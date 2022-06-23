Pueblo SWAT called in to assist in DV standoff

Festival frustration leads to felony menacing charges against Rye man
Suspect allegedly pointed gun at Sonic Bloom attendees off of festival grounds, shots fired reportedSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Suspect allegedly pointed gun at Sonic Bloom attendees off of festival grounds, shots fired reportedSubscribe or log in to view this content.
SPRHC in outbreak status, Springer senior center closed for a week By Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — ASubscribe or log in to view this content.
Clerks processing a steady stream of mail-in ballots by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — With one week toSubscribe or log in to view this content.