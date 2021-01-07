Community

News

Lifestyle

History

Obituaries

Publications

Contact Us

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

Public Information Received From the Huerfano County Assessors Office. Keeling to Randall DeYoung, TWP 27, RNG 65 NE4SE4, 986 ac, land only, Huerfano County $900,000 Property Management to Chae Maggio Holdings, 13465 I-25, 26 ac, Exit 51 exchange, equestrian property with home, Walsenburg $699,000 Janice Dorsch to Bodie Correll, Lot 24 Spanish Peaks Fil #2, .37 ac, Cuchara $293,000 Nack Vannavong to Debbie Hayes, TWP 29, RNG 66, 41 ac w/imp, Huerfano County $291,200 Tabula Rasa Resource to Brian Miller, Lot 11, 12 & 13 Abeyta Creek Acres, 67 ac, w/imp, S of La Veta $275,000 Elizabeth Kreutzer to Remuda Run Real Estate, 9 Huajatolla Mesa Estates, 78 ac, land only, La Veta $175,000 Sheryl Hanisch to John Davis, 418 Main St, .03 ac, commercial bldg, Walsenburg $125,000 Alan Tennant to Sheila Freedle, Unit 35 Aspen Leaf Village Condos, .08 ac, condo, Cuchara $85,000 Mary Kralley to Jordan Sibley, Lot 90 & 91 Spanish Peaks Vil, Tr #2, 2 ac, w/imp, La Veta $84,000 Philip Garcia to Stephen Ames, 1031 Hwy 12, 3 ac, 3 br, 1 ba, 950 sqft, NE of La Veta $75,000 Double F of Fort Garland to Mary Menzer, Lot 400B Aspen Mtn Ranch, 40 ac, land only, Walsenburg $70,000 Bobi Santore to Danshu Robinson, 833 W 6th, .4 ac, 3 br, 1 ba, 1,368 sqft, Walsenburg $67,000 Wesley Willburn to Eric Parker, Lot 1-2-7-8, Mutual Subd, 2 ac with home, Walsenburg $62,500 Middle Creek Property to Jeanne Schwarz, 109 E Francisco St., .4 ac, 109 E Francisco St, La Veta Village, La Veta $57,000 Proverbs Real Estate to Ed Newcomer, Lot 4 Unit BB Colo Land & Graz, 35 ac, land only, Gardner $53,300 Jeremy Ernst to Proverbs Real Estate, Lot 88 Unity CC Colo Land & Graz, 35 ac, land only, Gardner $44,900 James Blake to Richard Warden, Lot 91 Silver Spurs Ranch Fil #4, 37 ac, land only, S of Walsenburg $44,000 Lynette Ruiz to Susan Raywood, 613 W 2nd St, .04 ac, 3 br, 1 ba, 1,290 sq ft, Walsenburg $43,500 Robert Priestly to Bodie Correll, Lot 25 Spanish Peaks Fil #2, .3 ac, land only, Cuchara $28,000 Charles Hilderbrand to David Johnson, Tract 68, Unit 2 Eagle Flats Ranch, 38 ac, land only, Gardner $16,500 Daniel Parsons to Randall Engel, Lot 19, .3 ac, land only, Walsenburg $15,000 Jordan Schartz to John LaRosa, Lot 146 Navajo Ranch Est, 2 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $7,500 Jacob Field to Dalke Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 54, Blk 1, Paradise Acres, 2 ac, land only, NW of La Veta $5,000 First Choice Property to Glenn Warner, Lot 121 Rio Cucharas Ph #1, 2 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $4,900 Atlas Property Buyer to Gregory Gibson, Lot 170 Navajo Ranch Res #4, 3 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $4,700 Liberty Land Group to Daniel Seatvet,   Lot 54 Greenhorn Vill Tr #1, .3 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $2,800 Justin Hall to Jacob Field, Lot 277 Rio Cucharas Ph #2, 2 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $2,100 $1,000

by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — The first Las Animas County Commission meeting for 2021 started with th
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

For Legal Notice

For legal notices, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office


137 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

719-846-5989

Colfax Office

113 N. 2nd St. Raton, NM 87740 575-707-3928 Hours: Tue-Fri 9-1

Contact Info

Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com

Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

© 2020 Animas Del Oeste LLC