRINIDAD— Join us at Skateland on Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. for the next round of adult pickup roller hockey. We’re gonna make it a monthly thing and then see if we can’t make a league out of it. Please invite your buddies. Bring whatever gear you’ve got plus a donation ($10 or so is awesome) to help cover the rental fee.

Mountaineers outdoor adventure

WESTON— The Mountaineers in an outdoor adventure program for youth that offers fun and creative hands-on skill building activities to keep kid’s minds, bodies and spirit inspired and stimulated. Kids ages 5-8 can join us on Fridays 10 a.m. and kids 9-14 can join us on Saturdays 10 a.m. Program materials fee is $10 per child and will be required for each field day. Please email us at earthmountainfarm@gmail.comor call 719-680-0215 to register.

Children’s Youth Theater

TRINIDAD— Main Street Live in Trinidad is wrapping up their two week youth theater camp with a series of performances this weekend. Children aged six to ten are performing “Flipped Fables” and children aged eleven and up are performing “Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition”. Show times are Friday June 17, 2022 at 7 p.m., Saturday June 18, 2022 at 7 p.m,. and a Sunday June 19, 2022 matinée at 2 p.m. Main Street Live is located at 131 W. Main in Trinidad.

Friday Night Live

TRINIDAD—This Friday night, June 17 and every Friday night throughout the summer join us at the at 8 p.m. at the Amphitheater for Friday Night Live @ Trinidad Lake State Park . Our Park Rangers inform and entertain with everything going on in around the Park. For information please call 719-846-6951.

Pride dance party

TRINIDAD—Celebrate love and diversity with us at ‘Dad Lounge on Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. Come shake it with DJ Wax Dattie for this 21+ event, no cover. Trinidad Lounge is located at 421 N. Commercial st. For more information please visit www.dadlounge.com

Colexico Experience Train Excursion

TRINIDAD/ RATON— On Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., join us for the Colexico experience train excursion over the Historic Raton Pass, through the “Rocky Mountain Land of Enchantment” for a day of curated activities.

The train will be departing 110 West Pine St in Trinidad and heading to Raton at 9 a.m. This Colexico excursion is free to ride and all ages are welcome.

For ticketsn go to www.eventbrite.com/e/colexico-experience-train-excursion-trinidad-to-raton-tickets-315586647157

Farmer’s market season kickoff

TRINIDAD—Join us for the kickoff of the Farmers Market season on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. Vendors of all varieties will be at Cimino Park every Saturday morning. The Trinidad Triggers will be meeting and greeting fans, and live music will be preformed starting at 10am. We hope to see you there!

Santa Fe Trail Days

TRINIDAD— Once again, the Santa Fe Trail Days Festival is returning to Trinidad and will be held at the Los Niño’s field (soccer field). There will be food, crafts, music, plus much more and fun for all ages. Cappton Reid will be playing Friday at 6 p.m. and Turning point will be playing Saturday at 6 p.m. Join the fun on Friday, June 17, from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Presentation by Fishers Peak Outfitters

TRINIDAD—Please join Trinidad Lake State Park staff in welcoming Leigh and Carlos Lopez, owner operators of Fisher Peak Outfitters, Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. They will share their passion for hiking the great outdoors in southern Colorado and around the world. Their experience includes having hiked most of the trails in the region. Through their use of camping and hiking equipment in the back country trails in the area, they have developed an understanding of what works and what doesn’t. There will be something for everyone in this practical hands-on presentation. The beginner and expert alike will gain insight from this interesting and fun program. Topics covered will include planning your hike, what to buy and what not to buy, what you should take and what to leave behind. Join us at the amphitheater for this informative program.

Archaeology Museum Open House

TRINIDAD—While the museum is open during regular hours throughout the year Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. we want to share it in the evening as well! Join us Friday, June 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. at its location on the ground floor, east entrance of the Freudenthal Memorial Library on the campus of Trinidad State College. It has been a tradition to hold an annual evening Open House so those people who can’t visit during daytime hours can come to see the museum. If you would like additional information, call Museum Director Loretta Martin at 719-846-5508. It’s hard to miss the museum entrance there’s a large Tyrannosaurus Rex outside to greet you! You can also visit us at https://trinidadstate.edu/archaeology-museum/

Youth Explorers Camp

TRINIDAD— Join Mt. Carmel Wellness & Community Center for the Youth Explorers Camp. Starting Monday, June 27 at 9 a.m. and ending July 1st, kids grades 3-8 can enjoy the fun summer activities including crafts, art archery and a field trip. Hosted by Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community center at 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad. Please call 719-845-4894 for more information and to register.

COLFAX

Sugarite’s bodacious butterfly festival

RATON— Be bodacious and boogie over to Sugarite Canyon State Park this coming weekend, Saturday June 18 and Sunday June 19 for four different butterfly walks.

On Saturday, from 9 – 11 a.m., the walk will strt at the Soda Pocket Trailhead. From 1-3 p.m., you can go butterfly gazing starting at the Lake Maloya Trailhead.

On Sunday from 9 – 11 a.m., the walk starts at Lake Dorothey, and from 1 – 3 p.m., the walk will begin at the visitor center.

Sugarite Canyon Park is located 6 and a half miles northeast of Raton. take I-25 exit 452 at raton, and follow NM-72 east for 3.5 miles, then go north on NM-526.

Space is limited, sign up now!

For more information, call 575-445-5607.

Art Fair

SPRINGER— Springer summer arts and crafts fair will be on Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Trail Museum park. 34 vendors are registered offering original art, art prints, jewelry, Native American flutes, textiles, food and much more! Live music with singer-songwriter Riley Ross Walker and also JD’s DJ entertainment. Sponsored by Laughing Crow Artisans & Springer Chamber of Commerce.

Little Rock summer worship services

RATON— Our first service will be Sunday, June 26, at 2:30 p.m, with Ned Ortiz, Ret.Salvation Army chaplain, and a lay speaker with the Methodist Church in Raton, bringing the message. All are welcome to attend. The regular services will be held every Sunday at 2:30, from June 26th through August 7th. The Annual Picnic will be on August 14th, beginning with a potluck meal at noon, and a worship service immediately after.