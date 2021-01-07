Need a vaccine?  Call the health department

COVID-19 case counts soar in Trinidad prison outbreak
DOC lists 194 inmates, 13 staff as ‘active cases’ by Mark Craddock MODEL — The Trinidad CorreSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
DOC lists 194 inmates, 13 staff as ‘active cases’ by Mark Craddock MODEL — The Trinidad CorreSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
by E.E. Mullens HUERFANO COUNTY — An early evening New Year’s Eve traffic accident claimed the lSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — Trinidad City Council passed the second reading of an emergency ordinanSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this