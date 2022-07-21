Upcoming Events for July 21. 2022

OUR WORLD

Coloradans Encouraged to Submit Their Creations for the 150th Colorado State Fair By Friday

PUEBLO — Along with exciting concerts, livestock competitions, rodeos, and annual fair fun, the 150th Colorado State Fair is scheduled to host 20 general entry and fine arts contests for both adults and children. From fine art to farm and garden contests, the State Fair showcases talent from some of the finest artists, artisans, bakers, and gardeners across Colorado. Online entries close this Friday, July 22. Coloradans from across the state are encouraged to put their best foot forward and submit their creations. Items will be judged by experts in the relevant art/craft/hobby and winners will be revealed on the first day of the fair.

General Entry and Fine Arts categories include; Amateur Art, Arts and Crafts, Dolls, FFA Ag Mechanics, Fine Arts, Floriculture, Needle Arts, Pantry, Porcelain Art, Quilts, Farm and Garden.

The Special Contests category includes unique and fun competitions such as; Poetry, Coloring for all ages, Pet Rock, Funniest Pet Photo, Fruity Cookie. The special contests category also includes a “fruity cookie” baking competition sponsored by King Arthur Flour, where home bakers are asked to bake the most beautiful and delicious dessert. Creations will be judged on appearance, creativity, and taste.

More Information on each category, including specific entry requirements, can be found at https://coloradostatefair.com/competitions/general-entry-fine-arts/

Contest winners will be showcased during the entire 11 days of the 2022 Colorado State Fair in the Creative Arts and Fine Arts Buildings.

The Colorado State Fair is August 26, 2022 – September 5, 2022. For additional information, visit https://coloradostatefair.com/, https://www.facebook.com/colostatefair/ , or call 719-561-8484.

HUERFANO

Paint the lift chairs on the mountain

CUCHARA—Thursday July 21 – Sunday July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. head to Cuchara Mountain Park to help paint lift chairs. They are looking for about three volunteers per day (Thursday through Sunday) to help paint lift chairs. We’ll be running the lift, three chairs at a time, and painting the chairs in the lower terminal as they roll through. us

Oldies but Goodies, Movie at LVPL

LA VETA—Thursday July 21, 2 p.m. join us for Oldies But Goodies, upstairs at La Veta Library

What a great way to enjoy a cool afternoon with hot popcorn! As part of our Art Humanities Programs, we are offering some favorite movies of community members. This month’s movie is Cat Balou, a woman seeking revenge for her murdered father hires a famous gunman, but he’s very different from what she expects. Filmed right here in Colorado! Starring Lee Marvin, Jane Fonda, Michael Callan, and Nat King Cole. Sponsored by Huajatolla Heritage Foundation and Colorado Humanities.

Summer kids program SPLD

WALSENBURG—This Friday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. we will be kicking off “Shark Week” by learning all about sharks. We will even get to take a three-dimensional look inside a great white shark! Please come join us. On Tuesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m. the Salida Circus will perform “The Fisherman and the Turtle!”If you have any questions you may contact Ms. Sherry at 719-695-1105 or sherry@spld.org. The children’s department is almost back to the way it used to be now. We have 3 different sizes of Legos to play with, puzzles, paints, crayons, and colored pencils for coloring and creating. Library hours are M – W from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Th – F from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays 1 pm – 5 pm. We hope to see you soon.

Fridays for fun at LVSA

LA VETA— All children from 6-12 are invited to participate in La Veta School of the Arts’ summer art program. Younger children can participate with an adult assistant. Friday, July 22, Maggie MacIndoe will help all participants paint a life size self portrait. We encourage all artists to bring collage materials to personalize their memorable creations. All Fridays For Fun classes are 1-3pm.

Caring for the Community

HUERFANO—HeARTworks Health and Wellness Events supported by a generous Next 50 grant to Mt. Rose Health Center Palliative Care and Hospice has several up coming events in Huerfano County with well-known and trusted health care professionals. We envision our roles as Health Navigators to assist in having a healthy life through a variety of resources. We offer basic vital sign (Blood Pressure, pulse, oxygen levels and temperature) at each event. In addition, we have been focusing on getting important VIAL OF LIFE materials to all who want them. Vial of Life is a nationally recognized program that has the important

information that EMS people need if they were to respond to an emergency and you were unable to tell

them who to notify, what medical diagnoses you may have and what medications you are on. Charlene Velarde provides services in Gardner’s Navigator. She is available at the Farmers’ Market on Saturdays as well as at the Care and Share food distributions on the 2 nd and 4 th Tuesdays of the month. Lisa Wagner is serving as Navigator in Walsenburg, she will also be at the Housing Authority at 220 Russell Avenue Friday, July 22 from 1-3 p.m. Coral Anderson is our Navigator in La Veta. She will be at the La Veta Farmers’ market on Thursday July 21 st from 3-5 p.m. She then will be at the Pleasant View Apartments on Pinkerton Street (behind the Country Store) from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday August 26th. If you want or need more information, please contact Sandy Dolak at 719-251-1271 (Call or text)

