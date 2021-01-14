Raton Public Schools to continue remote learning Jan. 19 due to elevated COVID levels

by Dr. Christopher Bonn
Raton Public Schools
RATON — Raton Public Schools will continue remote learning on January 19, 2021. Colfax County remains in the Red for elevated
as a result of positive COVID exposures and infections. Superintendent Bonn and the Governing Board will meet at the
regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 6:00pm to discuss the current status of Raton Public
Schools and our options in the wake of the current COVID situation.
We thank you for your patience and commitment to the students in our community. We want to make sure we are making
the appropriate decisions protecting the health and welfare of our students, staff and community while providing a quality
education opportunity.
