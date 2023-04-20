Upcoming Events for April 20, 2023

HUERFANO

La Veta Earth Day Clean-up

LA VETA— Thursday, April 20, 9 – 11 a.m. Get started at the recycling bins on E. Ryus Ave. in La Veta to pick up a trash bag and bucket for recyclables. You will select a location to do your cleanup. Wear gloves, comfortable clothes, and sturdy shoes or boots. All ages are welcome! For more information, contact Marilyn at 719-890-4071.

Walsenburg Earth Day Clean-up

WALSENBURG— Thursday, April 20, 1-3 p.m. Get started at Heritage Park to pick up a trash bag and bucket for recyclables. You will select a location to do your cleanup. Wear gloves, comfortable clothes, and sturdy shoes or boots. All ages are welcome! For more information, contact Marilyn at 719-890-4071.

Tyler Cunningham and the folks with De-Trash Walsenburg will have a booth at Heritage Park to talk about the organization and its Earth Day & Beaver Day event on Friday, April 21st from 10-12:30 at the River Front in Walsenburg.

La Veta Earth Day Clean-Up

LA VETA— The Town of La Veta has proclaimed Saturday, April 22, 2023 Earth Day.

Clean-up Events:

Thursday, April 20, 2020: La Veta Trails Earth Day Spring Clean-up Day: Meet the group for litter pick up at the Recycling Bins on East Ryus at 9:00am.

Friday, April 21, 2023: Brush burn pile open -for town of La Veta residents only, no commercial business will be allowed to bring brush to the burn pile- Open (weather permitting) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m The burn pile will be available for branches, limbs, leaves and yard waste. No tree stumps larger than 4” in diameter will be allowed. No construction material, this includes pallets, doors, or anything from a construction site.

Saturday, April 22, 2023: Town of La Veta Clean Up Day – For town of La Veta residents only, no commercial business will be allowed to bring trash, even if you cleaned it up for a La Veta resident: Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting). Dumpsters will be located at the north side of the recycling center bins. For a fee, disposal permitted for: tires, TV’s, electronics, lawnmowers with the oil drained.

No refrigerators or freezers, no paint, liquids, oils or chemicals will be accepted. Washers and dryers will be accepted. No household trash allowed. For more info call La Veta Town Hall at 719-743-3631.

Earth Day and Beaver Day

WALSENBURG— Get started at the River Front in Walsenburg on Friday, April 21, from 10 – 12:30 p.m. We will be De-Trashing the stream and having a biologist speak on the local beavers that recently moved into the area and their importance to our ecosystem and impact on biodiversity.

In addition to picking up trash, and the informative talk, we are also offering free food from Gub Gub’s Pizza and Ice Cream to all attendees. The event will take place on the River Walk near the South Bridge, across from the Anchor Motel, from 10 to 12:30 p.m.

SPLD Presents Storytime with Mrs. Flamingo

WALSENBURG— Join the Spanish Peaks Library District in Walsenburg every Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join our Children’s Librarian, Mrs Flamingo as she reads a story and participate in a craft related to the story! Don’t miss this fun and creative program to share with your kids! You can also catch Storytime with Mrs. Flamingo every other Saturday at the Walsenburg Mercantile.

Barefoot in the Park by FCPA

LA VETA— Francisco Center for the Performing Arts proudly present “Barefoot in the Park”, a play by Neil Simon. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Show dates are Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 22 and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now at www.fcpalaveta.org

Weekend movie at the Fox:

The Super Mario Bros

WALSENBURG– The historic Fox Theatre’s weekend movie is The Super Mario Bros, PG • 1 hour 32 minutes. With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Showtimes: Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. Adults $7, students $6, children (5-12) & seniors $5.

Earth Day tree planting at Lathrop

WALSENBURG— Join us at the visitor center to plant native trees and shrubs around the park. Bring gloves, water, and a shovel if you have one. Lunch will be provided! Please register before April 22 at cpwconnect.state.co.us so we can have a headcount for lunch, or you can register by calling Stacey Koury at 719-738-2376 ext 4 or stacey.koury@state.co.us

Our annual Earth Day Event pays tribute to volunteer Jon Sudar, who served at Lathrop State Park after retiring as a park ranger in the Grand Canyon. His work helped build our history, geocache, and natural resource programs until his passing on Earth Day in 2015.

Ladies’ Spring Brunch

LA VETA— Please join us at Spanish Peaks Church in La Veta this Saturday for the annual Ladies’ Spring Brunch on Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m. Grab your derby hat and bring a brunch dish!