Friday art programs at MOF

WALSENBURG— Friday July 22 at 10:30 a.m. continues a new weekly traditional crafts project at MoF with instructor Elizabeth Hart. Each week we will learn about different types of sewing including machine stitch. All ages are welcome, The fee is by donation.

Friday Art STEAM Lab is happening at MoF this Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and continues every Friday through the week before Thanksgiving. This Friday, Melony Barton,, ceramics instructor is continuing the clay project. No materials are necessary, MoF will provide all and the fee is by donation. We encourage children ages 6 to 12 to join us. Please call 719-738-2858 or visit www.museumoffriends.org for more information.

Candidate meet and greet

HUERFANO— Friday, July 22 from 5 – 8 p.m. please join us as we host an evening to meet the candidates in the upcoming 2022 election. This is a non-partisan event open to all candidates listed on the 2022 Colorado ballot. Live music by The American Band and Apache Creek Fiddlers plus food trucks too! This event is sponsored by Huerfano County Farm Bureau and will be broadcast on KSPK.

“The Male Intellect, an Oxymoron” at Francisco Center for Performing Arts

LA VETA—The Francisco Center for the Performing Arts (FCPA) is proud to present Robert Dubac’s The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron, Friday July 22, Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24. Show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show. $20 per ticket at the door, online at www.lavetatheaterweb.org or at the FCPA Box office July 18-21 10 – 4 p.m.

Weekend movie at the FOX

WALSENBURG— The historic Fox Theatre’s weekend movie is Minions: Rise of Gru for the next two weekends. 7/22 – 7/24 In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Movie Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Life of a Mine: From Exploration and Active Mining to Reclamation

WALSENBURG—Join us to explore the Life of a Mine: From Exploration and Active Mining to Reclamation with Jim Stark of the DNR’s Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. A mine site typically has these three major phases in its life cycle. Reclamation restores mining areas that have given so much and makes sure that they do not become a public liability. This virtual adventure happens Friday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m. at the Lathrop State Park amphitheater. For more info on the life of a mine, visit reclamation.colorado.gov/mine-life. This program is free. Park passes are required on all vehicles entering the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376. The park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg.

Twin Peaks Motorfest

HUERFANO— Saturday, July 23, join us for the Twin Peaks Motorfest for sand drags and barrel racing. Gates open at 8 a.m. and registration for the events start at 9 a.m. with events to follow starting at 11 :30 a .m. Spectator entry fee is $10 for the day and kids 5-13 are $5, pit passes are $20, cash only. Concessions will be available on site. Located just west of Walsenburg between mile marker 292 & 293 on HWY 160, look for the checkered flags and banners on the south side of the highway.

Rummage sale fundraiser

WALSENBURG—New Hope Community Church located at 801 Pennsylvania in Walsenburg is hosting a yard sale Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 100% of the proceeds will go to the SCCY (Sangre De Cristo Center for Youth). All items are offered at the buyer’s choice to pay a dime, a dollar, or a donation. Rain or shine!

Huerfano Cornhole Fundraiser

HUERFANO—BYOP summer fundraiser will be Saturday, July, 23 at 10 a.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m. Register on the Scoreholio app or in person. West Texas Smoke BBQ and catering will be available for purchase as well.

Junior Rangers Hike: End of the Dinosaurs – Rock Evidence

WALSENBURG—Junior Rangers and parents/guardians, come hike with geologist/geophysicist Dr. Heloise Lynn, to the top of the Hogback at Lathrop State Park to learn about the day the dinosaurs died. This is also known as the day, 66 million years ago, when a 10-15 km asteroid landed offshore of the Yucatan Peninsula, in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We will have a large aerial view of the La Veta Valley. The paleo fossil site in North Dakota, called the Hell Creek Formation, where the waters in the lakes sloshed so violently out of their lakes due to the big earthquakes, that flash floods buried tons of creatures which were then encapsulated in the rock record, along with the iridium layer from the asteroid’s fallout. That paleo fossil site has some similarities to the two lakes at Lathrop. Locally, the Trinidad K-T Boundary Natural Area, located within Trinidad Lake State Park, contains significant evidence of the asteroid impact. This free program happens Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. We will start the hike at the amphitheater. Park passes are required on all vehicles entering the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376. The park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg.

