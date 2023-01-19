Peakview School makes plans for universal preschool program

Roundabout redux
Plan would likely use eminent domain to take land from Carl’s Jr. and GubGub’s Pizza, and the IcSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Plan would likely use eminent domain to take land from Carl’s Jr. and GubGub’s Pizza, and the IcSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Subscribe or log in to view this content.
Councilmembers Greg Daniels, Carmen Lara and Nick Vigil are part of a second recall effort targetingSubscribe or log in to view this content.