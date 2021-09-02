State issues vaccine mandate for hospitals, medical facilities

E-Edition for September 2, 2021
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
La Veta Library District 2021 ballot question Resolution approved Tuesday by E.E. Mullens WALSENBURGSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
11 on city ballot for November vote; Plus single city ballot question; Candidates for both county scSubscribe or log in to read the rest of