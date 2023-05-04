The meeting that almost wasn’t: Walsenburg council initially votes down agenda approval

Property owners to face huge spike in 2024 taxes
‘Everybody is going to feel it for the next couple years’ by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — ColoradSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
‘Everybody is going to feel it for the next couple years’ by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — ColoradSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Next court hearing set in case of Travis Foutch a status conference later this month by E.E. MullensSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Town selects virtual meeting equipment bid by E.E.Mullens LA VETA — As with many meetings of the LSubscribe or log in to view this content.