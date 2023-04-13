Upcoming Events for April 13, 2023

HUERFANO

SPLD; the Bunny Hop Book Hunt

WALSENBURG— The Bunny Hop Book Hunt will be all through the month of April. Bring your children to the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg where they will be handed a playing score sheet with three categories of books to find. When your child finds all 3 books, bring them to the front desk and your child will win a prize!

SPLD presents the Cottontail Run

WALSENBURG— Cottontail Run will be held all through the month of April at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg. This is a chance for older children and adults to have a little springtime fun! This is a timed task to see how quickly you can find a book in our library in both fiction and non-fiction categories. Books found are written on the score sheet and the fastest time wins a prize!

The Leisure Seeker- movie matinee at LVPL

LA VETA— The La Veta Library welcomes you to join us on Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. as we present “The Leisure Seeker” as our matinee offering for the month. Starring legendary award winning actors, Donald Sutherland and Helen Miran, the movie takes us on an unforgettable journey with an older couple “escaping” their life in Boston in their faithful RV for an unforgettable trip to Key West, Florida. Filled with tender moments and surprises, it is a movie that will stay with you long after the credits. As always, free with tasty refreshments.

Voices of the Past

GARDNER– Join us for our annual Voices of the Past presentation on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Gardner Valley School Cafeteria. This project, which began over thirty years ago, helps preserve our area’s history and gives young people a chance to interview and get to know the older generations. The 7th and 8th grade students will present their essays on April 13.

JMHS Theater: presenting the Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon

WALSENBURG— On Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m., the JMHS Theater Class will be putting on a production of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon at Washington Auditorium (201 E 5th). There is an admission fee of $5 cash for adults, $4 for students (used to help offset the cost of production rights). We hope to see you there.

SPLD Presents Storytime with Mrs. Flamingo

WALSENBURG— Join the Spanish Peaks Library District in Walsenburg every Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join our Children’s Librarian, Mrs Flamingo as she reads a story and participate in a craft related to the story! Don’t miss this fun and creative program to share with your kids! You can also catch Storytime with Mrs. Flamingo every other Saturday at the Walsenburg Mercantile. Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. will be the next reading at the Mercantile.

La Veta Arbor Day tree planting

LA VETA— Mayor Doug Brgoch has declared Friday, April 14 as Arbor Day for the Town of La Veta. Please join members of La Veta Park and Tree Board on Friday, April 14 at 1 p.m. at the corner of W Cascade St. and Cherry St. in La Veta for the planting of the Town’s Arbor Day tree. Keith Hauber, retired arborist, will be conducting a short educational session about proper tree planting and maintenance during and after the tree planting. Please join us as we continue our 37 year heritage as a Tree City USA town with this Arbor Day tree planting.

If you are interested in volunteering with La Veta Park & Tree Board to do tree planting and maintenance including pruning, please contact Keith Hauber at khauber@sbcglobal.net or 816-277-4833 for more information.

SPLD: Sewing before machines

WALSENBURG— Join us on Friday, April 14, 1 p.m. at the SPLD in Walsenburg for Sewing Before There Were Machines with Jaye Sudar. Hand sewing history and techniques. Includes opportunity to make your own tiny sewing kit. Always free, plus refreshments

SPLD: Flicks at the Library

WALSENBURG—Friday, April 14, 1:30 p.m. This month’s movie is The Princess Bride, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Join us for a fun afternoon at the Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg! Free popcorn and movie, but BYOB. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Barefoot in the Park by FCPA

LA VETA— Francisco Center for the Performing Arts proudly present “Barefoot in the Park”, a play by Neil Simon. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Show dates are Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 22 and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now at www.fcpalaveta.org

Weekend movie at the Fox:

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

WALSENBURG– The historic Fox Theatre’s weekend movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre R • 1 hour 54 minutes.Elite spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds. Reluctantly teamed up with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco, to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Showtimes are Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. Adults $7, students $6, children (5-12) & seniors $5.

