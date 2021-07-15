Community

Public Health Notices for Trinidad and Aguilar

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF AGUILAR, COLORADO OF THE INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF POSITIVE CASES OF THE COVID 19 VIRUS

This notification is for the residents of the Town of Aguilar, Colorado. The Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department has seen an alarming
increase in the number of cases of the COVID 19 virus in residents of the Town of Aguilar.
Since July 1, 2021, there have been 21 positive cases of the COVID 19 virus from the Town of Aguilar. For this reason, the Health Department would like to remind this community to take extra precautions to protect themselves from contracting or spreading the virus.
Precautions include:
* Social Distancing
* Wearing a Mask
* Frequent Handwashing
* If possible, stay away from large group gatherings
*Another precaution would be to monitor yourself for symptoms of the virus and if you develop any symptoms, please isolate yourself and call the Health Department at 719-846-2213 to schedule a test which is free of charge.
Symptoms would include:
* Fever or chills
* Cough
* Shortness of Breath
* Fatigue
* Muscle or body aches
* Headache
* New loss of taste or smell
* Sore throat
* Congestion or runny nose
* Nausea or Vomiting
* Diarrhea

PUBLIC NOTIFICATION OF POSSIBLE COVID 19 EXPOSURE

THIS NOTICE IS FOR ANYONE WHO ATTENDED THE MEMORIAL FOR DENNIS “CHEROKEE” HILL AT THE SPANISH PEAKS INN, LOCATED AT 22590 COUNTY RD 41.6 # 10, AGUILAR, ON SATURDAY, JULY 10, 2021, BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 3 PM TO 7 PM.

This notification is for anyone that attended the Memorial Service for Dennis O. “Cherokee” Hill on Saturday, July 10, 2021, between the hours of 3 pm to 7pm am. If
you attended the Memorial, you were possibly exposed to a positive case of the COVID 19 virus.  For this reason, the Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department is asking all attendees to please monitor themselves for symptoms of the COVID 19 virus. If anyone does experience symptoms, please do not hesitate to call the Health Department at 719-846-2213 to schedule a COVID test free of charge.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms of the COVID 19 virus include but are not limited to the following:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

PUBLIC NOTIFICATION OF POSSIBLE COVID 19 EXPOSURE

THIS NOTICE IS FOR ANYONE WHO WAS A PATRON OF THE TRINIDAD LOUNGE, LOCATED AT 421 N. COMMERCIAL ST. ON FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021, BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 9 PM TO 2 AM.

This notification is for all community members who were patrons of the Trinidad Lounge on Friday, July 9, 2021, between the hours of 9 pm to 2 am. If you were a patron on this date, you were possibly exposed to a positive case of the COVID 19 virus. For this reason, the Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department is asking all attendees to please monitor themselves for symptoms of the COVID 19 virus. If anyone does experience symptoms, please do not hesitate to call the Health Department at 719-846-2213 to schedule a COVID test free of charge.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms of the COVID 19 virus include but are not limited to the following:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

