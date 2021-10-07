Trinidad looks back on the legacy of the Santa Fe Trail

Colexico: a party you don’t want to miss
by Sharon Niederman TRINIDAD, RATON — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be in twoSubscribe or log in to read the
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Sharon Niederman TRINIDAD, RATON — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be in twoSubscribe or log in to read the
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
‘I am extremely proud of the residents and staff,’ CEO says by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — WalsSubscribe or log in to read the rest of