Huerfano 4-H Council spaghetti dinner and silent auction

LA VETA— Join the Huerfano County 4-H Council for their spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Sunday April 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will take place at the 4-H Barn located at 401 Moore Ave in La Veta. Adult tickets are $10, kids 6-18 cost $7, and kids 5 and under eat free.

Water Conservancy Dist. meeting

WALSENBURG— The monthly board meeting of the Huerfano County Water Conservancy District will be held in person at the Walsenburg Housing Authority activity room, 220 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO, on Monday, April 17, 6 p.m. The draft agenda for the meeting will be available on the district’s website: www.hcwcd.net.

La Veta Writes Writing Group

LA VETA— La Veta Writes is a local writing group. Whether you’re a longtime writer working on a project, a song writer, or simply feeling to make writing a bigger part of your life, come check out our monthly gathering on April 18. We meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 3 – 5 p.m. at The Parkside Art Gallery, 127 Ryus Ave. If you would like to read your writing aloud (always optional), bring up to 2-pages (double-spaced, 12 pt). This is a free gathering. Purchase of a yummy beverage or making a donation are welcome, but are not required. Supported by the La Veta Creative District & Colorado Creative Industries, LaVetaCreativeDistrict.org. For more info, email info@lavetacreativedistrict.org

Career Fair

WALSENBURG— Join the Spanish Peaks Business Alliance at the Huerfano County Communty Center in Walsenburg for their Career Fair. Bring you resume and connect with local employers and other resources on Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SPLD Presents Trivia Night

WALSENBURG— Join the Spanish Peaks Librarian at the Second Street Bar & Grill at the Walsenburg Golf Course,Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m. for SPLD’s monthly Trivia Night! Categories for this month are: 1) Lego Bricks 2) Flowers 3) Colo 14ers 4) Visual – Famous Rabbits 5) Back to the Future Trilogy.

La Veta Earth Day Clean-up

LA VETA— Thursday, April 20, 9 – 11 a.m. Get started at the recycling bins on E. Ryus Ave. in La Veta to pick up a trash bag and bucket for recyclables. You will select a location to do your cleanup. Wear gloves, comfortable clothes, and sturdy shoes or boots. All ages are welcome! For more information, contact Marilyn at 719-890-4071.

Walsenburg Earth Day Clean-up

WALSENBURG— Thursday, April 20, 1-3 p.m. Get started at Heritage Park to pick up a trash bag and bucket for recyclables. You will select a location to do your cleanup. Wear gloves, comfortable clothes, and sturdy shoes or boots. All ages are welcome! For more information, contact Marilyn at 719-890-4071.

Tyler Cunningham and the folks with De-Trash Walsenburg will have a booth at Heritage Park to talk about the organization and its Earth Day & Beaver Day event on Friday, April 21st from 10-12:30 at the River Front in Walsenburg.

Earth Day and Beaver Day

WALSENBURG— Get started at the River Front in Walsenburg on Friday, April 21, from 10 – 12:30 p.m. We will be De-Trashing the stream and having a biologist speak on the local beavers that recently moved into the area and their importance to our ecosystem and impact on biodiversity.

In addition to picking up trash, and the informative talk, we are also offering free food from Gub Gub’s Pizza and Ice Cream to all attendees. The event will take place on the River Walk near the South Bridge, across from the Anchor Motel, from 10 to 12:30 p.m.

Earth Day Tree Planting at Lathrop State Park

WALSENBURG— Join us at the visitor center to plant native trees and shrubs around the park. Bring gloves, water, and a shovel if you have one. Lunch will be provided! Please register before April 22 at cpwconnect.state.co.us so we can have a headcount for lunch, or you can register by calling Stacey Koury at 719-738-2376 ext 4 or stacey.koury@state.co.us

Our annual Earth Day Event pays tribute to volunteer Jon Sudar, who served at Lathrop State Park after retiring as a park ranger in the Grand Canyon. His work helped build our history, geocache, and natural resource programs until his passing on Earth Day in 2015.