Book sale

LA VETA—Sidewalk sale of used books every Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Book Nook, 207 S. Main Street in La Veta. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the La Veta Library, Inc.

Hiking the Hogback Trail with beginners in mind

WALSENBURG— Early naturalists and scientists at the beginning of human exploration into the deeper mysteries of life often began their explorations with widely open minds and hearts. How many of us can share a story about an insight or inspiration that came when we were not thinking about a “problem” we were trying to solve? Join us for an observational and contemplative hike along the Hogback Trail to see what nature or your mind has to share with you. Gently step back from the part of the human mind that “thinks” it knows about the world into the pureness of the moment where helpful Einsteinian insights arise. Water, sunhat and sunscreen are suggested. This adventure is free and happens Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m., starting from the amphitheater at Lathrop State Park. Park passes are required on all vehicles entering the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376. The park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg.

Afternoon of poetry

LA VETA— An “Afternoon of Poetry” in honor of the Natural World, will be held Saturday, July 23rd, 3-5 p.m. at the LaVeta Public Library, please bring a mask. Bring poems to read, your own or other favorites! For more information: Tom 719-742-3776 or Robin 719-742-3398.

I scream for ice scream (social)

LA VETA— Join the La Veta Fire Protection District

Auxiliary for an Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 23

6 p.m. at the Cuchara Mountain Mercantile 1120 Pander Ave, Cuchara. Adults are $10 and Kids are $7, under 3 is free. We will have ice cream, snacks, drinks, music and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the La Veta Fire Department.

Outdoor Movie: Strange Wilderness

WALSENBURG— Strange Wilderness (R) is a 2008 American comedy-adventure film produced by Adam Sandler’s production company Happy Madison Productions.

Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m. at the Walsenburg Golf Course, 1399 County Road 502 Walsenburg. The movie is hosted by our historic Fox Theatre Walsenburg at the Walsenburg Golf Course. You access the golf course via Lathrop State Park entrance but no park pass is required. Stay to the right and follow the signs to the golf course. Or take Second Street out from Walsenburg and follow the dirt road to the clubhouse. Admission is FREE! Please call (719) 738-2730 for questions.

Celtic Music of Willson & McKee

WALSENBURG— This Saturday, July 23 at 7: 30 p.m., come out for an evening of Celtic music with Willson and McKee. Multi-instrumentalists, vocalists and just plain ‘fun folk’, Willson and McKee have toured professionally for 32 years, winning national and international awards for their traditional Celtic and original music. Decades of music making, including 14 albums, educational work and collaborations on both sides of the pond, means a commitment to making a joyful noise! If rainy weather is possible, this event will be moved to the Visitor Center. This program is free. Park passes are required on all vehicles entering the park. For questions or more information, please contact Lathrop State Park at 719.738.2376. The park is located at 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg.

Democracy Tour

WALSENBURG—The Democracy Tour is coming to Walsenburg this Sunday, July 24th from 12 – 2 p.m. It will be held at Miner’s Plaza at 5th & Main. Officers from the Colorado Democratic Party along with Democrats from Pueblo and the surrounding area will be in Walsenburg for the event. Those planning to attend from the CDP include the following; Morgan Carroll, Chair, Karin Asensio, Executive Director, Amy Pascal, Finance Coordinator, Elena Martinez-Vivot, Organizing Director, Kevin Kuns, Precinct Organizer Program Director, Joe Zemek, Technology Director. Also planning to attend the Democracy Tour include; Mary Beth Corsentino, Pueblo Democratic Chairman and Democrat members from Pueblo, Berna Hostetter, CD3 Area Director from the San Luis Valley as well as Huerfano County Democrats. There will be food and music plus training for candidates and question and answer sessions. All Democrats in the area are invited to attend.

SPLD Gardening 101 Class

WALSENBURG— Sunday, July 24, 1 p.m. join us for this month’s Gardening 101 Class to discuss creative projects for your yard that you can do yourself! Included are a few projects with instructions to build a firepit, a soaking pool and a bench with planters. We’ll have examples of other easy and inexpensive ways to add beauty to your yard as well. Open discussion is encouraged, so bring your own ideas and experiences to share!

