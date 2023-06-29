Power info related to Titan Fire — San Isabel press release

For immediate release:

10:00 a.m. – Thursday, June 29

San Isabel Electric is deeply saddened by the trauma the Titan Fire is causing our members who have been forced to evacuate. We are working closely with emergency managers to help protect lives and property.

The Titan Fire, burning near Boncarbo, is dangerously close to a Tri-State electric transmission line that provides power to the San Isabel system. To help keep the power on for everyone, San Isabel Electric members south of Walsenburg are asked to please minimize electrical usage until further notice, especially during the hours of 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. when electric usage is typically the highest.