Early Season Wildflower Walk & Herb Walk #1

LA VETA— Learn all about local flora used as medicines, food, and more. Half day class on Sunday, April 23, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Cost: $25 per person. Gentle hike near La Veta. Register by contacting Bob at bobkennemer@gmail.com or via text at (719) 248-4543.

Two Hare Shop ‘N Paint

WALSENBURG – Two Hare – Shop ‘N Paint, will be held on Sunday, April 23rd, from 1 to 3 p.m. Come out to shop, eat and paint. If you’ve not tried Gubgubs or RegalBurg food and drinks, this will be the perfect time. Two Hare will set up in a great space with a fun painting for you. She is pretty excited about this image to teach, so come out for a fun afternoon of painting, shopping and good food and drinks. -Two ways to RSVP and pay- https://venmo.com/u/Jen-Dunn-73 or https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/twoharetradingco Price is $35 – Please include names of those participating when paying for the registration. If you’re having difficulty with the pay portals OR do not use, please message Two Hare directly!

SPLD: Gardening 101

WALSENBURG – The Spanish Peaks Library District in Walsenburg presents Gardening 101, Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. This month’s topic is Companion Planting. What plants should go side by side? What plants deter pests? What plants promote production? Come join us and find out!

Poetry in La Veta

LA VETA— An afternoon of poetry in honor of National Poetry Month and Earth Day will be held on Sunday, April 23, 3 – 5 p.m. at Tom Doerk’s home in La Veta, 120 W. Grand. Bring poems to read (your own or other favorites!). For more information, call Tom at 719-742-3776 or Robin at 719-742-3398.

Bowling Tournament

WALSENBURG— ROAR for Relay for Life is having our first, 9 Pin no Tap Tournament at Cown Lanes, 221 Main St. Walsenburg. Join the fun on Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m. $20 to participate, must pay and register ahead of time. Awards for top 3 bowlers. Come bowl and fight back against cancer at the same time. Dress up as your favorite rock star for our costume contest too! To register or for more information please call Kendra Doherty 719-680-0693.

LAS ANIMAS

Special Olympics in Trinidad

TRINIDAD— Please join us for a day with Special Olympics with events taking place on the campus of Trinidad State College on Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. There will be an “All about Special Olympics Colorado” presentation at 10 a.m. followed by a “Young Athletes and Soccer Clinic at 11:30 a.m. and then a “Bocce Fun” event at 12:30 p.m. Reach out to Kyle Kemper at kkemper@specialolympics.org for more information.

Spring Fling rummage sale

TRINIDAD— Come join us on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Sebastiani Gym. There will be a bake sale, arts and crafts vendors, face painting for the kids and a silent auction. Benefit event for Holy Trinity Academy.

Book signing at TPL

TRINIDAD— After a 45-year career as a museologist, archaeologist, paleontologist and historian, Calvin B. Smith recently published his first fiction novel – about time travel. Smith will hold a book signing on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. at the Trinidad Public Library for his new book “The Mammoth Quest”.

Lizard King work day- Art Cartopia

TRINIDAD— Looking to get involved with the Artocade? Join the Art Cartopia for their Restoration work day for the Lizard King. On Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. they’re continuing restoration on the Rebecca Bass car “Lizard King” and could use some worker bees. Come help out or even just take a peak at all the neat things going on at the Art Cartopia Museum, 2702 Freedom Rd, Trinidad.

Spring Clean Clothing sale

TRINIDAD— Robins Boutique in partnership with Advocates Against Domestic Assault (AADA) presents Spring Clean Clothing Drive. Clean out your closet and come shop for a fresh spring look on Friday, April 21 and Saturday April 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. There will be storewide discounts, gift drawings and all donations made will go to AADA. There will also be a bake sale for the Trinidad Volleyball.