EARTH: an Environment in Transition

WALSENBURG— The annual EARTH Exhibit at the Museum of Friends in Walsenburg opens to the public on Saturday April, 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Main Galleries, all are welcome. Please join us to celebrate the works of three talented photographers: John Wark, Camille Seaman and Larry Racioppo. Light refreshments will be served with John Wark in attendance to discuss his work. The exhibit continues through July 31st with public programs to include:

Tri-City Trio at La Veta Merc

LA VETA— Join us at the La Veta Mercantile on Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. The Delta Sonics Blues Band takes a Chicago Blues base and seasons it with Swing, Delta, N’awlins R&B and some early Rock n’ Roll. They’ve been playing in Colorado since 1992, and have established themselves as one of the finest blues acts in the area with their solid musicianship and exciting live performances. Two members, Al Chesis and Bob Pelligrino are teaming up with Ken Saydak for an amazing performance. These three always deliver! Advance tickets $20; Day of show $23 https://www.simpletix.com/e/tri-city-trio-tickets-125380

Early season wildflower

walk & herb walk #1

LA VETA— Join local interpretive naturalist and guide, Bob Kennemer, for an early season hike to identify and learn about local lower elevation wildflowers, herbs, enable, and useful wild plants. The class will take place near La Veta on Sunday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25.00 per person and you must pre register. Email Bob at: bobkennemer@gmail.com

Two Hare Shop ‘N Paint

WALSENBURG – Two Hare – Shop ‘N Paint, will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Come out to shop, eat and paint. If you’ve not tried GubGub’s or RegalBurg food and drinks, this will be the perfect time. Two Hare will set up in a great space with a fun painting for you. She is pretty excited about this image to teach, so come out for a fun afternoon of painting, shopping and good food and drinks. -Two ways to RSVP and pay- https://venmo.com/u/Jen-Dunn-73 or https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/twoharetradingco Price is $35 – Please include names of those participating when paying for the registration. If you’re having difficulty with the pay portals OR do not use, please message Two Hare directly!

SPLD: Gardening 101

WALSENBURG – The Spanish Peaks Library District in Walsenburg presents Gardening 101, Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. This month’s topic is Companion Planting. What plants should go side by side? What plants deter pests? What plants promote production? Come join us and find out!

Poetry in La Veta

LA VETA— An afternoon of poetry in honor of National Poetry Month and Earth Day will be held on Sunday, April 23, 3 – 5 p.m. at Tom Doerk’s home in La Veta, 120 W. Grand. Bring poems to read (your own or other favorites!). For more information, call Tom at 719-742-3776 or Robin at 719-742-3398.

La Veta Library Music Bingo

LA VETA— Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. Join the La Veta Public Library at Mountain Merman Brewing Company for “Now That’s What I Call Music Bingo: TV Theme Songs!” We will play samples on shuffle from a custom “TV Theme Songs” Playlist that match spaces on bingo cards provided. We will not announce the name of the song, you must know the song to cover the space. There is no charge to participate. All play is individual. See you at the brewery!

Honoring our Own

HUERFANO— The collaborative project between Huajatolla Heritage Foundation and the Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the two April honorees in our yearlong project of honoring the often-unrecognized citizens that have made a difference in our communities. Our elder to be honored will be Juanita Maes of Red Wing (who is celebrating her 100 th birthday on April 20 th ) and our “younger” will be Antonia Martinez of Walsenburg. They will be recognized at the County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at the Huerfano County Courthouse. Please offer these special ladies your congratulations! For more information: info@hhfoundation.org

Free Community Yoga

WALSENBURG— Wednesday, April 26, 5 p.m. Meet Taylor on the John Mall High School football field for a FREE one hour all-levels yoga flow. Please bring a mat and water bottle. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Weekly wildflower & weed walks

LA VETA— Spring wildflowers and plants are popping and it is time to learn what is what. These gentle one hours walks are led by professional interpretive naturalist Bob Kennemer. They will take place every Wednesday, now through fall, from 5 – 6 p.m. somewhere in Huerfano County, often right in or near our cities or towns. Cost is $5.00 per person and class size is limited to 10. One must pre register by emailing Bob at: bobkennemer@gmail.com

Monthly Art of The Abuelas

WALSENBURG— Thursday, April 27, 1 – 3 p.m. Join us at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg or our monthly Art of The Abuelas. Twice Loved Critters, teddy bear reciprocity project. We will be working on getting our critters ready to find new homes with deserving children. A fun project about giving back to our community, RSVP: Sandy J. 719 989-8438. Always free, with refreshments.

