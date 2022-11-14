Community

Photos: Lady Redskins at State 1A Tournament


As they have done after every game, win or lose, the Lady Redhawks show appreciation for their fans in the stands. Photo by Geri Ugolini-Craddock

It was a tough weekend for the La Veta Lady Redhawks in the Colorado 1A Championship Tournament. The La Veta squad lost two hard-fought matches on Thursday and Friday. First was a Thursday morning game against Dove Creek — a rematch of the previous weekend’s District Tourney. The Lady Redhawks won one set, but fell to Dove Creek 25-15, 25-11 22-25, 25-18. On Friday, La Veta faced number-two ranked Kit Carson, but lost in straight sets, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.

Below are photos of the Friday action. Photos by Geri Ugolini-Craddock

Senior Kendyl Eddleman sails in for a hit. Mattie Bjorum and Marianna DeLaCruz team up to block a hit from a Kit Carson player.Kylee Guadagnoli and Tallie Noordik of La Veta celebrate a winning point during the match up with Kit Carson last Friday morning.Kendyl Eddleman battles Kit Carson at the net.Coach Amber Huff tries to calm down the nerves of her team during state play.Maddie Nix sets the ball.Mattie Bjorum puts down a strike.Head Coach Amber Huff, wearing the press-on tattoo that all the Lady Redhawks wore during the tourney, looks on with concern.Marianna DeLaCruz sets the ball as Mattie Bjorum prepares for the kill.Marianna DeLaCruz passes the ball.Marianna DeLaCruz handles a tough shot by a Kit Carson opponent.Maddie Nix sets the ball for a hit.Senior Kendyl Eddleman just misses a block.Mattie Bjorum of La Veta passes the ball forward.The team rallies around coach Amber Huff after a tough loss to Kit Carson.The mood of the team is expressed in Marianna DeLaCruz’s face after their loss to Kit Carson.

