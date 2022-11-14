Photos: Lady Redskins at State 1A Tournament



As they have done after every game, win or lose, the Lady Redhawks show appreciation for their fans in the stands. Photo by Geri Ugolini-Craddock

It was a tough weekend for the La Veta Lady Redhawks in the Colorado 1A Championship Tournament. The La Veta squad lost two hard-fought matches on Thursday and Friday. First was a Thursday morning game against Dove Creek — a rematch of the previous weekend’s District Tourney. The Lady Redhawks won one set, but fell to Dove Creek 25-15, 25-11 22-25, 25-18. On Friday, La Veta faced number-two ranked Kit Carson, but lost in straight sets, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.

Below are photos of the Friday action. Photos by Geri Ugolini-Craddock