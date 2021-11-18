Trinidad City Council approves $3.1 million bid to finish Space to Create

Denver area entrepreneur/ foodies seek to develop La Veta school site
La Veta Town Board agrees to draft letter of support for Creative Industries grant by Mark Craddock Subscribe or log in to read the rest
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
La Veta Town Board agrees to draft letter of support for Creative Industries grant by Mark Craddock Subscribe or log in to read the rest
La Veta joins other local governments signing MOU, seeking a slice of $300 million pie by Mark CraddSubscribe or log in to read the rest
Mayor Lalander issues age friendly Proclamation by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — The Walsenburg City CoSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.