Salida Circus – The Fisherman and the Turtle

LA VETA—Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m. the La Veta Library presents a free, interactive show for kids at the Francisco Center for the Performing Arts, 127 W Francisco St in La Veta. All ages are welcome to join the fun. Call 719-742-3572 for more info.

Yoga for Strength class series

LA VETA— Tuesday, July 26 through Tuesday, Aug 30 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. with Ruth Heal at the Studio, 200 S Main St, La Veta. Are you looking to increase your strength and develop more core awareness, but don’t feel comfortable in a gym environment? Our class series will start with a gentle yoga warm-up, move into strengthening using light weights and your own body weight, and end with yoga stretches and relaxation. Ruth is a Registered Yoga Teacher with more than 14 years of experience and a love of sharing these valuable practices. The cost is $60 for 6 class series. To reserve your spot sign up at www.lavetayoga.com or call or text Ruth on (415) 233 2632.

Fridays for fun at LVSA

LA VETA— All children from 6-12 are invited to participate in La Veta School of the Arts’ summer art program. Younger children can participate with an adult assistant. Friday, July 29, Ellen White will help everyone learn the colorful art of Tie Dye. Bring your own cotton t-shirt, bandanna or other cotton article to personalize with your own design or decoration with dye. All Fridays For Fun classes are 1-3pm and if you call ahead 719-742-3421 and leave your name and number, the classes are $10. If you pay at the door, the cost is $15. Scholarships are also available.

Visual journaling techniques with Lori Holdread

LA VETA —Let your inner voice be seen as well as heard!! Learn strategies for visual journaling to enhance your “preparing to create” repertoire on your journey of self-awareness and creative expression. This afternoon workshop is Friday, July 29, from 12-3 p.m. at the SPACe Gallery in La Veta. Cost is $30, plus a $5 materials fee. For more information and details on how to register, visit the SPACe website, www.spanishpeaksarts.org or call (719) 742-3074.

Francisco Fort Day

LA VETA— Saturday, July 30 join us for our annual Fransisco Fort Day at 306 S. Main St La Veta. To start the day we will be having a pancake breakfast from 7 – 9:30 a.m. and Fort Day activities to start at 8 a.m. Admission is free and fun for all ages. We will have music, performances, demonstrations, food, games and much more! To view the complete list, please visit us at www.franciscofort.org

First Friday Art Walk

LA VETA — Meet us in the La Veta Creative District on Friday, August 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. for the First Friday Art Walk! Explore shops and galleries; meet local, national, and international artists; and dine at breweries and restaurants! All activities associated with the First Friday Art Walk are free! For more information, contact Kate McCabe at 303.746.8323 or info@lavetacreativedistrict.org. This event is sponsored by the La Veta Creative District, Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), the Town of La Veta, and the Huerfano County Government.

Community resource fair

HUERFANO— Sunday, Aug 7, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Huerfano County Community Center at 928 Russell St, Walsenburg join us for a community resource fair. We will have clothing, diapers, wipes, toys, games fun booths and more. There will also be resources and educational supplies available. For more information or to donate please contact HuLA Early Childhood Council at 719-856-0463.

Peaches, peaches and more peaches

HUERFANO—Time is running out for you to place your order for those delicious, #1 Palisade peaches through La Veta Methodist Church. We are currently receiving orders and your order will be ready for pickup on Sunday, August 21, 2022 between 11:00am-2:00pm. Order forms are available throughout town—including blank forms at the door of La Veta United Methodist Church on the corner of Main and Virginia. When filling out your form, please make sure to include your name, phone and email address so we may send you a reminder for pickup. All orders must be accompanied by cash or check. Should you have any questions, visit our website at www.lavetaumc.org.

LAS ANIMAS

Please be advised that the Tourism Trolley will NOT be running on Sundays. Most of the stops it usually makes on the tour are closed on that day, and because of gas prices, it doesn’t make it feasible. Thank you for helping get the word out!

Mt. Carmel Youth Choir Music Camp

TRINIDAD— Join Mt. Carmel in this summer’s youth choir music camp. Camp will be held from Monday, July 11 – Monday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Mon-Thur. The youth choir music camp is for ages 8-12 for more information and to register please call 719-845-4894 or visit our web page www.wmtcarmelcenter.org Camp will be held at Mt Carmel Wellness and Community Center in the Garden Room.

Friday Night Live

TRINIDAD—This Friday, July 22 and every Friday Night throughout the summer join us at 8 p.m. for Friday Night Live at Trinidad Lake State Park . Our Park Rangers inform and entertain with everything going on in around the Park.

