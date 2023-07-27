Mosquitoes and pond scum draw ire in Trinidad

by Ruth Stodghill

TRINIDAD — Everyone knows that Trinidad is a charming place to live – but as of late, the city has been plagued with a number of small ills which, in sum total, are turning into large irritations for local residents.

The first of these are the hordes of mosquitoes which have hatched in droves in recent weeks, thanks in part to abundant rainstorms. While the water has been a godsend for reducing drought conditions and fire danger risks, the increase in mosquitoes has proven irksome, especially for those wishing to enjoy the great outdoors – with many residents bemoaning the lack of city-wide mosquito abatement measures undertaken this year.

The issue was addressed at a July 18 Trinidad City Council meeting: “We tried spraying apparently last year and the year before, and we gave residents the option of whether or not they wanted to be sprayed in their area,” City Manager Steve Ruger explained to the council. “It’s about a 300-foot radius when you spray, so if one house on a block says ‘I don’t want you to spray,’ then we can’t spray that block. So it just became too cumbersome to try to work that out. And there are legitimate reasons why people might not want the spray in their area.”

“Also, the cultivators, particularly with marijuana, have requested that we not spray because it damages their crops,” said Ruger. “So in sensitivity to those issues we have chosen not to spray for mosquitoes.”

“However, we have released robust information on our social media as to how individuals can control mosquitoes in their household and surrounding areas. We definitely recognize that this is a particularly bad year when it comes to mosquitoes. I’ve been itching for the past month, and I think that it’s just something we have to bear with now,” said Ruger, who noted that the city is monitoring whether West Nile has reached the area, with no cases reported so far in Colorado.

Ruger also addressed a second icky situation – the atrocious state of the Central Park pond. “So, what happened was the main fountain decided to take a dive, so it failed. But the good news is it’s under warranty, so we did send it off to the manufacturer to have it refurbished.”

“But of course, not having the water aerated there has caused the pond scum to come back, and it hasn’t been good for the fish,” said Ruger. The city has reached out to a professional to assist with the pond’s maintenance moving forward. “It’s just becoming too much of a problem for us apparently to maintain,” said Ruger.

“The other thing that we’re doing is making sure that we have two fountains at all times, so that way if one goes down, we’ll have another one.”

“It really should be something that we’re prideful of here, and so I want to certainly apologize to the community for the inconvenience, and we want to make that a great amenity for our community,” said Ruger, who added that draining the pond might be necessary to mitigate the pond scum and algae issue.