Bowling Tournament

WALSENBURG— ROAR for Relay for Life is having our first, 9 Pin no Tap Tournament at Cown Lanes, 221 Main St. Walsenburg. Join the fun on Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m. $20 to participate, must pay and register ahead of time. Awards for top 3 bowlers. Come bowl and fight back against cancer at the same time. Dress up as your favorite rock star for our costume contest too! To register or for more information please call Kendra Doherty 719-680-0693.

La Veta Creative’s Paint & Brew

LA VETA— Join us for our second fun, creative evening of painting while sipping a brew. On Sunday, April 30 from 1 – 3 p.m. artist Jean Dunn will lead participants in painting sea turtles. Cost is $35, including art supplies. Class size is limited. Please RSVP and pay in advance by using the following portals. Zelle at 903-918-9791; Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Jen-Dunn-73 or PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/twoharetradingco. Be sure to include the names of all those who are painting when registering. First beer is included courtesy of Mountain Merman. Event location Mountain Merman Brewing Company, 220 South Main St, La Veta. Proceeds support La Veta Creative District events. This event is sponsored by the La Veta Creative District, Colorado Creative Industries and Mountain Merman Brewing Company. For more information, please email info@LaVetaCreativeDistrict.org or visit LaVetaCreativeDistrict.org.

Call for entries for No Rules show

LA VETA— Tired of always following the rules? Need a break from the conventional? Here’s your chance to show artwork that challenges and/or delights the viewer with the unexpected. Bring up to 4 pieces to SPACe Gallery, 132 W. Ryus, La Veta between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 4, 5, & 6. There is a small fee of $5 per piece (artwork wider than 30″ is considered 2 entries). Art will remain until June 10. For all the details visit the SPACe website: www.spanishpeaksarts.org.

LAS ANIMAS

Spring Clean Clothing sale

TRINIDAD— Robins Boutique in partnership with Advocates Against Domestic Assault (AADA) presents Spring Clean Clothing Drive. Clean out your closet and come shop for a fresh spring look on Friday, April 21 and Saturday April 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. There will be storewide discounts, gift drawings and all donations made will go to AADA. There will also be a bake sale for the Trinidad Volleyball.

365 Health Fair

TRINIDAD— Health screenings at Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad on Saturday, April 22, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Register in the lobby or online at www.365health.org. Several free and low cost tests will be provided in the cafeteria. Please call Lynda Pachelli for more information 719-846-8051.

Trinidad Elks Craft Fair

TRINIDAD— Trinidad Elks are hosting a Spring Craft Fair! Come check out local crafters and all their handmade goodies. Join us on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for crafts and concessions put on by the Trinidad Elks. We look forward to seeing you there! If you are interesting in becoming a vendor, please contact Brittany or Jennifer at trinidadelkscraftfair@gmail.com for more info.

Plant and seed exchange

TRINIDAD— Earth Mountain Education Farms’s first of a series of plant & seed exchanges/sales to benefit the new Cedar Street Urban Play Gardens at the lot, 134 W Cedar Street in Trinidad. All your cold weather starts, such as 4 kinds of Kale, Onion plants, bok choy, celery, many herbs, broccoli, cabbage, basil and more! Also, heirloom varieties, acclimated homegrown seed. Come celebrate Earth day and support a great cause, The Cedar Street Urban Play Garden on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 134 W. Cedar Street in Trinidad.

Dog Wash and Bake Sale

TRINIDAD— Has it been awhile since your pooch has had a bath? No problem for the Brick City Roller Derby Tram. We’ll wash your pup for you! We’ll have goodies for you, and your adorable buddy. Stop by Sexy Pizza in Trinidad on Sunday, April 23, 12 – 4 p.m. All the money we make will be donated to the DeCristino family, the family of one of our own during the financially difficult times. If you are not able to make it to the dog wash and bake sale fundraiser you can donate online at www.mealtrain.com/Trains/qngm21

Weston’s Weird Whimsical & Other Worldly Creations

TRINIDAD— Gary Weston’s artwork will astound and captivate you! From Da Vinci and Jules Verne Steampunk, to the Atomic and Space Age, this exhibit covers a wide time period. Join the fun on Saturday, April 29, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Art Cartopia Museum, 2702 Freedom Road. Expect also to see some whimsical and fantasy pieces mixed in!