Make Art Fair

TRINIDAD—The 4th Annual Make Art Fair new date is Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with an hour break at noon. We will be making art on the Trinidad History Museum grounds. Come try you hand at mandala rock painting, pour art, mosaics, tie dying and much more. All supplies and instruction provided free of charge. Try as many as you like, keep all you make. Fun for all ages.

Dam the Facts

TRINIDAD—Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the dam on Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m. We call it Trinidad Lake which provides the setting for camping and all manner of Water related recreation. But actually it’s a reservoir, providing first and foremost flood protection and water for irrigation. Join us as we welcome Kyle Sisco, Natural Resource Specialist/Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as he explains and demonstrates the construction of the dam, how it works and the little known functions it provides to the public. Much goes into the Operation of the dam and much goes on behind the scenes. Join us at the amphitheater for this interesting dam program.

Las Animas County Fair

LAS ANIMAS—Join us for the annual Las Animas County Fair beginning Monday, July 25 with events all week and ending Saturday, July 30. This year’s theme is “Raising the Steaks” Events will be held at the Las Animas County Fair Grounds, 2200 N. Linden Ave, Trinidad. For additional information please email us at 2022lacfair@gmail.com. For a list of all events, see schedule on page 19. Or, visit us on Facebook at Las Animas County Fair.

Pickup roller hockey

TRINIDAD—Thursday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. will be Skatelands next Pickup Roller Hockey game. Bring whatever gear you’ve got plus a donation ($10 or so is awesome) to help cover the rental fee. Invite your buddies!

Homesteading Weekend Workshop

TRINIDAD— This weekend’s course will educate on Permaculture basics and creating and developing a sustainable homestead. This course does not only pertain to new land owners, but town homesteads also!

Friday, July 29, 5 p.m. is camp set up, early arrivals welcome. Saturday, July 30 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The weekend Cost: $300 per person or family and per day: $150 yes, you can take just one day!Tent camping, showers potable water, communal outdoor kitchen on site and food provided. For more info & to register: email earthmountainfarm@gmail.com or call 719-680-0215.

Masquerade adult prom

JANSEN—Saturday, July 30 from 6-10 p.m. join us for an evening of Masquerade. This adult prom is 21+ and will be held at La Casa in Jansen- 34451 CO-12, Wear something you already have, buy something new, or thrifted! Bring a date, bring a friend, or just yourself. Cash bar, $25single or $40 couple, Tickets can be purchased through email mrs.maucione@gmail.com , messenger, or text. I accept CashApp ($SamanthaCarol30), Venmo (@Samantha-Maucione), or Cash. Can also get

tickets at the door.

Bon Carbo poker run

LAS ANIMAS—The 3rd Annual Bon Carbo Poker Run, will be held Saturday, Aug 6 starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration/first card at 135 N Animas, Trinidad. parking lot, 8:30 – 9:30. 2nd card in Aguilar, 3rd Card in Cuchara, 4th Card in Stonewall and final card for the hand at the BonCarbo fire station. $25 first hand, $15 additional hand with cash prizes. Music and Food 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call 719-846-8538 or Call/Text 410-562-1390

Aguilar Festival & Car Show

AGUILAR—The Friends of Aguilar, along with the Town of Aguilar and local sponsors, will once again sponsor the yearly Aguilar Festival Saturday Aug 6th. The theme this year will be “Celebrating our Roots” and will coincide with the 100 year anniversary of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Aguilar. Starting with Parade that will include kids decorated bikes, at 10:00,line up at 9:30. For questions about how to enter your kids decorated bike please contact Mari at 765-376-5586. There will also be a car show with 7 classes with prizes this year, kids crafts and games. There will be music and dancing in the park, beer garden and petting zoo. We welcome food or craft vendors, parade or car/bike entries. For more information call 316-214-3364 or find us on Facebook at Friends of Aguilar.

Community resource fair

LAS ANIMAS— Saturday, Aug 6, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Las Animas County Health Department join us for a community resource fair. We will have clothing, diapers, wipes, toys, games fun booths and more. There will also be resources and educational supplies available. For more information or to donate please contact HuLA Early Childhood Council at 719-856-0463.

