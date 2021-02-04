Two burglary suspects arrested west of town

Issue with Feb 4 E-Edition
We are aware that for some users page 10 of this week’s e-edition doesn’t seem to be disSubscribe or log in to read the rest
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
We are aware that for some users page 10 of this week’s e-edition doesn’t seem to be disSubscribe or log in to read the rest
by David Perkins GARDNER — Seemingly overnight, it mysteriously sprang from the sagebrush on the rSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this
by Mark Craddock LA VETA — Tuesday’s La Veta Town Board meeting was a cautious nod to hope that Subscribe or log in to read