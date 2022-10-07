Community

Trinidad & Las Animas County Chamber of Commerce to host the annual meet the candidates forum Monday Oct. 10

by David J. Santistevan Jr.
TRINIDAD — With the 2022 mid-term elections just around the corner and ballots ready to go out, the Trinidad & Las Animas County Chamber of Commerce (TLACC), its board of directors and Amy Ruscetti, the Chamber’s Executive Director, will once again be hosting the annual “Meet the Candidates” local question and answer forum on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Trinidad State College Pioneer Room located at 600 Prospect Street in Trinidad, Colorado. As always, it is as a free public service to the community.

“It is very exciting to be part of this election process on behalf of the citizens of Trinidad & Las Animas County.” Amanda Korth the TLACC current President told the World Journal, “We feel honored to help the public ask questions and get to know the candidates as well as the issues in this very important election.”

According to Ruscetti, the TLACC would like questions from the public to ask the candidates. “We are working to get feedback from the public to ask questions to the candidates that are important to them.” Ruscetti said, “We are encouraging the community to get involved and ask questions to better inform them about candidates and the issues in this upcoming election.”

Candidates from Senate District #35 with Ty Winter, a Republican from Trinidad and Edwin Dean Ormiston, a Democrat from Springfield; House District #47, Las Animas County Commissioner District-3 Tony Hass R (running unopposed); Las Animas County Treasurer Donna Leonetti D- (running unopposed); Las Animas County Corner Dominic Verquer R- (running unopposed); Las Animas County Assessor Jodi Amato R-(running unopposed).

The two local races with candidates from each of the traditional parties will be featured. First the Las Animas County Clerk and Recorder, R- Karrie Apple and D-Henry “Smokey” Guzzo; and the Las Animas County Sheriff Incumbent D- Derek J. Navarette, and R-Nick Mattorano.

Discussions are important to our community, Ruscetti said. “It is our goal to have a safe, respectful and polite dialogue for the candidates.”

According to the information the chamber has the right to pull any content deemed defamatory, attacks or disrespects other users for persons or candidates on social media.

For more information call Amy Ruscetti at the Chamber office at 719-846-9285. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook on the Trinidad & Las Animas County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TLACCchamber

