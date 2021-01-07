Public Information Received From the Huerfano County Assessors Office. Keeling to Randall DeYoung, TWP 27, RNG 65 NE4SE4, 986 ac, land only, Huerfano County $900,000 Property Management to Chae Maggio Holdings, 13465 I-25, 26 ac, Exit 51 exchange, equestrian property with home, Walsenburg $699,000 Janice Dorsch to Bodie Correll, Lot 24 Spanish Peaks Fil #2, .37 ac, Cuchara $293,000 Nack Vannavong to Debbie Hayes, TWP 29, RNG 66, 41 ac w/imp, Huerfano County $291,200 Tabula Rasa Resource to Brian Miller, Lot 11, 12 & 13 Abeyta Creek Acres, 67 ac, w/imp, S of La Veta $275,000 Elizabeth Kreutzer to Remuda Run Real Estate, 9 Huajatolla Mesa Estates, 78 ac, land only, La Veta $175,000 Sheryl Hanisch to John Davis, 418 Main St, .03 ac, commercial bldg, Walsenburg $125,000 Alan Tennant to Sheila Freedle, Unit 35 Aspen Leaf Village Condos, .08 ac, condo, Cuchara $85,000 Mary Kralley to Jordan Sibley, Lot 90 & 91 Spanish Peaks Vil, Tr #2, 2 ac, w/imp, La Veta $84,000 Philip Garcia to Stephen Ames, 1031 Hwy 12, 3 ac, 3 br, 1 ba, 950 sqft, NE of La Veta $75,000 Double F of Fort Garland to Mary Menzer, Lot 400B Aspen Mtn Ranch, 40 ac, land only, Walsenburg $70,000 Bobi Santore to Danshu Robinson, 833 W 6th, .4 ac, 3 br, 1 ba, 1,368 sqft, Walsenburg $67,000 Wesley Willburn to Eric Parker, Lot 1-2-7-8, Mutual Subd, 2 ac with home, Walsenburg $62,500 Middle Creek Property to Jeanne Schwarz, 109 E Francisco St., .4 ac, 109 E Francisco St, La Veta Village, La Veta $57,000 Proverbs Real Estate to Ed Newcomer, Lot 4 Unit BB Colo Land & Graz, 35 ac, land only, Gardner $53,300 Jeremy Ernst to Proverbs Real Estate, Lot 88 Unity CC Colo Land & Graz, 35 ac, land only, Gardner $44,900 James Blake to Richard Warden, Lot 91 Silver Spurs Ranch Fil #4, 37 ac, land only, S of Walsenburg $44,000 Lynette Ruiz to Susan Raywood, 613 W 2nd St, .04 ac, 3 br, 1 ba, 1,290 sq ft, Walsenburg $43,500 Robert Priestly to Bodie Correll, Lot 25 Spanish Peaks Fil #2, .3 ac, land only, Cuchara $28,000 Charles Hilderbrand to David Johnson, Tract 68, Unit 2 Eagle Flats Ranch, 38 ac, land only, Gardner $16,500 Daniel Parsons to Randall Engel, Lot 19, .3 ac, land only, Walsenburg $15,000 Jordan Schartz to John LaRosa, Lot 146 Navajo Ranch Est, 2 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $7,500 Jacob Field to Dalke Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 54, Blk 1, Paradise Acres, 2 ac, land only, NW of La Veta $5,000 First Choice Property to Glenn Warner, Lot 121 Rio Cucharas Ph #1, 2 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $4,900 Atlas Property Buyer to Gregory Gibson, Lot 170 Navajo Ranch Res #4, 3 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $4,700 Liberty Land Group to Daniel Seatvet, Lot 54 Greenhorn Vill Tr #1, .3 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $2,800 Justin Hall to Jacob Field, Lot 277 Rio Cucharas Ph #2, 2 ac, land only, W of Walsenburg $2,100 $1,000