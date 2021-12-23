San Rafael Hospital sues Trinidad Ambulance District over patient transport

200-yard water pipe to nowhere the latest wrinkle in school annexation
But mayor says school’s timeline for Feb. 14 school opening seems reasonable by Mark Craddock LA VSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
But mayor says school’s timeline for Feb. 14 school opening seems reasonable by Mark Craddock LA VSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
Martin, Aldretti place high; John Mall HS finishes ninth place in team standings by David Tesitor WASubscribe or log in to read the rest of
Supplemental budget, board/commission appointments and new employee handbook approved by E.E.MullensSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.