365 Health Fair

TRINIDAD— Health screenings at Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad on Saturday, April 22, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Register in the lobby or online at www.365health.org. Several free and low cost tests will be provided in the cafeteria. Please call Lynda Pachelli for more information 719-846-8051.

Trinidad Elks Craft Fair

TRINIDAD— Trinidad Elks are hosting a Spring Craft Fair! Come check out local crafters and all their handmade goodies. Join us on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for crafts and concessions put on by the Trinidad Elks. We look forward to seeing you there! If you are interesting in becoming a vendor, please contact Brittany or Jennifer at trinidadelkscraftfair@gmail.com for more info.

Plant and seed exchange

TRINIDAD— Earth Mountain Education Farms’s first of a series of plant & seed exchanges/sales to benefit the new Cedar Street Urban Play Gardens at the lot, 134 W Cedar Street in Trinidad. All your cold weather starts, such as 4 kinds of Kale, Onion plants, bok choy, celery, many herbs, broccoli, cabbage, basil and more! Also, heirloom varieties, acclimated homegrown seed. Come celebrate Earth day and support a great cause, The Cedar Street Urban Play Garden on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 134 W. Cedar Street in Trinidad

Vocal Landscapes

TRINIDAD—The Trinidad Community Choral invites you to experience a challenging vocal Presentation. Join us on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. at the United methodist Church, 216 Broom Street, Trinidad.

COLFAX



Colfax County Farm & Livestock Bureau Scholarship

COLFAX— The Colfax County Farm & Livestock Bureau is pleased to offer two $750 scholarships for the 2023/2024 school year. Scholarship applicants are required to be a resident of Colfax County. They may be graduating home school or high school seniors, college undergraduate, vocational or trade school students. We have made changes to the application, so please make sure that you have the 2023 application. Applications and more information can be obtained by contacting Hal Porter at (575)-447-7108, David Walker at (575)-447-1465, or Arron Dyer at (512)-626-8497. Deadline to apply is April 14th.

Boating Safety Course

RATON— New Mexico State Parks Presents Boating Safety Course on Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This free course is for new and experienced boaters and is required for motorboat operators born after Jan. 1, 1989. Located at the Raton Convention Center, 901 S. Third St. For more information or to register please visit tinyurl.com/boatnm.

Knights of Columbus Spring Bingo

CIMARRON— The Knights of Columbus present Spring Bingo on Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m. at Sister Hildergarde Parish Hall. There will be cash prizes, live auction, food for purchase and door prizes.

Meet and greet the president

SPRINGER— There will be a public meet and greet with Dr. Edward Martinez, president of Luna Community College, on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Luna Community College Springer Satellite campus.

For more information, please call 505-454-5367. Light refreshments will be served.

33rd Annual Family Health Fair

COLFAX— Individuals of all ages from Colfax County, the surrounding area and beyond are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain important health screenings and information from exhibitors at the 33rd Annual Family Health Fair. This year’s event will be held Thursday, April 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Raton Convention Center, located at 901 South Third Street. Numerous free and reduced-fee health screenings can be found throughout the convention center along with information from over 40 educational exhibitors and professionals who will have information on a wide variety of health topics. Appointments are not needed for the screenings, but will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.

Dance Party

RATON— Youth Heartline’ presents Show your blue dance party on Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m. at the Raton Convention Center. This is a free event, open to all ages with raffle and door prizes. There will also be food, drinks, games, face painting and a photobooth!

Sloat Prince Foundation Scholarship for Colfax County graduates

COLFAX— The Sloat-Prince Foundation offers scholarships to graduates of Colfax County public or private high schools and to current Colfax County residents who may have graduated from high school elsewhere. This includes public, private, charter, parochial or home school graduates. To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college/university, or a vocational, trade or business school. New recipient applications, including official transcripts of all semesters, must be received by the Foundation Board on or before June 15, 2023. Applications are now available by emailing umwaroy@bacavalley.com or by contacting your school’s administration or guidance counselor.