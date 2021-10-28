Primero XC places seventh at regionals; Avis headed to state

New staff introduced at MCMC board meeting
by Sharon Niederman RATON — Two new members of Miners Colfax Memorial Hospital staff were introducSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Sharon Niederman RATON — Two new members of Miners Colfax Memorial Hospital staff were introducSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this
by Bill Knowles LAS ANIMAS — The Las Animas County assessor sees a problem with Initiative 27, theSubscribe or log in to read the rest
by Sharon Niederman RATON — According to Colfax County Clerk Rayetta Trujillo, every ten years theSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this