ROAR for Relay for Life

TRINIDAD—Come ROAR with us in the fight against cancer! Join us on Saturday, Aug 6, 4 – 6 p.m. for too much fun, have a team, celebrate survivors and remember loved ones. Opening ceremony is at 4:30 p.m. and a special tribute to Linda Pfalmer, cancer survivor and caregiver dinner at 5:30 p.m. There will also be live music by Tommy D Productions, human Foosball, pie eating contest, talent show, 50/50 raffle, tons of kids activities and food vendors. For more information or to register your foosball team please call Kendra Doherty at 719-680-0693 or 719-946-5510 or call Lesley Abeyta-Hertzing 719-859-2065. We are still in need of help from volunteers, community service hours credited.

COLFAX

Steel and Wheels- complimentary Via Ferrata & e-bike tours

RATON—We want you to be among the first to take part in our debut experiences. Book your visit to Vermejo between Sunday, July 10th and September 5th to enjoy a complimentary guided Via Ferrata climb and E-bike tour.

Via Ferrata, which is Italian for “iron way” is a system of metal ladders and cables developed in WWI to move troops through the Alps. Today, it has become a fun and popular pastime worldwide. With balance-beam walks, a swinging bridge crossing, and a rock prow traverse that puts you 30 feet off the ground, our course is an approachable and thrilling introduction to this elevated activity.

Imagine riding with the wind constantly at your back. Relaxing isn’t? Alongside our fleet of mountain and gravel bikes you can now experience the thrill of e-mountain bikes. With a motor built into the frame, these pedal-assist bicycles provide extra power to make those hills easier and to keep your ride smoother.

Connect with nature during our newest activities and discover a new view. For more details or to book the complimentary tour, please call 575-445-3097

Crows and Ravens Art Competition

SPRINGER— Laughing Crow Artisans is sponsoring the Crows and Ravens Art Competition. Submissions will be accepted between July 15, and September 15. Public voting begins August 1, so get your entries in early! The winners will be announced on September 16, 2022. The top 10 finalists will be represented in the Crows and Ravens Exhibit beginning October 1, 2022. There is also a cash prize for Grand Prize, Second Place, Third Place, and Two Honorable Mentions totaling a minimum of $1000. Find out more information at https://contest.laughingcrowartisans.com/crows-and-ravens

Miss Run to Raton pin up contest

RATON— The Miss Run to Raton pin up contest is aiming to be New Mexico’s premiere pin up event. Miss Run to Raton will epitomize mid-century glamor, class, and sass. We are looking for lovely ladies who have a bombshell attitude and a classic look to be our 2022 Miss Run to Raton! Join us on Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. on South First Street, Raton. $10 to enter. Please come to the sign in booth anytime before 12:30 on Saturday, July 23. Please bring money with you when you sign in the day of the competition. Early entries will be guaranteed a spot in the competition. We will cap our pageant at 15 beauties.

Night Sky Viewing

CAPULIN—Come and enjoy the amazing night sky at Capulin Volcano. Join Capulin Rangers as we break out the telescopes and explore the different planets and distant deep space objects viewable from the park. Follow red lights from the visitor center to the observing area. Bring warm clothes, a face covering and your curiosity for an out of this world experience. No reservations needed. Night sky viewing will be Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Johnson Mesa Church upcoming Schedule

RATON—Join us on Sundays at The Johnson Mesa Church, the Little Rock Church on the Mesa, east of Raton. Services are every Sunday at 2 p.m. and this Sunday, July 24 we will have Pastor James Burk from Calvary Baptist Church in Raton. Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. Jennifer Kandel, of Assembly of God Church, Tucumcari NM and Foster Care Ministry Director for New Mexico Ministry Network will be our speakers.

Colfax County Fair

SPRINGER— The Colfax County Fair will be held Tuesday, July 26- Sunday, July 31 at the county fair grounds in Springer. Regular admission to the fair is $5. Saturday, July 30 at 10:45 a.m.will be the Colfax County Fair parade starting with the kids and at 11 a.m. will be the official parade for the fair. This years theme is “Raising the Steaks” For more information on the parade please call Cathy at 575-447-2872. The parade is sponsored by Colfax County Fair Association. There will also be a political meet and greet for candidates running in this November’s elections. Join us at Miller-Lark Barn on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. All candidates are welcome to attend. For more information please contact Diane at Hudgensbd@gmail.com. For a list of all events, see schedule on page 19. Or visit us on Facebook at Colfax County Fair.

Volunteer singup mixer

RATON— Gate City Music Festival is right around the corner. Do you want to be a volunteer for this years event? Join us for our volunteer sign up and mixer on Thursday, July 28, 5 – 7 p.m. at the Gate City Craft Bar. Appetizers will be provided.