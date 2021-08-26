The 2021 Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival canceled

by Sam Sortore

HUERFANO — It is with deep sadness and regret that the Board of Directors of the Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival, September 16 – 19, 2021. The uncertain reality of COVID has made it impossible to offer a positive, quality festival experience while managing the health and safety of all our participants, volunteers, and artists. We are looking forward to September 2022, when we can once again return to offering a quality Celtic experience. For further information, please feel free to contact the Festival through the “Contact” option on our website (celticmusicfest.com) or through our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CelticMusicFest/).