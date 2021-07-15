Public Health Notices for Trinidad and Aguilar

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF AGUILAR, COLORADO OF THE INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF POSITIVE CASES OF THE COVID 19 VIRUS

This notification is for the residents of the Town of Aguilar, Colorado. The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department has seen an alarming increase in the number of cases of the COVID 19 virus in residents of the Town of Aguilar.

Since July 1, 2021, there have been 21 positive cases of the COVID 19 virus from the Town of Aguilar. For this reason, the Health Department would like to remind this community to take extra precautions to protect themselves from contracting or spreading the virus.

Precautions include: * Social Distancing * Wearing a Mask * Frequent Handwashing * If possible, stay away from large group gatherings *Another precaution would be to monitor yourself for symptoms of the virus and if you develop any symptoms, please isolate yourself and call the Health Department at 719-846-2213 to schedule a test which is free of charge.