Vocal Landscapes

TRINIDAD—The Trinidad Community Choral invites you to experience a challenging vocal Presentation. Join us on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. at the United methodist Church, 216 Broom Street, Trinidad.

Cedar Street Urban Garden Fundraiser

TRINIDAD— Cedar Street Urban Garden Fundraiser with live music: Meah Ezra, Dimitri Zaugg & Ear Bones at The Well Hotel and Taproom! Come join us on Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. for a night of music and a silent auction to raise money for the Cedar Street Urban Garden project in Trinidad. $15 Cover Goes to Project (Cover Cash Only).

Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser

AGUILAR— Join the Spanish Peaks Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, April 30, 1 p.m. for the spaghetti lunch fundraiser. Located at the Aguilar Fire Station, Kids plates are $6 and adult plates are $10.

Goodnight Moon – A Fiber Tale – Opening Reception

TRINIDAD— Goodnight Moon – A Fiber Tale, is a life-sized fiber diorama based on a beloved children’s story that has been read by millions and cherished by families for generations. The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 5, 5 – 8 p.m. at The Commons at Space to Create in Trinidad during First Friday art walk and will be on view M-F 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. between May 5 and July 7, 2023.

COLFAX

Raton Town Hall Meeting

RATON— Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. at the Raton Convention Center. Join City Manager Scott Berry, Chief of Police John Garcia, Colfax County Sheriff Leonard Baca and representatives from Raton ambassadors, Raton Crime Stoppers, Rain MainStreet, Raton Arts and Humanities, RAIN, Grow Raton and the Center for Community Innovation, will provide information about the city of Raton and the carious organizations. Hear about our community successes, challenges and a look a the future.

Meet and greet the president

SPRINGER— There will be a public meet and greet with Dr. Edward Martinez, president of Luna Community College, on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Luna Community College Springer Satellite campus.

For more information, please call 505-454-5367. Light refreshments will be served.

33rd Annual Family Health Fair

COLFAX— Individuals of all ages from Colfax County, the surrounding area and beyond are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain important health screenings and information from exhibitors at the 33rd Annual Family Health Fair. This year’s event will be held Thursday, April 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Raton Convention Center, located at 901 South Third Street. Numerous free and reduced-fee health screenings can be found throughout the convention center along with information from over 40 educational exhibitors and professionals who will have information on a wide variety of health topics. Appointments are not needed for the screenings, but will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.

Dance Party

RATON— Youth Heartline’ presents Show your blue dance party on Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m. at the Raton Convention Center. This is a free event, open to all ages with raffle and door prizes. There will also be food, drinks, games, face painting and a photobooth!

WesternHuntFest

RATON— Thinking about getting into hunting? Come hang out at the WesternHuntFest and enjoy 3D archery, Elk calling contest, pack out challenge, elk calling seminar and more on Saturday April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. You do not have to participate to attend this event at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton. This is a family friendly event, we will have plenty of activities for the kids to help boost their interest in the outdoors! All admissions will be free, unless competing.

Chief Comedy Festival

RATON— The Chief Comedy Festival is taking to the rails and producing comedy shows in some of our favorite communities along the Southwest Chief rail line! Join some of the funniest comedians in the country as they perform stand-up comedy in Raton at the Shuler Theater, for one night only on Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m.

My HealthVet Workshop-Raton VA Clinic

RATON— The VA will be hosting a MyHealthVet Workshop on Tuesday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Raton VA Clinic, 1493 Whittier St. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.

Blue Sky Ranch open house

RATON— Come on down and meet our program horses and animals, meet head instructor/trainer and staff and tour our new facility on Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m. We will have information about the new programs being run at the ranch this spring/summer/fall. Bring your children for a Pony Ride! Drinks and sweets provided! Learn how you can be a part of our mission to help the community. Blue Sky Ranch mission is to provide a safe, welcoming, and positive community environment where human and horse interaction drives the core of healing. Located at 35230Highway 64/87 in Raton.

Sloat Prince Foundation Scholarship for Colfax County graduates

COLFAX— The Sloat-Prince Foundation offers scholarships to graduates of Colfax County public or private high schools and to current Colfax County residents who may have graduated from high school elsewhere. This includes public, private, charter, parochial or home school graduates. To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college/university, or a vocational, trade or business school. New recipient applications, including official transcripts of all semesters, must be received by the Foundation Board on or before June 15, 2023. Applications are now available by emailing umwaroy@bacavalley.com or by contacting your school’s administration or guidance counselor.